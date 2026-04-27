Spotify Taps Peloton as Launch Partner to Bring Expert-led Strength and Wellness Classes to its Premium Members in Most Countries Where Spotify is Available

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) today announced a global partnership with Spotify to bring its premier fitness and wellness content to hundreds of millions of Spotify Premium subscribers as part of Spotify's new fitness category. This collaboration represents a significant leap in Peloton's international exposure, enabling people in most countries where Spotify is availableto access Peloton's gold-standard instruction.

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Peloton sits at the epicenter of fitness and entertainment, with a renowned roster of instructors who are already global icons, a loyal community of millions and a beloved brand. An undisputed leader in digital fitness and wellness, Peloton is now leveraging these assets to further scale its impact by bringing more than 1,400 Strength, Pilates, Barre, Yoga, Stretching, Meditation, Floor Cardio, and Outdoor run and walk classes to Spotify's expansive platform.

"We've always believed that the best workout is the one you actually do, which is why accessing world-class fitness content should be as easy as tuning into your favorite Spotify playlist. With this partnership, we are instantly activating a global footprint that makes the magic of Peloton accessible to Spotify Premium subscribers anywhere," said Peloton's Chief Commercial Officer, Dion Camp Sanders. "As we continue to forge a path deeper into wellness, our work with Spotify is just our latest move to expand our reach and capture new revenue streams through Peloton's unmatched experience, content and instruction."

Starting today, a curated collection of Strength, Pilates, Barre, Yoga, Stretching, Meditation, Floor Cardio, and Outdoor classes will be available within Spotify's new Fitness category for Premium subscribers. The content library within the new experience includes English, Spanish and German language classes, led by the company's renowned roster of fan-favorite instructors. New content from the diverse group of instructors and modalities will be added to the experience regularly.

"For nearly two decades, Spotify has been the soundtrack to the world's workouts," said Roman Wasenmüller, VP, Global Head of Podcasts, Spotify. "But listening was only the beginning. Today, we are expanding Spotify to become a true daily wellness companion. By bringing Peloton directly into our video and audio ecosystem, we are investing in a future where Spotify isn't just where you spend your time-it's where you go to build momentum, improve your wellbeing, and get more out of every day."

Additionally, this partnership reinforces Peloton's shift toward a more diversified business model. By meeting millions of consumers on a platform they already use and trust, Peloton is building brand equity and long-term value in previously untapped international markets, making the Peloton experience more accessible and driving growth by leveraging the company's floor-based and outdoor modalities and wellness content.

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) provides Members with world-class equipment, ground-breaking software, expert human instruction, and the world's most supportive fitness community. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

About Spotify

Since its launch in 2008, Spotify has revolutionised music listening. Our move into podcasting brought innovation and a new generation of listeners to the medium. In 2022, we took the next leap, entering the fast-growing audiobook market-continuing to shape the future of audio.

Today, more listeners than ever can discover, manage and enjoy over 100 million tracks, 7 million podcast titles, and 500,000 audiobooks in select markets on Spotify. We are the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service with 751 million users, including 290 million subscribers, in 184 markets.

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Contacts:

Peloton

Media Contact

press@onepeloton.com

Investor Contact

investor@onepeloton.com

Spotify Contact

press-inquiries@spotify.com