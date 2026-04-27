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WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467 | Ticker-Symbol: F6O1
Tradegate
27.04.26 | 07:30
66,85 Euro
-0,22 % -0,15
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,1566,3513:04
66,2566,3013:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2026 12:46 Uhr
95 Leser
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FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth & Co. A/S; Reduction of the share capital

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 21-2026
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
27 April 2026
Copenhagen, Denmark


At FLSmidth's Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2026, it was resolved to reduce the company's share capital by DKK 1,037,700,000 from nominally DKK 1,153,000,000 to nominally DKK 115,300,000 by reducing the nominal value of each share from DKK 1.00 to DKK 0.10, with no change to the total number of shares or voting rights. The company's shares are traded in bundles of 20 equal to DKK 20 before the capital reduction and DKK 2.00 following completion of the capital reduction.

Today, FLSmidth has completed the capital reduction and registered it with the Danish Business Authority.


Contacts:

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær Sandager, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

Attachment

  • Company Announcement no. 21-2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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