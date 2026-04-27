Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC) (OTCQB: YMMCF) will be participating in Deutsche Goldmesse Spring 2026, which will take place on May 15th and 16th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of Yukon Metals Corp. management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and Investors can register to attend at:

https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration-4/

"We are pleased to be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse conference in Frankfurt, which provides an excellent platform to engage with the European investment community at a pivotal time for Yukon Metals," commented President & CEO Jim Coates. "With strong fundamentals for both precious and critical metals and a comprehensive exploration agenda, including two separate drill programs planned for Q2, we are gearing up for an exciting and active summer field season across our portfolio and look forward to updating investors on results in the coming months."

The Deutsche Goldmesse website is updated regularly with attending companies, keynote speakers, schedule, and other important details. www.deutschegoldmesse.com

About Yukon Metals Corp.

Yukon Metals is a well-financed exploration company with a 17-project portfolio covering more than 43,000 hectares. Built on over 30 years of Berdahl family prospecting, the same team behind Snowline Gold Corp.'s district-scale assets, Yukon Metals provides exposure to copper, gold, silver, and critical metals. While advancing high-priority drill targets at the Birch and AZ copper-gold systems and the Star River gold-silver project, the Company is also conducting generative exploration across its broader portfolio to develop the next pipeline of discovery opportunities. Guided by an experienced leadership team with technical, financial, and Yukon expertise, the Company is well positioned to unlock new mineral discoveries across the Yukon territory.Yukon Metals is committed to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while also enhancing shareholder value. Rooted in a philosophy of inclusiveness and shared prosperity, the Company's strategy offers both local community members and investors the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from its success.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's premier mining investment conference, held in Frankfurt, one of Europe's leading financial centers. The two-day event brings together up to 40 mining companies across various commodities and stages alongside internationally renowned keynote speakers, investors, analysts, and industry experts for presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, Deutsche Goldmesse provides a platform for mining companies to connect with European institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, retail investors, newsletter writers, and other key participants in the global resource sector.

Source: Soar Financial Partners