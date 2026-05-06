Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQX: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G0) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") today announced the accelerated expiry of the common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") originally issued by the Company on September 9, 2025 as part of a previously announced non-brokered private placement[1].

Pursuant to a warrant indenture dated September 9, 2025 (the "Warrant Indenture") between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Warrant Agent"), the Company may, at its sole discretion, accelerate the expiry of the Warrants if the closing price of the common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share") on any Canadian stock exchange equals or exceeds C$2.50 per Common Share for a minimum of 20 consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Trigger").

The Company hereby provides notice (the "Acceleration Notice") that the Acceleration Trigger was reached after market close on May 5, 2026, and that the Company is exercising its right to accelerate the expiry of the Warrants to 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver Time) on June 8, 2026 (the "Accelerated Expiry Date"), which is 30 days following the date that the Acceleration Notice was delivered to holders of the Warrants via news release. After the Accelerated Expiry Date, any remaining unexercised Warrants will be cancelled for no additional consideration.

Warrant holders who wish to exercise their Warrants should review the exercise requirements contained in the Acceleration Notice, the Warrant Indenture and, if applicable, the certificate evidencing their Warrants, and contact their legal and investment advisors before submitting the exercise form and any other applicable documentation to the Warrant Agent.

Pursuant to the terms of the Warrant Indenture, effective as of the Accelerated Expiry Date, the Company will waive the 12-month hold period for the Common Shares underlying the Warrants that previously restricted trading before September 9, 2026.

Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.85 per Common Share. If all 3,830,701 Warrants are exercised for 3,830,701 Common Shares, the Company will receive gross proceeds of approximately C$3,256,096.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent such registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. The Company does not intend to engage in a public offering of its securities in the United States.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a well-funded Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, district-scale Douay/Joutel Gold Project located in Québec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Douay/Joutel benefits from exceptional infrastructure access and boasts ~481 square kilometers of highly prospective ground hosting an established multi-million-ounce gold mineral resource at the Douay[2] and Joutel[3] deposits, both with significant expansion potential, as well as the past-producing Telbel and Eagle West mines at Joutel. In addition, the Company holds an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the Eagle Mine Property, a key part of the historical Joutel Mining Complex[4].

Maple Gold's property package also hosts a significant number of regional exploration targets along a 55-kilometer strike length of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone that have yet to be tested through drilling, making the property ripe for new gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) discoveries. The Company is currently focused on carrying out exploration and drill programs to grow mineral resources and make new discoveries to establish an exciting new gold district in the heart of the Abitibi. For more information, please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

ON BEHALF OF MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD.

"Kiran Patankar"

Kiran Patankar, President & CEO

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Notes:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation in Canada, including, without limitation, statements regarding the intended acceleration of the Warrants. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective,", "strategy", "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the delivery of the Acceleration Notices, the Accelerated Expiry Date, the Company's waiver of the 12-month restriction on the trading of Warrants that previously restricted trade of the Warrants before September 9, 2026, resource expansion and discovery potential across the Company's gold projects, and its intention to pursue such potential, and the Company's exploration work and results from current and future work programs. Although the Company believes that forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, as forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimate of future events on the date the statements are made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of additional risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this news release, please refer to the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval Plus (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca or the Company's website at www.maplegoldmines.com. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and/or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any intention to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

[1] See the Company's news release dated September 9, 2025, which can be found on the Company's website (www.maplegoldmines.com).

[2] The Douay Gold Project contains Indicated Mineral Resources estimated at 18.2 Mt at a grade of 1.33 g/t Au (containing 779,000 oz Au), and Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 122.7 Mt at a grade of 0.84 g/t Au (containing 3,305,000 oz Au). The 2026 Douay Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by SLR with an effective date of April 24, 2026.

[3] The Joutel Gold Project contains Indicated Mineral Resources estimated at 0.9 Mt at a grade of 4.53 g/t Au (containing 126,000 oz Au), and Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 7.5 Mt at a grade of 4.11 g/t Au (containing 992,000 oz Au). The 2026 Joutel Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by SLR with an effective date of April 24, 2026.

[4] The Eagle, Eagle West and Telbel Gold Mines at Joutel were in production from 1974 to 1993 and produced 1.1 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 6.5 g/t Au (Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's corporate website).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296122

Source: Maple Gold Mines Ltd.