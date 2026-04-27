b1BANK: Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Q1 2026

BATON ROUGE, La., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Business First reported net income available to common shareholders of $22.2 million or $0.68 per diluted common share, an increase of $1.2 million and a decrease of $0.03, respectively, compared to the linked quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $24.0 million or $0.73 per diluted common share, an increase of $0.5 million and a decrease of $0.06 from the linked quarter. The quarter ended March 31, 2026, included the consummation of the Progressive Bancorp, Inc. (Progressive) acquisition.
"It was a busy and productive start of the year for b1BANK," said Jude Melville, chairman, president, and CEO of Business First. "Quantitatively, we continued generating consistent profitability, increased our capital ratios and strengthened our liquidity positioning. Qualitatively, we added a large number of strong teammates through consummation of the Progressive Bank acquisition, the addition of a number of seasoned, respected bankers in Houston, and our partnership with Covecta, with whom we are working on building out Agentic AI capabilities. I'm also proud of our team's self-managed subordinated-debt issuance through our network of community bank partners. All these deepening partnerships bode well for the continued building of shareholder value over the course of 2026."
On Thursday, April 23, 2026, Business First's board of directors declared a quarterly preferred dividend in the amount of $18.75 per share, which is the full quarterly dividend of 1.875% based on the per annum rate of 7.50%. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly common dividend based upon financial performance for the first quarter in the amount of $0.15 per share of common stock. The preferred and common dividends will be paid on May 29, 2026, or as soon thereafter as practicable, to the shareholders of record as of May 15, 2026.
Quarterly Highlights
- Consistent Core Performance. Return to common shareholders on average assets, on an annualized basis, was 1.01% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, or 1.10% on a non-GAAP basis, compared to 1.04% or 1.16% on a non-GAAP basis for the linked quarter.
- Progressive Acquisition. On January 1, 2026, Business First closed its previously announced acquisition of Progressive and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Progressive Bank. Progressive had approximately $773.8 million of total assets, $589.7 million of net loans, and $684.9 million of deposits as of December 31, 2025. Business First does not anticipate material synergies to be reflected in its earnings until after conversion in the third quarter. b1BANK added nine banking centers in North Louisiana as a result of the Progressive acquisition.
- Meaningful Production Additions. On January 15, 2026, Business First announced the hiring of a new regional president to the Houston, Texas market and head of private banking. This individual joined b1BANK from Veritex Community Bank, where he served as senior vice president and Houston market president. Prior to his tenure at Veritex, he had been with Comerica Bank for nearly 20 years in leadership roles across private banking, middle market, and wealth management. By quarter-end, we successfully added four producers and three production support staff to the new Houston team.
- New Technology Partnership. On February 17, 2026, b1BANK and Covecta announced a strategic partnership to deploy agentic AI across the bank's day to day workflows. The collaboration focuses on streamlining and automating repeatable, policy-driven activities across core deposit and loan operational processes, reducing manual effort and operational friction so that teams can devote more time towards higher value-adding work including analysis, exception handling and customer engagement.
- Improving Shareholder Value. During the first quarter, as part of a previously announced stock repurchase program, Business First repurchased 99,105 shares, with a market value of $2.7 million, at a weighted average price of $27.75 per share. Common equity to total assets increased from 10.04% to 10.32%. Tangible common equity to tangible assets increased from 8.53% to 8.65%, 1.37% or 5.57% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. Book value per common share increased to $28.18 at March 31, 2026, compared to $27.95 at Dec. 31, 2025. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share decreased from $23.36 at the linked quarter to $23.18 at March 31, 2026, -0.76% or -3.08% annualized.
- Notable Subsequent Events. On April 2, 2026, Business First issued $85.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.50% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2036. The subordinated notes were issued to certain qualified institutional and accredited investors in a private placement transaction that was exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This capital raise represented Business First's third fully self-managed private placement, and was executed entirely with in-house capabilities. Partial use of proceeds were allocated to redeeming Business First's $66.9 million subordinated debt outstanding as of March 31, 2026.
Statement of Financial Condition
Loans
Loans held for investment increased $494.8 million or 7.99%, 32.42% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. Excluding acquired loan balances from Progressive, loans declined $102.7 million or 1.54%, 6.15% annualized. Excluding acquired Progressive loans, organic commercial and commercial real estate loan portfolios decreased $58.6 million and $23.0 million, respectively, compared to the linked quarter. Texas-based loans represented approximately 35% of the overall loan portfolio as of March 31, 2026, based on unpaid principal balance.
Credit Quality
The ratio of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment increased 29 basis points (bps) to 1.53% at March 31, 2026, while the ratio of nonperforming assets compared to total assets increased 29 bps to 1.38% compared to the linked quarter.
Past due loans greater than 30 days declined by 22 bps to $28.1 million, or 0.42%, down from $39.5 million, or 0.64% compared to the linked quarter. The increases in the nonperforming loans and assets ratios over the linked quarter were largely attributable to previously identified commercial real estate and commercial business relationships that the Company expects to resolve during second and third quarters of this year. Net charge-offs to average quarterly total loans declined to just 1 bps for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, down from 11 bps from the linked quarter.
Securities
The securities portfolio increased $56.6 million or 5.72%, from the linked quarter. This increase was impacted by Progressive securities, partially offset by $5.9 million in negative pre-tax fair value adjustments. Excluding the $45.8 million acquired Progressive securities as of January 1, 2026, and excluding the negative swing in fair value adjustments, available-for-sale securities increased $16.6 million from the prior quarter on a net basis. The securities portfolio, based on estimated fair value, represented 11.74% of total assets as of March 31, 2026.
Deposits
Deposits increased $766.4 million or 11.44%, 46.40% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. Excluding acquired deposit balances from Progressive of $684.9 million, organic deposit growth was $81.5 million or 1.1%, or 4.4% annualized. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $659.0 million or 12.61%, and noninterest-bearing deposits increased $191.2 million or 14.38% from the linked quarter.
During the first quarter, interest-bearing deposits increased $513.3 million or 9.55% and noninterest bearing deposits increased $253.0 million or 19.14%. The increase in interest-bearing deposits was largely impacted by approximately $325 million in commercial money market accounts and $185 million in personal money market.
Borrowings
Borrowings decreased $166.8 million or -30.26%, from the linked quarter due primarily to decreases in short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances.
Shareholders' Equity
Shareholders' equity increased $94.3 million or 10.51% compared to the linked quarter. Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) decreased from ($33.3) million to ($37.9) million or 13.89%, during the quarter due to after-tax fair value adjustments in the securities portfolio. Book value per common share increased to $28.18 at March 31, 2026, compared to $27.95 at December 31, 2025. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share decreased from $23.36 at the linked quarter to $23.18 at March 31, 2026, -0.76% or -3.08% annualized.
Results of Operations
Net Interest Income
For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, net interest income totaled $75.2 million, compared to $70.9 million from the linked quarter. Loan yields decreased 27 bps to 6.61% compared to 6.88% from the linked quarter and interest-bearing asset yields decreased 22 bps to 5.95% compared to 6.17% from the linked quarter. Net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.65% and 2.91% compared to 3.71% and 2.92% for the linked quarter. The overall cost of funds, which included noninterest-bearing deposits, decreased 19 bps from 2.64% to 2.45% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.
Non-GAAP net interest income (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.1 million) totaled $74.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $69.4 million (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.4 million) for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.1 million) were 3.60% and 2.85%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 3.64% and 2.84% (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.4 million) for the linked quarter.
Provision for Credit Losses
During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, Business First recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.3 million, compared to $3.1 million from the linked quarter. The current quarter's provision was largely impacted by an increase in outstanding lending commitments, including from Progressive, and required provision totaling $0.9 million. The remaining provision expense was related to net charge-offs and incremental provision on non-performing credits of $0.9 and $0.4 million, respectively. At March 31, 2026, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment ratio was 1.03%, compared to 0.94% for the linked quarter. The increase in the reserve ratio was largely attributable to the acquired Progressive loan portfolio and the Company's early adoption of ASU 2025-08, which requires the gross presentation of acquired loan loss estimates.
Other Income
For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, other income increased $1.8 million or 14.88%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase was largely attributable to growth of $0.6 million in gain on sales of loans.
Other Expenses
For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, other expenses increased $5.1 million or 9.65% compared to the linked quarter. The increase was largely attributable to a $2.6 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $1.3 million in occupancy and equipment,
$0.8 million in other expenses and $0.5 million in data processing fees.
Return on Assets and Common Equity
Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.01% and 9.77% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 1.04% and 10.18%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.10% and 10.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 1.16% and 11.40%, for the linked quarter.
Conference Call and Webcast
Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results on Monday, April 27, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 4364723, or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call. The live webcast can be found at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6n7xau4t. On the day of the presentation, the corresponding slide presentation will be available to view on the b1BANK website at https://www.b1bank.com/shareholder-info.
About Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $8.9 billion in assets, $5.7 billion in assets under management through b1BANK's affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (not including $1.0 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and Texas providing commercial and personal banking products and services. b1BANK is a 2024 Mastercard "Innovation Award" winner and multiyear winner of American Banker Magazine's "Best Banks to Work For." Visit b1BANK.com for more information.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as "core" or "tangible") intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. "Core" measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management's opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First's performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP "core" measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, acquisition-related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.). "Tangible" measures adjust common equity by subtracting goodwill, core deposit intangibles, and customer intangibles, net of accumulated amortization. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of Business First's core business. These non-GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "might," "will," "would," "could," or "intend." We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those factors specified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.
Additional Information
For additional information about Business First, you may obtain Business First's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) free of charge by using the SEC's EDGAR service on the SEC's website at www.SEC.gov or by contacting the SEC for further information at 1-800-SEC-0330. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Business First by directing a request to: Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary.
No Offer or Solicitation
This release does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of Business First. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.
Investor Relation Contact:
|Gregory Robertson
337.721.2701
Gregory.Robertson@b1bank.com
|Matt Sealy
225.388.6116
Matt.Sealy@b1bank.com
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Selected Financial Information
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2025
|Balance Sheet Ratios
|Loans (HFI) to Deposits
|89.54
|-
|92.40
|-
|92.61
|-
|Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio
|11.13
|-
|10.92
|-
|10.61
|-
|Loans Receivable Held for Investment (HFI)
|Commercial
|-
|1,943,412
|-
|1,921,833
|-
|1,862,176
|Real Estate:
|Commercial
|2,841,626
|2,611,279
|2,472,121
|Construction
|685,817
|639,069
|633,698
|Residential
|1,141,220
|944,065
|934,357
|Total Real Estate
|4,668,663
|4,194,413
|4,040,176
|Consumer and Other
|72,188
|73,244
|78,567
|Total Loans (Held for Investment)
|-
|6,684,263
|-
|6,189,490
|-
|5,980,919
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|Balance, Beginning of Period
|-
|53,959
|-
|57,062
|-
|54,840
|Progressive - PCD ALLL
|9,264
|-
|-
|Charge-offs - Quarterly
|(1,104
|-
|(7,153
|-
|(1,648
|-
|Recoveries - Quarterly
|181
|309
|671
|Provision for Loan Losses - Quarterly
|1,355
|3,741
|3,000
|Balance, End of Period
|-
|63,655
|-
|53,959
|-
|56,863
|Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI)
|0.95
|-
|0.87
|-
|0.95
|-
|Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans (HFI) (1)
|1.03
|-
|0.94
|-
|1.01
|-
|Net Charge-offs to Average Quarterly Total Loans
|0.01
|-
|0.11
|-
|0.02
|-
|Remaining Loan Purchase Discount
|-
|15,818
|-
|7,489
|-
|11,322
|Nonperforming Assets
|Nonperforming Loans:
|Nonaccrual Loans
|-
|100,803
|-
|74,471
|-
|35,915
|Loans Past Due 90 Days or More
|1,404
|2,215
|5,635
|Total Nonperforming Loans
|102,207
|76,686
|41,550
|Other Nonperforming Assets:
|Other Real Estate Owned
|20,898
|13,013
|1,282
|Other Nonperforming Assets
|-
|-
|-
|Total Other Nonperforming Assets
|20,898
|13,013
|1,282
|Total Nonperforming Assets
|-
|123,105
|-
|89,699
|-
|42,832
|Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI)
|1.53
|-
|1.24
|-
|0.69
|-
|Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets
|1.38
|-
|1.09
|-
|0.55
|-
|(1) Allowance for Credit Losses includes the Allowance for Loan Loss and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Selected Financial Information
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2026
|2025
|2025
|Per Share Data
|Basic Earnings per Common Share
|-
|0.68
|-
|0.71
|-
|0.65
|Diluted Earnings per Common Share
|0.68
|0.71
|0.65
|Dividends per Common Share
|0.15
|0.15
|0.14
|Book Value per Common Share
|28.18
|27.95
|25.51
|Average Common Shares Outstanding
|32,579,934
|29,493,016
|29,329,668
|Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding
|32,785,554
|29,669,253
|29,545,921
|End of Period Common Shares Outstanding
|32,624,887
|29,510,668
|29,572,297
|Annualized Performance Ratios
|Return to Common Shareholders on Average Assets (1)
|1.01
|-
|1.04
|-
|1.00
|-
|Return to Common Shareholders on Average Common Equity (1)
|9.77
|-
|10.18
|-
|10.48
|-
|Net Interest Margin (1)
|3.65
|-
|3.71
|-
|3.68
|-
|Net Interest Spread (1)
|2.91
|-
|2.92
|-
|2.91
|-
|Efficiency Ratio (2)
|64.45
|-
|63.10
|-
|63.85
|-
|Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets
|-
|8,893,419
|-
|8,016,094
|-
|7,750,982
|Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Common Equity
|922,037
|818,617
|742,930
|Other Expenses
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
|-
|33,039
|-
|30,426
|-
|29,497
|Occupancy and Equipment Expense
|8,122
|6,809
|7,356
|Advertising and Promotions
|1,508
|1,595
|1,291
|Communications
|652
|619
|591
|Ad Valorem Shares Tax
|978
|870
|1,125
|Data Processing Fees
|3,712
|3,227
|3,236
|Directors' Fees
|260
|224
|279
|Insurance
|411
|421
|404
|Legal and Professional Fees
|1,085
|1,436
|1,013
|Office Supplies and Printing
|313
|337
|311
|Regulatory Assessments
|984
|1,005
|1,257
|Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses
|1,377
|1,257
|250
|Other
|5,030
|4,186
|3,968
|Total Other Expenses
|-
|57,471
|-
|52,412
|-
|50,578
|Other Income
|Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
|-
|3,142
|-
|2,646
|-
|2,860
|Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities
|80
|35
|(1
|-
|Gain on Sales of Loans
|1,341
|777
|1,256
|Debit Card and ATM Fee Income
|2,306
|1,970
|1,858
|Cash Value of Life Insurance Income
|831
|783
|808
|Fees and Brokerage Commission
|2,261
|2,172
|2,148
|Pass-Through Income from Other Investments
|135
|267
|751
|Gain on Extinguishment of Debt
|-
|-
|630
|Swap Fee Income
|1,537
|1,805
|739
|Other
|2,417
|1,775
|2,177
|Total Other Income
|-
|14,050
|-
|12,230
|-
|13,226
|(1) Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.
|(2) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2025
|Assets
|Cash and Due From Banks
|-
|589,804
|-
|411,175
|-
|312,887
|Federal Funds Sold
|88,257
|172,393
|117,422
|Securities Purchased Under Agreements to Resell
|30,743
|25,587
|50,589
|Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values
|1,045,817
|989,229
|920,573
|Mortgage Loans Held for Sale
|480
|1,094
|-
|Loans and Lease Receivable
|6,684,263
|6,189,490
|5,980,919
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|(63,655
|-
|(53,959
|-
|(56,863
|-
|Net Loans and Lease Receivable
|6,620,608
|6,135,531
|5,924,056
|Premises and Equipment, Net
|88,421
|73,982
|81,582
|Accrued Interest Receivable
|38,176
|38,494
|33,741
|Other Equity Securities
|40,047
|49,342
|40,947
|Other Real Estate Owned
|20,898
|13,013
|1,282
|Cash Value of Life Insurance
|132,682
|120,292
|117,950
|Deferred Taxes, Net
|22,959
|20,477
|25,289
|Goodwill
|133,564
|121,146
|121,691
|Core Deposit and Customer Intangibles
|29,409
|14,497
|16,538
|Other Assets
|24,943
|28,488
|20,181
|Total Assets
|-
|8,906,808
|-
|8,214,740
|-
|7,784,728
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-Bearing
|-
|1,575,086
|-
|1,322,074
|-
|1,308,312
|Interest-Bearing
|5,889,863
|5,376,516
|5,149,869
|Total Deposits
|7,464,949
|6,698,590
|6,458,181
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
|21,594
|22,622
|19,046
|Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings
|260,792
|431,200
|317,352
|Subordinated Debt
|92,472
|92,530
|92,702
|Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities
|9,666
|5,000
|5,000
|Accrued Interest Payable
|3,692
|4,166
|5,356
|Other Liabilities
|62,467
|63,749
|60,779
|Total Liabilities
|7,915,632
|7,317,857
|6,958,416
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred Stock
|71,930
|71,930
|71,930
|Common Stock
|32,625
|29,511
|29,572
|Additional Paid-In Capital
|580,640
|502,155
|501,609
|Retained Earnings
|343,890
|326,574
|276,045
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|(37,909
|-
|(33,287
|-
|(52,844
|-
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|991,176
|896,883
|826,312
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|-
|8,906,808
|-
|8,214,740
|-
|7,784,728
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2025
|Interest Income:
|Interest and Fees on Loans
|-
|109,146
|-
|105,515
|-
|102,992
|Interest and Dividends on Securities
|8,462
|7,942
|7,265
|Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks
|4,886
|4,323
|3,436
|Total Interest Income
|122,494
|117,780
|113,693
|Interest Expense:
|Interest on Deposits
|42,758
|41,580
|42,439
|Interest on Borrowings
|4,541
|5,338
|5,271
|Total Interest Expense
|47,299
|46,918
|47,710
|Net Interest Income
|75,195
|70,862
|65,983
|Provision for Credit Losses
|2,278
|3,098
|2,812
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|72,917
|67,764
|63,171
|Other Income:
|Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
|3,142
|2,646
|2,860
|Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities
|80
|35
|(1
|-
|Gain on Sales of Loans
|1,341
|777
|1,256
|Other Income
|9,487
|8,772
|9,111
|Total Other Income
|14,050
|12,230
|13,226
|Other Expenses:
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
|33,039
|30,426
|29,497
|Occupancy and Equipment Expense
|8,122
|6,809
|7,356
|Merger and Conversion-Related Expense
|1,377
|1,257
|250
|Other Expenses
|14,933
|13,920
|13,475
|Total Other Expenses
|57,471
|52,412
|50,578
|Income Before Income Taxes
|29,496
|27,582
|25,819
|Provision for Income Taxes
|5,932
|5,223
|5,276
|Net Income
|23,564
|22,359
|20,543
|Preferred Stock Dividends
|1,350
|1,350
|1,350
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
|-
|22,214
|-
|21,009
|-
|19,193
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Consolidated Net Interest Margin
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Outstanding
|Interest Earned /
|Average
|Outstanding
|Interest Earned /
|Average
|Outstanding
|Interest Earned /
|Average
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|Interest Paid
|Yield / Rate
|Balance
|Interest Paid
|Yield / Rate
|Balance
|Interest Paid
|Yield / Rate
|Assets
|Interest-Earning Assets:
|Total Loans
|-
|6,698,261
|-
|109,146
|6.61
|-
|-
|6,087,213
|-
|105,515
|6.88
|-
|-
|5,972,120
|-
|102,992
|6.99
|-
|Securities
|1,065,447
|8,462
|3.22
|-
|1,008,870
|7,942
|3.12
|-
|924,693
|6,614
|2.90
|-
|Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell
|26,657
|302
|4.59
|-
|25,579
|310
|4.81
|-
|50,836
|651
|5.19
|-
|Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks
|558,468
|4,584
|3.33
|-
|448,030
|4,013
|3.55
|-
|315,750
|3,436
|4.41
|-
|Total Interest-Earning Assets
|8,348,833
|122,494
|5.95
|-
|7,569,692
|117,780
|6.17
|-
|7,263,399
|113,693
|6.35
|-
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|(60,553
|-
|(57,450
|-
|(54,711
|-
|Noninterest-Earning Assets
|605,139
|503,852
|542,294
|Total Assets
|-
|8,893,419
|-
|122,494
|-
|8,016,094
|-
|117,780
|-
|7,750,982
|-
|113,693
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|-
|5,884,257
|-
|42,758
|2.95
|-
|-
|5,225,304
|-
|41,580
|3.16
|-
|-
|5,141,498
|-
|42,439
|3.35
|-
|Subordinated Debt
|92,163
|1,209
|5.32
|-
|92,564
|1,220
|5.23
|-
|97,251
|1,262
|5.26
|-
|Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities
|11,671
|165
|5.73
|-
|5,000
|96
|7.58
|-
|5,000
|99
|8.03
|-
|Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)
|297,588
|3,038
|4.14
|-
|369,410
|3,837
|4.12
|-
|362,092
|3,796
|4.25
|-
|Other Borrowings
|20,030
|129
|2.61
|-
|28,197
|185
|2.60
|-
|18,321
|114
|2.52
|-
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|6,305,709
|47,299
|3.04
|-
|5,720,475
|46,918
|3.25
|-
|5,624,162
|47,710
|3.44
|-
|Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
|-
|1,521,252
|-
|1,330,023
|-
|1,244,793
|Other Liabilities
|72,491
|75,049
|67,167
|Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities
|1,593,743
|1,405,072
|1,311,960
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common Shareholders' Equity
|922,037
|818,617
|742,930
|Preferred Equity
|71,930
|71,930
|71,930
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|993,967
|890,547
|814,860
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|-
|8,893,419
|-
|8,016,094
|-
|7,750,982
|Net Interest Spread
|2.91
|-
|2.92
|-
|2.91
|-
|Net Interest Income
|-
|75,195
|-
|70,862
|-
|65,983
|Net Interest Margin
|3.65
|-
|3.71
|-
|3.68
|-
|Overall Cost of Funds
|2.45
|-
|2.64
|-
|2.82
|-
|NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and an actual day count convention.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Measures
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2026
|2025
|2025
|Interest Income:
|Interest income
|-
|122,494
|-
|117,780
|-
|113,693
|Core interest income
|122,494
|117,780
|113,693
|Interest Expense:
|Interest expense
|47,299
|46,918
|47,710
|Core interest expense
|47,299
|46,918
|47,710
|Provision for Credit Losses:(b)
|Provision for credit losses
|2,278
|3,098
|2,812
|Core provision expense
|2,278
|3,098
|2,812
|Other Income:
|Other income
|14,050
|12,230
|13,226
|(Gain) loss on former bank premises and equipment
|(28
|-
|995
|(155
|-
|(Gain) loss on sale of securities
|(80
|-
|(35
|-
|1
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|(630
|-
|Core other income
|13,942
|13,190
|12,442
|Other Expense:
|Other expense
|57,471
|52,412
|50,578
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|(2,227
|-
|(1,406
|-
|(679
|-
|Core conversion expenses
|-
|(796
|-
|(216
|-
|Core other expense
|55,244
|50,210
|49,683
|Pre-Tax Income:(a)
|Pre-tax income
|29,496
|27,582
|25,819
|(Gain) loss on former bank premises and equipment
|(28
|-
|995
|(155
|-
|(Gain) loss on sale of securities
|(80
|-
|(35
|-
|1
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|(630
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|2,227
|1,406
|679
|Core conversion expenses
|-
|796
|216
|Core pre-tax income
|31,615
|30,744
|25,930
|Provision for Income Taxes:(1)
|Provision for income taxes
|5,932
|5,223
|5,276
|Tax on (gain) loss on former bank premises and equipment
|(6
|-
|210
|(33
|-
|Tax on (gain) loss on sale of securities
|(17
|-
|(8
|-
|-
|Tax on gain on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|(133
|-
|Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2)
|319
|281
|143
|Tax on core conversion expenses
|-
|168
|46
|Core provision for income taxes
|6,228
|5,874
|5,299
|Preferred Dividends:
|Preferred dividends
|1,350
|1,350
|1,350
|Core preferred dividends
|1,350
|1,350
|1,350
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:
|Net income available to common shareholders
|22,214
|21,009
|19,193
|(Gain) loss on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax
|(22
|-
|785
|(122
|-
|(Gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax
|(63
|-
|(27
|-
|1
|Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax
|-
|-
|(497
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax
|1,908
|1,125
|536
|Core conversion expenses, net of tax
|-
|628
|170
|Core net income available to common shareholders
|-
|24,037
|-
|23,520
|-
|19,281
|Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings available to common shareholders (a+b) (3)
|-
|31,774
|-
|30,680
|-
|28,631
|(Gain) loss on former bank premises and equipment
|(28
|-
|995
|(155
|-
|(Gain) loss on sale of securities
|(80
|-
|(35
|-
|1
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|(630
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|2,227
|1,406
|679
|Core conversion expenses
|-
|796
|216
|Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
|-
|33,893
|-
|33,842
|-
|28,742
|Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding
|32,785,554
|29,669,253
|29,545,921
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share:
|Diluted earnings per common share
|-
|0.68
|-
|0.71
|-
|0.65
|(Gain) loss on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax
|-
|0.02
|-
|(Gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax
|-
|-
|-
|Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax
|-
|-
|(0.02
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax
|0.05
|0.04
|0.02
|Core conversion expenses, net of tax
|-
|0.02
|-
|Core diluted earnings per common share
|-
|0.73
|-
|0.79
|-
|0.65
|Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per common share
|-
|0.97
|-
|1.03
|-
|0.97
|(Gain) loss on former bank premises and equipment
|-
|0.03
|(0.01
|-
|(Gain) loss on sale of securities
|-
|-
|-
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|(0.02
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|0.06
|0.05
|0.02
|Core conversion expenses
|-
|0.03
|0.01
|Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per common share
|-
|1.03
|-
|1.14
|-
|0.97
|(1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21.129% for 2026 and 2025. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates.
|(2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.
|(3) Before preferred dividends.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Measures
|(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2026
|2025
|2025
|Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity:
|Total shareholders' equity
|-
|991,176
|-
|896,883
|-
|826,312
|Preferred stock
|(71,930
|-
|(71,930
|-
|(71,930
|-
|Total common shareholders' equity
|919,246
|824,953
|754,382
|Goodwill
|(133,564
|-
|(121,146
|-
|(121,691
|-
|Core deposit and customer intangible
|(29,409
|-
|(14,497
|-
|(16,538
|-
|Total tangible common equity
|-
|756,273
|-
|689,310
|-
|616,153
|Total Assets:
|Total assets
|-
|8,906,808
|-
|8,214,740
|-
|7,784,728
|Goodwill
|(133,564
|-
|(121,146
|-
|(121,691
|-
|Core deposit and customer intangible
|(29,409
|-
|(14,497
|-
|(16,538
|-
|Total tangible assets
|-
|8,743,835
|-
|8,079,097
|-
|7,646,499
|Common shares outstanding
|32,624,887
|29,510,668
|29,572,297
|Book value per common share
|-
|28.18
|-
|27.95
|-
|25.51
|Tangible book value per common share
|-
|23.18
|-
|23.36
|-
|20.84
|Common equity to total assets
|10.32
|-
|10.04
|-
|9.69
|-
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|8.65
|-
|8.53
|-
|8.06
|-
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Measures
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2026
|2025
|2025
|Total Quarterly Average Assets
|-
|8,893,419
|-
|8,016,094
|-
|7,750,982
|Total Quarterly Average Common Equity
|-
|922,037
|-
|818,617
|-
|742,930
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:
|Net income available to common shareholders
|-
|22,214
|-
|21,009
|-
|19,193
|(Gain) loss on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax
|(22
|-
|785
|(122
|-
|(Gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax
|(63
|-
|(27
|-
|1
|Gain on sale of branch, net of tax
|-
|-
|-
|Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax
|-
|-
|(497
|-
|Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax
|1,908
|1,125
|536
|Core conversion expenses, net of tax
|-
|628
|170
|Core net income available to common shareholders
|-
|24,037
|-
|23,520
|-
|19,281
|Return to common shareholders on average assets (annualized) (2)
|1.01
|-
|1.04
|-
|1.00
|-
|Core return on average assets (annualized) (2)
|1.10
|-
|1.16
|-
|1.01
|-
|Return to common shareholders on average common equity (annualized) (2)
|9.77
|-
|10.18
|-
|10.48
|-
|Core return on average common equity (annualized) (2)
|10.57
|-
|11.40
|-
|10.53
|-
|Interest Income:
|Interest income
|-
|122,494
|-
|117,780
|-
|113,693
|Core interest income
|122,494
|117,780
|113,693
|Interest Expense:
|Interest expense
|47,299
|46,918
|47,710
|Core interest expense
|47,299
|46,918
|47,710
|Other Income:
|Other income
|14,050
|12,230
|13,226
|(Gain) loss on former bank premises and equipment
|(28
|-
|995
|(155
|-
|(Gain) loss on sale of securities
|(80
|-
|(35
|-
|1
|Gain on sale of branch
|-
|-
|-
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|(630
|-
|Core other income
|13,942
|13,190
|12,442
|Other Expense:
|Other expense
|57,471
|52,412
|50,578
|Acquisition-related expenses
|(2,227
|-
|(1,406
|-
|(679
|-
|Core conversion expenses
|-
|(796
|-
|(216
|-
|Core other expense
|-
|55,244
|-
|50,210
|-
|49,683
|Efficiency Ratio:
|Other expense (a)
|-
|57,471
|-
|52,412
|-
|50,578
|Core other expense (c)
|-
|55,244
|-
|50,210
|-
|49,683
|Net interest and other income (1) (b)
|-
|89,165
|-
|83,057
|-
|79,210
|Core net interest and other income (1) (d)
|-
|89,137
|-
|84,052
|-
|78,425
|Efficiency ratio (a/b)
|64.45
|-
|63.10
|-
|63.85
|-
|Core efficiency ratio (c/d)
|61.98
|-
|59.74
|-
|63.35
|-
|Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets
|-
|8,348,833
|-
|7,569,692
|-
|7,263,399
|Net Interest Income:
|Net interest income
|-
|75,195
|-
|70,862
|-
|65,983
|Loan discount accretion
|(1,138
|-
|(1,418
|-
|(793
|-
|Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion
|-
|74,057
|-
|69,444
|-
|65,190
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.65
|-
|3.71
|-
|3.68
|-
|Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2)
|3.60
|-
|3.64
|-
|3.64
|-
|Net interest spread (2)
|2.91
|-
|2.92
|-
|2.91
|-
|Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion (2)
|2.85
|-
|2.84
|-
|2.86
|-
|(1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities.
|(2) Calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.
Media Contact: Misty Albrecht b1BANK
225.286.7879
media@b1BANK.com