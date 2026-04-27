Yukon Metals Corp.: Yukon Metals Options Copper-Gold Project from Renowned Yukon Prospector Ryan Burke, Solidifying Position in Emergent Birch District

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) ("Yukon Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Yukon geologist and prospector Ryan Burke ("Burke") to acquire a 100% interest in the Sumo Copper-Gold property (the "Sumo Property" or the "Property"), located approximately 10 kilometres ("km") east of the Company's Birch Project in southwestern Yukon. The Property comprises 75 quartz claims totalling approximately 1,875 hectares, expanding the Company's land position within a district-scale copper-gold belt prospective for porphyry- and skarn-style mineralization (Figure 1).

Highlights

Option to acquire the Sumo Property, located approximately 10 kilometres east of the Company's Birch Project in southwestern Yukon





75 quartz claims (~1,875 hectares) covering multiple kilometre-scale copper-gold-molybdenum targets





Significant sampling has defined multi-element copper-gold-molybdenum anomalies across the Property, including a new 1.1 km by 600 m copper-gold skarn target located approximately 1.2 km from previous drill sites, all of which remain untested by drilling





Historical diamond drilling by Sumac Mines Ltd. (a subsidiary of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.) confirmed copper-gold mineralization; core remains available onsite for future verification by the Company





The Company is currently compiling historical exploration data and evaluating priority targets for follow-up geological mapping, geophysical surveys, and drill targeting





"The addition of the Sumo Property further strengthens our exploration portfolio in the district," said Jim Coates, CEO of Yukon Metals. "Ryan Burke has done a significant amount of work prospecting this ground, and we are pleased to build on that foundation. With both the Sumo and Birch copper-gold exploration properties situated on the same geological trend and separated by only 10 kilometres, the similarities between the two present a compelling opportunity to advance an integrated exploration program. This acquisition meaningfully adds to Yukon Metals' copper-gold exploration thesis."





Figure 1- Location of the Sumo Property and other Yukon Metals projects in the region.

The Sumo Property was identified through regional prospecting by Burke, a renowned Yukon-focused prospector also responsible for generating the Catch prospect in southwestern Yukon, subsequently optioned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited from Cascadia Minerals Ltd. - highlighting interest by major mining companies in district-scale exploration opportunities within southwestern Yukon.

The option reflects the Company's strategy of expanding its land position within a prospective copper-gold belt and advancing targets favourable for porphyry- and skarn-style mineralization. Planned exploration will include geological mapping, geochemical sampling, and geophysical surveys to refine priority targets across the Property.

About the Sumo Property

The Sumo Property is strategically located in southwestern Yukon approximately 10 km east of the Company's Birch Project, with direct access to regional infrastructure including a road within 15 km and the 37 MW Aishihik Hydroelectric Generating Station approximately 80km away along the same road corridor.

The Sumo Property hosts multiple copper-gold-molybdenum soil and rock geochemical anomalies across several kilometer-scale target areas, positioning it as a highly prospective exploration opportunity for porphyry- and skarn-style mineral systems.





Figure 2- Sumo Property location relative to other Company Projects and Aishihik Lake Road (in black).

Historical exploration on the Property includes helicopter-borne electromagnetic and magnetic surveying completed in 2011 and approximately 28 line-km of induced polarization geophysics in 2012, completed by previous operators. Follow-up exploration completed between 2013 and 2015 by Sumac Mines Ltd., a subsidiary of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., included geological mapping, geochemical sampling, and 19 diamond drill holes totaling approximately 7,300 metres targeting copper-gold-silver mineralization associated with structures and skarn horizons along the margin of the Ruby Range batholith. Drill core from this work remains stored on site and may support future verification programs. Results from these programs are referenced in historical technical reporting, but have not been independently verified by the Company.

Exploration completed by Burke in 2024 included a 397-sample soil grid covering approximately 3 × 2 km that defined coherent multi-element copper-gold-molybdenum anomalies, including peak values of 587 ppm copper, 409 ppb gold, and 4.1 ppm molybdenum. These anomalies define priority targets that remain largely untested by drilling. Surface sampling completed by Burke in 2025 identified a new copper-gold skarn target located approximately 1.2 km from previous drill sites and measuring approximately 1.1 km by 600 m in extent. Sampling across multiple target areas on the Property has also returned elevated copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum values. Rock samples are selective in nature and may not be representative of mineralization on the Property.

The Company is currently compiling historical exploration data and evaluating priority targets for follow-up geological mapping, geophysical surveys, and drill targeting.

Option Terms

Sumo Property - Option Agreement Summary

The Company has entered into the Agreement granting it the sole and exclusive option to acquire a 100% ownership interest in the Sumo Property (the "Option"). To maintain the Option, the Company must make aggregate payments and issue common shares of the Company (the "Shares"), per the following schedule:

Completion Date Cash Shares Work

Expenditures April 24, 2026 $22,500 150,000 - April 13, 2027 $22,500 150,000 $150,000 April 13, 2028 $50,000 200,000 $200,000 April 13, 2029 $50,000 250,000 $350,000 April 13, 2030 $100,000 250,000 $900,000 April 13, 2031 $150,000 500,000 $2,000,000 Total - 395,000 1,500,000 - 3,600,000

Upon exercise of the Option:

NSR: Burke retains a 2.5% net smelter returns royalty; 1% of which can be repurchased by the Company at any time for payment of 750 oz of gold or the cash equivalent thereof

Burke retains a 2.5% net smelter returns royalty; 1% of which can be repurchased by the Company at any time for payment of 750 oz of gold or the cash equivalent thereof Advance royalty: 3 oz of gold or the cash equivalent thereof per year commencing on March 1, 2032, to a maximum of 45 oz of gold or the cash equivalent thereof, which advanced royalty will be credited against future royalty payments upon commercial production at the Sumo Property

3 oz of gold or the cash equivalent thereof per year commencing on March 1, 2032, to a maximum of 45 oz of gold or the cash equivalent thereof, which advanced royalty will be credited against future royalty payments upon commercial production at the Sumo Property Milestone payment: If a resource or reserve exceeding 1,000,000 oz of gold equivalent is defined in a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report, Burke will receive $1.00 per oz of gold defined; payable in cash or Shares (10-day VWAP), provided Burke's shareholding in the Company does not exceed 19.9% of the Company's total issued Share capital



All Shares issued pursuant to the Agreement will be subject to a four-month and a day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helena Kuikka, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Yukon Metals and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Yukon Metals Corp.

Yukon Metals is well financed and represents a property portfolio built on over 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family, the prospecting team behind Snowline Gold Corp.'s portfolio of primary gold assets. The Yukon Metals portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc assets, with a substantial tungsten, gold and silver component. The Company is led by an experienced Board of Directors and Management Team across technical and finance disciplines.



Yukon Metals is focused on fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while simultaneously enhancing stakeholder value. The Company's strategy centers around inclusivity and shared prosperity, offering both community members and investors the chance to contribute to, and benefit from, its ventures.

The Yukon

The Yukon Territory is an underexplored and minerally endowed district with a mining history dating back to the Klondike Gold Rush of 1898. With a progressive permitting regime, geopolitical stability and supportive government, it is well positioned to foster the next generation of mines. The Yukon is host to a highly experienced and conscientious local workforce, fostered by a long culture of exploration coupled with deep respect for the land. Recent major discoveries with local roots such as Snowline Gold Corp.'s Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, demonstrate the Yukon's potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

- ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF YUKON METALS CORP."

"Jim Coates"

Jim Coates, CEO

Email: jimcoates@yukonmetals.com

For additional information please contact:

Lindsay Wilson

VP Investor Relations & Communications

Yukon Metals Corp.

Email: lindsaywilson@yukonmetals.com

Phone: 1 (778) 996-2192

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information, including statements regarding the Company's ability to acquire the Option by completing the required work expenditures, issuing the Shares and making cash payment, in the amounts and on the timelines required by the Agreement, the geology and prospectivity of the Sumo Property, the interpretation of historical exploration results including geochemical, geophysical, and diamond drilling programs, the presence and potential extent of copper-gold-silver mineralization and the potential for porphyry- and skarn-style mineral systems at the Sumo Property, the Company's planned exploration activities at the Sumo Property, including geological mapping, geochemical sampling, and geophysical surveys to refine priority targets across the Sumo Property, the advancement of exploration targets in the Birch Project area and surrounding district, the potential for future mineral discoveries, and the Company's future plans and objectives. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", or "potential", or the negative or other variations of these words or similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking information. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and expectations and are based on information currently available to management as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability or decision to acquire the Option; the Sumo Property not being a porphyry- and skarn-style mineral systems or a prospective copper-rich, gold-rich or silver-rich geological system; rock samples and drill results analysed not being representative of overall mineralization; the required assumptions of completed induced polarization geophysics and helicopter-supported mapping and sampling programs; any assumed similarity between the Birch Project and the Sumo Project based on their proximity; not having significant scale and a lack of economic grade minerals; the Yukon not having the potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities; and other risks and uncertainties. See the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's listing statement dated May 30, 2024, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for additional risk factors. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

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