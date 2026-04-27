Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) ("Atlas Lithium" or the "Company"), a leading developer of lithium resources, is pleased to announce the engagement of key operational partners for the implementation of its 100%-owned Neves Project. Several qualified firms participated in a competitive selection process led by Atlas Lithium's technical team. Contracts were awarded based on a comprehensive evaluation of relevant criteria, including technical experience, proven performance, quality, and cost efficiency. Each awarded contract was finalized at or below the budget projections outlined in the Company's Definitive Feasibility Study (the "DFS"). As detailed in the DFS, the Neves Project is expected to produce approximately 146,000 tonnes of lithium concentrate per year at an estimated operating cost of $489 per tonne at the mine gate. For reference, lithium concentrate has recently traded at approximately $2,000 per tonne.

The selected companies were chosen through a rigorous vetting process that emphasized technical alignment, execution capability, and adherence to Atlas Lithium's stringent quality and schedule standards. Each of these partners brings a strong track record of performance and deep experience in Brazil's mining sector.

Key Operational Partners

Promon Engenharia - Responsible for completing multiple detailed engineering components for the Neves Project. Founded in 1960, Promon has delivered more than 2,700 projects and has notable experience in lithium project development in Brazil.

TSX Engineering - Appointed to oversee and manage project implementation for the Neves Project. Founded in 2019, TSX Engineering brings extensive expertise in the mining sector, including capital expenditure and cost management, project planning & controls, and risk management.

Cerne Construções - Engaged under an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the design and construction of the Neves Project's administrative and operational facilities. Founded in 1989, Cerne offers modular construction solutions and broad experience in mining infrastructure.

RETC Infraestrutura - Responsible for earthworks and civil construction activities for the Neves Project. The RETC team brings over 40 years of combined experience delivering complex industrial projects across Brazil.

In addition to the key firms mentioned above, Atlas Lithium's technical team is rapidly advancing the selection of additional operational partners for remaining scopes of the Neves Project implementation, as detailed in the DFS, with the goal of achieving 100% readiness in the coming weeks.

About Atlas Lithium Corporation

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on advancing its Neves Project to production. The Neves Project's Definitive Feasibility Study demonstrates excellent economics with a 145% IRR, $539 million NPV, and an 11-month payback. The Neves Project has received operational permitting, and its dense media separation plant has been acquired and transported to Brazil. With approximately 557 square kilometers of lithium mineral rights, Atlas Lithium owns the largest lithium exploration footprint in Brazil among publicly listed companies. Additionally, Atlas Lithium currently holds an approximate 21% ownership stake in Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: ATCX).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Lithium and its subsidiaries and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: Atlas Lithium's ability to successfully assemble and begin operations of its modular plant; reaching estimated production, development plans and cost estimates for the Neves Lithium Project as reported in the Definitive Feasibility Study (the "DFS"), included as Exhibit 96.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on August 4, 2025; discrepancies between actual and estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources, between actual and estimated development and operating costs, and between estimated and actual production; results from ongoing geotechnical analysis of projects; business conditions in Brazil; general economic conditions, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes; availability of capital; Atlas Lithium's ability to maintain its competitive position; manipulative attempts by short sellers to drive down our stock price; and dependence on key management.

Additional risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 4, 2026. Please also refer to the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless as otherwise required by applicable law.

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Source: Atlas Lithium Corporation