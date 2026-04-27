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WKN: 865956 | ISIN: SE0000667891 | Ticker-Symbol: SVKB
Tradegate
27.04.26 | 12:05
36,740 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SANDVIK AB Chart 1 Jahr
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SANDVIK AB 5-Tage-Chart
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36,85036,86013:49
36,85036,86013:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2026 13:00 Uhr
34 Leser
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Sandvik AB: Sandvik appoints new President of business area Mining

Sandvik has appointed Patrick Murphy as President of business area Mining and new member of the Sandvik Group Executive Management, effective July 1, 2026. He succeeds Mats Eriksson, who as previously announced is stepping down from the role ahead of his planned retirement in 2027. Patrick Murphy is currently President of the Rotary Drilling division within Mining.

Patrick Murphy, born in 1976, is a Canadian national. He joined Sandvik in 2001 and has a strong background from various roles within the Mining business area, working in Canada, Australia, India, Finland and the United States. Prior to his current role as President Rotary Drilling, he headed the Underground Drilling division as well as the Rock Drills and Technologies division (which today is the Digital Mining Technologies division).

"Patrick Murphy is an experienced international leader with a strong track record and proven leadership skills from his previous roles within Sandvik. With his extensive knowledge of Sandvik and deep mining industry expertise, I'm confident that he will be a great President of the Mining business area," says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

Stockholm, April 27, 2026

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

Sandvik Group
Sandvik is a global industrial technology group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2025 the Group had approximately 42,000 employees and revenues of about SEK 121 billion in more than 150 countries.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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