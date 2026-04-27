

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications (VZ) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $5.04 billion, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $4.87 billion, or $1.15 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Verizon Communications reported adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $34.44 billion from $33.48 billion last year.



Verizon Communications earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $5.04 Bln. vs. $4.87 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.20 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue: $34.44 Bln vs. $33.48 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.95 To $ 4.99



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