Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) ("Emperor") is pleased to provide an update on its 2026 exploration campaign at the Duquesne West Gold Project. The program combines 15,000 meters of new drilling with approximately 8,000 meters of historical core resampling, adding a total of ~23,000 meters of data to support ongoing refinement and expansion of Emperor's geological model.

CEO John Florek commented: "The continued presence of free gold and sulphide mineralization along the full strike length indicates a laterally extensive mineralizing system. The latest occurrence, identified within our conceptual Main Open Pit approximately 1.5 km from this location, further underscores the substantial exploration potential to the east and at depth.

The occurrence of visible gold, commonly associated with higher grade potential in bulk mining scenarios, enhances our outlook. This intercept also extends a known mineralized lens by approximately 70 meters down dip, contributing to the continued growth of the deposit and supporting the case for a potential eastward expansion of the open pit footprint."

Exploration Significance

Visible gold was intersected at a down-hole depth of 190 meters in drill-hole DQ26-06, located approximately 1.5 kilometers east of the main pit along trend and down dip of a known lens within the Nip Zone. This observation further substantiates the continuity of mineralization along the eastern extension and underscores the strong potential to expand the deposit in that direction.

The drill hole was completed on an azimuth of 004° (north) with a dip of -58°, reaching a total depth of 538 meters. Assay results are currently pending, and the true thickness of the intersected zone is estimated at approximately 95% when assays are finalized.





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Image 1: Visible gold in quartz veins DQ26-06 at 190.0 meters depth.

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Figure 1: 2026 Diamond Drillhole location with conceptual open-pit for reference (see Previous Press Releases). Location of DQ26-06 relative to the current conceptual Open pit design.

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Emperor is targeting high-grade gold mineralization hosted within and adjacent to broader zones of low-grade mineralization, with development potential being assessed through a combination of conceptual open-pit and underground mining scenarios.

These broad mineralized envelopes identified to date are characterized by the presence of significant high-grade, such as the standout intercept of 21.7 meters at 35.2 g/t Au (see news release dated February 25, 2025). The results underscore the significant ounce building potential in the project's extensive near-surface footprint as well as at depth.

The Property currently hosts an updated inferred mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 26.9 million tonnes (Mt) containing 1.46 million ounces (Moz) of gold at an average grade of 1.69 g/t Au (See Press Release dated July 09, 2025). Sensitivity table in MRE shows various grade scenarios for a higher-grade open pit and underground mining scenario.

About the Duquesne West Gold Project

The Duquesne West Gold Project is located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, 32 km northwest of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, within the historic Duparquet gold camp. The project hosts a recent inferred mineral resource (see press release dated July 9, 2025) and remains open for expansion.

Recent reinterpretation of the geological model, supported by AI and machine learning, highlights additional upside potential by identifying new gold trends and opportunities to expand mineralization along key structural corridors. Emperor holds the right to acquire a 100% interest in the property, which comprises 38 claims covering approximately 1,389 hectares.

QP Disclosure

The technical content pertaining to the Duquesne West Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Labrecque, Vice President of Emperor Metals (B.Sc., P.Geol., OQLF), who is recognized as a Qualified Person under CIM guidelines and serves as a consultant to Emperor.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is a high-grade gold exploration and development junior mining company focused on Quebec's Southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, leveraging AI-driven exploration techniques. Emperor is dedicated to unlocking the substantial resource potential of the Duquesne West Gold Project and the Lac Pelletier Project (currently under purchase agreement) both situated in a proven mining district.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Florek"

John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol

President, CEO and Director

Emperor Metals Inc.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the content of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to Emperor and there is no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates," "believes," "targets," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "may," "will," "could" or "would."

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While Emperor considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. Emperor does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Emperor Metals Inc.