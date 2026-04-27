

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a positive start and a subsequent drop into negative territory, France's CAC 40 recovered and moved above the flat line on Monday amid cautious optimism about a fresh round of peace talks between the U.S. and Iran.



Investors also looked ahead to the monetary policy meetings of several top central banks, including the Federal, Reserve, the Bank of Japan, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank



The CAC 40 was up 33.67 points or 0.41% at 8,191.49 nearly half an hour past noon.



Eurofins Scientific, up 2.4%, was the top gainer in the CAC 40 index. Renault rallied 2.3%d, while Schneider Electric, BNP Paribas, Capgemini, Safran, Bureau Veritas and Eiffage gained 1%-1.5%.



Bouygues, Societe Generale, TotalEnergies, Kering, Michelin, Vinci, ArcelorMittal, Accor and Veolia Environment also posted notable gains.



Among the losers, Thales dropped nearly 1%. Danone, STMicroelectronics, Sanofi, Orange and Dassault Systemes shed 0.5%-0.7%.



Forvia SE shares moved up sharply in early trades after the company announced that Apollo Global Management Inc. has agreed to buy Forvia SE's auto interiors business for an enterprise value of €1.82 billion ($2.1 billion). However, the stock pared its gains subsequently and was last seen trading with a loss of about 2.2%.



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