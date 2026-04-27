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WKN: A12DF5 | ISIN: SE0006288015 | Ticker-Symbol: 9GR
Stuttgart
27.04.26 | 13:31
16,300 Euro
+2,97 % +0,470
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16,27016,53013:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2026 13:00 Uhr
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Gränges AB: Gränges and NG Nordic extend long-term recycling partnership

Gränges has extended its partnership with NG Nordic through a long-term agreement for the supply of recycled aluminium to its production facility in Finspång, Sweden. The partnership secures access to high-quality, traceable material and supports the development of more circular aluminium solutions.

The agreement builds on a long-standing collaboration between the companies and includes deliveries from NG Nordic's recycling operations in the Nordic region. Gränges processes and reuses the material in its production of advanced aluminium solutions. Increasing the share of recycled aluminium is a key lever to reduce the carbon footprint of products and improve resource efficiency across the value chain.

"Long-term partnerships are essential to securing access to recycled materials and to continue advancing circular aluminium solutions. The collaboration with NG Nordic strengthens our ability to optimize material flows across the value chain and deliver more sustainable products to our customers," said Fredrik Spens, President Gränges Europe.

NG Nordic supplies recycled aluminium from a broad base of collected materials, where advanced sorting and recycling technologies enable consistent high quality, even from complex waste streams. As part of the partnership, NG Nordic applies its traceability concept, Transparent Metal, enabling full transparency in material flows and strengthens control of quality, volumes, and origin.

"Partnerships like this are key to accelerating the circular economy. By combining our advanced recycling capabilities and traceability solution, Transparent Metal, with Gränges' production, we ensure that high-quality recycled aluminium is efficiently returned to new products," said Toni Ahtiainen, Executive Vice President Sustainable Materials, NG Nordic.

For further information, please contact:
Sara Lander Hyléen, VP Communication & Investor Relations
sara.hyleen@granges.com, phone. +46 709 16 16 41

About Gränges
Gränges is a global leader in aluminium rolling and recycling in selected niches. We're committed to creating circular and sustainable aluminium solutions in partnership with our customers and suppliers - for a better future. Our solutions help customers grow and transition to climate neutrality. They are used for efficient thermal management in vehicles and buildings, electrification and battery components, recyclable packaging, and more. Gränges has production facilities and conducts sales in the regions Americas, Asia, and Europe with 3,500 employees and a total annual production capacity of 800 ktonnes. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (GRNG). More information is available at www.granges.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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