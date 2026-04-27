Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQX: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G0) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant update to the independent Mineral Resource Estimate ("2026 MRE") at its 100%-owned Douay Gold Project ("Douay") and Joutel Gold Project ("Joutel") (together, "Douay/Joutel" or the "Project"), further establishing Douay/Joutel as a growing, district-scale gold project in Québec's Abitibi region. Pit-constrained and underground Mineral Resources at Douay have both increased along with further conversion from Inferred to Indicated Mineral Resource categories based on successful exploration and infill drilling between October 2021 and November 2025, comprehensive mineralization modeling, and using higher cost and gold price assumptions compared to the 2022 MRE1. The 2026 MRE also includes a maiden high-grade underground Mineral Resource at Joutel, which hosts the past-producing, high-grade Joutel Mining Complex2.

The Douay pit-constrained 2026 MRE is reported at a cut-off grade ("COG") of 0.35 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and consists of:

Indicated Resource of 17.3 million tonnes (" Mt ") at an average grade of 1.31 g/t Au totaling 731,000 ounces ("oz") Au ; and

(" ") at an average grade of totaling ; and Inferred Resource of 111.1 Mt at an average grade of 0.77 g/t totaling 2,744,000 oz Au.

The Douay underground 2026 MRE is reported at a COG of 0.98 g/t Au and consists of:

Indicated Resource of 0.9 Mt at an average grade of 1.66 g/t Au totaling 48,000 oz Au ; and

at an average grade of totaling ; and Inferred Resource of 11.7 Mt at an average grade of 1.50 g/t Au totaling 560,000 oz Au.

The Joutel underground 2026 MRE is reported at a COG of 1.70 g/t Au and consists of:

Indicated Resource of 0.9 Mt at an average grade of 4.53 g/t Au totaling 126,000 oz Au ; and

at an average grade of totaling ; and Inferred Resource of 7.5 Mt at an average grade of 4.11 g/t Au totaling 992,000 oz Au.

"The 2026 MRE marks a major milestone for Maple Gold, delivering substantial resource growth at Douay based on limited drilling and establishing a maiden high-grade underground Mineral Resource at Joutel, which together have added 394,000 Indicated and 1,772,000 Inferred gold ounces (+77% and +70%, respectively) to the Company's 2026 Mineral Resource Inventory relative to the 2022 MRE," stated Kiran Patankar, President and CEO of Maple Gold. "This rapid advancement trajectory highlights the strategic value of Douay/Joutel, a rare, district-scale, multi-million-ounce gold project with demonstrated geological upside located in Québec's established, infrastructure-rich Abitibi Gold Belt.

"Importantly, the 2026 MRE provides a new baseline for growth, as it does not yet incorporate positive step-out results from our ongoing 32,000-metre winter drill program. Building on this momentum, Maple Gold is planning aggressive, fully funded drill programs for H2 2026 and 2027 to drive further near-term resource expansion at the Douay and Joutel deposits, both of which remain open, while advancing high-priority discovery targets across the Company's ~481 km² land package."

The Company will be hosting a live webinar on Monday, April 27, 2026 at 8:00am PT/11:00am ET (click HERE to register) featuring a presentation on the 2026 MRE by Kiran Patankar, President and CEO of Maple Gold, and Ian Cunningham-Dunlop, P.Eng., Executive Vice President.

The 2026 MRE is based on a total Douay drill database of 924 holes totaling 300,579 metres ("m"), of which 52 holes totaling 31,186 m were completed by the Company between October 2021 and November 2025, and a total Joutel drill database of 3,515 holes totaling 335,661 m.

Approximately 58 holes totaling approximately 26,000 m have been completed at Douay/Joutel since the November 1, 2025 data cut-off date for the 2026 MRE. A further 6,000 m has been approved and permitted as part of the current Douay/Joutel drill program, including step-out and deeper holes. Results from Fall 2025 and Winter 2026 drilling are not included in the 2026 MRE.

Table 1: Douay/Joutel Project Updated Mineral Resource Estimate - April 24, 2026

Project Category Classification Tonnes Au Grade Contained Metal (Mt) (g/t) (000 oz Au) Douay Open Pit Indicated 17.3 1.31 731 Inferred 111.1 0.77 2,744 Underground Indicated 0.9 1.66 48 Inferred 11.7 1.50 560 Total Indicated 18.2 1.33 779 Inferred 122.7 0.84 3,305 Joutel Underground Indicated 0.9 4.53 126 Inferred 7.5 4.11 992 Douay and Joutel Total Indicated 19.1 1.55 905 Inferred 130.2 0.88 4,297

Table 1 Notes:

CIM (2014) definitions were followed for Mineral Resources. Mineral Resources are estimated using a long-term gold price of US$2,500 per ounce and a US$:C$ exchange rate of 1:1.35. For Douay:

a) A minimum mining width of three (3) metres was applied to the resource domain wireframes;

b) Bulk density was interpolated for the Nika, Porphyry, and 531 zones. For all other zones, bulk density ranging between 2.72 t/m³ and 2.88 t/m³ was assigned to Mineral Resources based on the zone;

c) The Whittle pit shell used to estimate Mineral Resources is based on a C$4.00/t rock mining cost, a C$3.00/t overburden mining cost, a C$12.50/t processing cost, a C$2.86/t G&A cost, a 90% process recovery, and 25° and 50° pit slopes for overburden and rock, respectively;

d) Potential open pit Mineral Resources are reported within a Whittle pit shell using an elevated cut-off grade of 0.35 g/t Au. The actual discard cut-off grade is lower at approximately 0.16 g/t Au; and

e) Underground Mineral Resources are reported within constraining shapes using a cut-off grade of 0.98 g/t Au based on a C$80.00/t underground mining cost, a C$12.50/t processing cost, a C$2.86/t G&A cost, a 90% process recovery and include low grade blocks situated within the constraining shapes. For Joutel:

a) A minimum mining width of two (2) metres was applied to the resource domain wireframes;

b) A constant bulk density of 2.85 t/m³ was assigned to all mineralized zones; and

c) Underground Mineral Resources are reported within constraining shapes using a cut-off grade of 1.70 g/t Au based on a C$120.00/t underground mining cost, a C$25.00/t processing cost, a C$20.55/t G&A cost, a 90% process recovery, and include low grade blocks situated within the constraining shapes. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Numbers may not add due to rounding. The effective date of the MRE is April 24, 2026.

The 2026 MRE was prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. ("SLR") and has an effective date of April 24, 2026. A technical report is being prepared in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards (2014) incorporated by reference in Canadian National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and will be available on the Company's website and the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval Plus ("SEDAR+") within 45 days of the date of this press release.

The Mineral Resource estimates have been constrained within conceptual open pit and underground shapes that are based on reasonable assumptions for mining, metallurgical, economic, and permitting parameters and demonstrate reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction (RPEEE). These assumptions include metal prices, recoveries, operating costs, and mine design parameters consistent with comparable projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and reflecting current industry practice at the time of estimation.

Table 2: Comparison of SLR 2026 MRE vs. SLR 2022 MRE - April 24, 2026







SLR 2026 MRE SLR 2022 MRE Variance Project Category Classification Tonnes Au Grade Contained Metal Tonnes Au Grade Contained Metal Tonnes Au Grade Contained Metal (Mt) (g/t) (000 oz Au) (Mt) (g/t) (000 oz Au) (Mt) (g/t) (000 oz Au) Douay Open Pit Indicated 17.3 1.31 731 10.0 1.59 511 +73% -17% +43% Inferred 111.1 0.77 2,744 68.2 0.94 2,065 +63% -18% +33% Underground Indicated 0.9 1.66 48





NA NA NA Inferred 11.7 1.50 560 8.5 1.68 460 +37% -11% +22% Total Indicated 18.2 1.33 779 10.0 1.59 511 +82% -16% +52% Inferred 122.7 0.84 3,305 76.7 1.02 2,525 +60% -18% +31% Joutel Underground Indicated 0.9 4.53 126 NA NA NA Inferred 7.5 4.11 992 NA NA NA Douay and Joutel Total Indicated 19.1 1.55 905 10.0 1.59 511 +91% -2% +77% Inferred 130.2 0.88 4,297 76.7 1.02 2,525 +70% -14% +70%

Table 2 Notes:

Listed Au grades and tonnes are shown for comparison purposes only, and the reader should refer to Table 1 for the official Mineral Resource tabulation. Douay Pit-constrained Mineral Resources for the SLR 2026 MRE are reported above a 0.35 g/t Au COG compared to a 0.45 g/t Au COG for the SLR 2022 MRE. Douay Underground Mineral Resources are reported above a 0.98 g/t Au cut-off grade for the SLR 2026 MRE compared to a 1.15 g/t Au cut-off grade for the SLR 2022 MRE. The Whittle pit shell used to estimate Mineral Resources in the SLR 2026 MRE used a long-term gold price of US$2,500/oz and a US$:C$ exchange rate of 1:1.35 compared to a long-term gold price of US$1,800/oz and a US$:C$ exchange rate of 1:1.25 used in the SLR 2022 MRE. For additional details on the 2022 MRE, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 17, 2022, which can be found on the Company's website (www.maplegoldmines.com).

Table 3: Summary of Douay/Joutel Project Mineral Resources by Zone - April 24, 2026

Project Classification Zone Tonnage Grade Contained Metal Mt g/t Au koz Au Douay Open Pit Indicated 531 4.3 1.44 200 Douay West 4.7 1.96 293 Nika 1.2 0.99 39 Porphyry 7.1 0.87 197 Total Open Pit Indicated 17.3 1.31 731 Inferred 531 3.7 0.96 116 Central Zone 0.4 1.89 22 Douay West 3.4 1.00 108 Main Zone 0.7 1.02 25 Nika 14.1 0.72 326 North West 5.9 0.86 162 Porphyry 76.8 0.74 1,838 Zone 10 1.8 1.03 61 Zone 20 4.3 0.62 86 Total Open Pit Inferred 111.1 0.77 2,744 Underground Indicated 531 0.3 1.60 16 Douay West 0.2 2.34 14 Nika 0.4 1.41 18 Total Underground Indicated 0.9 1.66 48 Inferred 531 2.0 1.45 95 Central Zone 0.6 1.71 34 Douay West 1.6 1.59 81 Main Zone 1.8 1.43 84 Nika 2.0 1.54 101 North West 0.2 1.44 7 Porphyry 3.1 1.43 145 Zone 20 0.2 1.68 12 Total Underground Inferred 11.7 1.50 560 Total Indicated

18.2 1.33 779 Inferred

122.7 0.84 3,305 Joutel Underground Indicated Eagle 0.5 5.17 85 Telbel 0.4 3.62 41 Total Undergound Indicated 0.9 4.53 126 Inferred Eagle 3.9 4.28 540 Telbel 3.6 3.92 453 Total Underground Inferred 7.5 4.11 992 Douay and Joutel Total Indicated 19.1 1.55 905 Inferred 130.2 0.88 4,297

Table 4: Douay Project Mineral Resource Estimate Sensitivity to Changing COG* - April 24, 2026

Category Indicated Mineral Resources Inferred Mineral Resources Cut-off Grade Tonnes Grade Contained Metal Cut-off Grade Tonnes Grade Contained Metal (g/t Au) (Mt) (g/t Au) (000 oz Au) (g/t Au) (Mt) (g/t Au) (000 oz Au) Open Pit 0.16 25.4 0.97 794 0.16 216.6 0.51 3,566 0.20 23.1 1.05 781 0.20 186.8 0.57 3,394 0.25 20.8 1.14 764 0.25 155.9 0.63 3,171 0.30 18.9 1.23 747 0.30 131.1 0.70 2,952 0.35 17.3 1.31 731 0.35 111.1 0.77 2,744 0.40 15.9 1.39 714 0.40 95.3 0.83 2,554 0.45 14.8 1.47 698 0.45 82.4 0.90 2,378 0.50 13.7 1.55 682 0.50 71.5 0.96 2,212

















UG 0.9 1.66 48.2 11.7 1.50 560.4

*Please refer to the Table 1 Notes for additional information. The Douay 2026 MRE is shown in bold.

Figure 1: Douay oblique view showing 2026 MRE block model, modeled open pit outlines, and selected drilling results not included in the 2026 MRE - Looking 045 Deg Azimuth

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/294327_mplfig14272026.jpg

Figure 2: Douay longitudinal section showing distribution of 2026 MRE block model, modeled open pit outlines, and selected drilling results not included in the 2026 MRE - Looking 020 Deg Azimuth

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/294327_mplfig24272026.jpg

Figure 3: Joutel longitudinal section showing historical Eagle-Telbel underground workings and mined-out stopes, 2026 MRE block model, and selected drilling results not included in the 2026 MRE

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/294327_mplfig34272026.jpg

Near-Term Priorities

The Company continues to advance its fully funded 32,000-m 2026 winter drill program, with results from 58 holes totaling approximately 26,000 m not included in the 2026 MRE. Ongoing and planned drilling is focused on testing along strike, up- and down-plunge extensions of higher-grade zones at Douay and Joutel, as well as advancing high-priority discovery targets across the Company's broader land package. Assays have been reported for 28 drill holes to date, with pending assay results for 30 drill holes.

Concurrent development initiatives are planned throughout 2026 to advance and de-risk Douay/Joutel, including an internal scoping/engineering/trade-off study to assess potential mining scenarios.

A total exploration budget of $13.9 million has been approved for 2026, covering permitting, approximately 32,000 m of diamond drilling, regional sonic drilling, assaying, personnel, and site support costs. The 2026 winter drill program is fully funded from the Company's existing treasury, with planning for fully funded H2 2026 and 2027 drilling programs currently underway.

Qualified Person

The Mineral Resources disclosed in this press release have been estimated by Mr. Denis Decharte, P.Eng., an employee of SLR and independent of Maple Gold. By virtue of his education and relevant experience, Mr. Decharte is a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of NI 43-101. The Mineral Resources have been classified in accordance with CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 2014). Mr. Decharte, P.Eng. has read and approved the contents of this press release as it pertains to the disclosed Mineral Resource estimates. Further information about key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resources, as well as legal, political, environmental, or other risks that may affect the Mineral Resource estimate will be included in a NI 43-101 Technical Report to be filed on SEDAR within 45 days following the date of this press release.

Ian Cunningham-Dunlop, P.Eng. (PEO/EGBC), Executive Vice President of Maple Gold, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information related to exploration and Mineral Resource matters contained in this news release. Mr. Cunningham-Dunlop is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Factors Affecting the Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. At the present time, SLR's Qualified Person is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues that may have a material impact on the 2026 MRE other than those discussed below.

Mineral Resource estimates for the Project may be influenced by technical and economic factors, including assumptions related to metal prices, exchange rates, cut-off grades, geological interpretation, grade continuity, density values, and the design parameters used for open-pit and underground reporting shapes. Actual mineralization may differ from current interpretations due to natural geological variability typical of Abitibi gold deposits and future drilling, sampling, and updated estimation methodologies. Uncertainty increases from the Indicated to the Inferred Resource categories.

Quality Assurance (QA) and Quality Control (QC)

The Company implements strict Quality Assurance ("QA") and Quality Control ("QC") protocols at Douay and Joutel covering the planning and placing of drill holes in the field; drilling and retrieving the NQ-sized drill core; drillhole surveying; core transport to the Douay Camp; core logging by qualified personnel; sampling and bagging of core for analysis; transport of core from site to the Val-d'Or, QC, AGAT and ALS laboratories; sample preparation for assaying; and analysis, recording and final statistical vetting of results.

About the Douay/Joutel Gold Project

The Douay/Joutel Gold Project is located adjacent to Highway 109 in the heart of Québec's Abitibi greenstone belt, Canada's premier gold mining jurisdiction. This large, 100%-owned land package includes the Company's flagship Douay Gold Project, which hosts an established pit-constrained and underground mineral resource3 containing 779,000 ounces of gold (Indicated) and 3.31 million ounces of gold (Inferred), as well as the Joutel Gold Project, which hosts an established underground mineral resource4 containing 126,000 ounces of gold (Indicated) and 992,000 ounces of gold (Inferred) proximal to the past-producing, high-grade Joutel Mining Complex2. The Property contains ~481 square kilometers of highly prospective geology within the influence of the major gold-bearing Casa Berardi Deformation Zone. Gold mines in the immediate region include the Casa Berardi Gold Mine, operated by Orezone Gold Corporation, and the Detour Lake Gold Mine operated by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a well-funded Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, district-scale Douay/Joutel Gold Project located in Québec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Douay/Joutel benefits from exceptional infrastructure access and boasts ~481 square kilometers of highly prospective ground hosting an established gold mineral resource at the Douay and Joutel deposits with significant expansion potential as well as the past-producing Telbel and Eagle West mines at Joutel, positioning the Company to advance a multi-million-ounce gold system with both bulk-tonnage and high-grade components. In addition, the Company holds an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the Eagle Mine Property, a key part of the historical Joutel Mining Complex2.

Maple Gold's property package also hosts a significant number of regional exploration targets along a 55-kilometer strike length of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone that have yet to be tested through drilling, making the property ripe for new gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) discoveries. The Company is currently focused on carrying out exploration and drill programs to grow mineral resources and make new discoveries to establish an exciting new gold district in the heart of the Abitibi. For more information, please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

ON BEHALF OF MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD.

"Kiran Patankar"

Kiran Patankar, President & CEO

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Notes:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation in Canada. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "strategy," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements about the resource expansion and discovery potential across the Company's gold projects, and its intention to pursue such potential, and the Company's exploration work, planned activities and results from current and future work programs. Although the Company believes that forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, as forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimate of future events on the date the statements are made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of additional risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this news release, please refer to the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or the Company's website at www.maplegoldmines.com. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and/or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any intention to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 For additional details on the 2022 MRE, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 17, 2022, which can be found on the Company's website (www.maplegoldmines.com).

2 The Eagle, Eagle West and Telbel Gold Mines at Joutel were in production from 1974 to 1993 and produced 1.1 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 6.5 g/t Au (Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's corporate website).

3 The Douay Project contains Indicated Mineral Resources estimated at 18.2 Mt at a grade of 1.33 g/t Au (containing 779,000 oz Au), and Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 122.7 Mt at a grade of 0.84 g/t Au (containing 3,305,000 oz Au). The 2026 Douay Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by SLR with an effective date of April 24, 2026.

4 The Joutel Project contains Indicated Mineral Resources estimated at 0.9 Mt at a grade of 4.53 g/t Au (containing 126,000 oz Au), and Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 7.5 Mt at a grade of 4.11 g/t Au (containing 992,000 oz Au). The 2026 Joutel Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by SLR with an effective date of April 24, 2026.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294327

Source: Maple Gold Mines Ltd.