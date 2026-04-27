Amaze Holdings, Inc: Amaze Signs LOI with Digital Innovations Holding Group, Inc. to Integrate IRMA Engine to Expand Creator and Fan Monetization Through Paid Influencer Program

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) ("Amaze" or the "Company"), a creator-powered commerce company, today announced it signed an LOI for the integration of the IRMA engine, a proprietary platform developed by Digital Innovations Holding Group, Inc., into the Amaze platform, creating a new monetization layer designed to enable Amaze creators and fans to earn affiliate commissions and rewards across the Amaze ecosystem. As part of the integration, the Company expects to introduce the Amaze credit system, a branded reward mechanism powered by IRMA technology, as the incentive layer connecting creator participation with brand campaign outcomes.

Through the integration, more than 13 million creators across the Amaze ecosystem are expected to be able to earn credits for promoting products, participating in brand campaigns, creating user-generated content ("UGC"), driving sales activity, and completing engagement tasks. The Company expects campaign demand and reward funding to come from participating brands, marketing and advertising agencies, public relations and investor relations firms, e-commerce brands, and public companies seeking measurable, performance-based promotion. This integration adds a new incentive layer to the Company's strategy of building infrastructure for commerce inside content by aligning creators, fans, and brands through trackable, performance-driven rewards.

"By integrating the IRMA engine into Amaze, we are building a system where creators and fans can earn through participation while brands fund measurable outcomes," said Aaron Day, Chief Executive Officer of Amaze. "One example of how this could work is a film studio or brand allocating marketing budget into an incentive pool that rewards creators and fans for promotion, reposting, and user-generated content, creating a direct link between marketing spend and measurable engagement. We believe this creates a scalable, performance-driven model that benefits creators, fans, and brand partners alike."

Creator and Fan Participation

Creators within the Amaze ecosystem are expected to be able to opt in to IRMA-powered campaigns and earn credits by promoting and distributing approved campaign content. The Company believes this model can create a scalable, performance-based incentive structure that aligns creators with campaign outcomes while expanding monetization opportunities.

The Company also expects to extend participation to fan communities, enabling fans to earn through engagement programs aligned to their favorite creators. The Company believes rewarding both creator and fan participation can deepen loyalty, expand campaign reach, and increase community value across the platform.

Participating brands and enterprise customers are expected to be able to access real-time campaign visibility, including creator participation, engagement, referral traffic, conversions, and ROI metrics. The Company believes transparent reporting and measurable attribution may help differentiate Amaze from traditional sponsorship and influencer models that often lack real-time performance visibility.

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About Amaze:

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to "sell anything, anywhere," Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co

About Digital Innovations Holding Group Inc.

Digital Innovations Holding Group Inc. is a technology company focused on AI-powered marketing automation through its proprietary IRMA Engine. The IRMA platform enables organizations to execute, scale, and verify marketing campaigns in real time across global digital channels.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements relate to future events and developments or to our future operating or financial performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding the expected integration of IRMA technology, creator and fan participation, campaign funding, monetization opportunities, future revenues, and growth initiatives. These statements can be identified by words such as "may," "might," "should," "would," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," and are based on our current expectations and views concerning future events and developments and their potential effects on us.



Some or all of these forward-looking statements may not occur. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or otherwise implied by the forward-looking statement. Factors that affect our ability to achieve these results include unexpected issues arising from implementation of our new venture, our need to raise additional capital, our reliance on third parties to provide key services for our business, including cloud hosting, marketing platforms, payment providers and network providers, our inability to agree upon the terms of a definitive agreement, and regulatory uncertainty regarding digital assets and loyalty rewards, including the risk that Amaze credit system may be characterized as a security under U.S. federal or state law. Other risks include the Risk Factors contained in our Form S-1 filed on February 12, 2026 and our ability to stay the recent court order disclosed in our Form 8-K filed on February 20, 2026.



Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.