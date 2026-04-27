b1BANK: Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Q1 2026

BATON ROUGE, La., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Business First reported net income available to common shareholders of $22.2 million or $0.68 per diluted common share, an increase of $1.2 million and a decrease of $0.03, respectively, compared to the linked quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $24.0 million or $0.73 per diluted common share, an increase of $0.5 million and a decrease of $0.06 from the linked quarter. The quarter ended March 31, 2026, included the consummation of the Progressive Bancorp, Inc. (Progressive) acquisition.

"It was a busy and productive start of the year for b1BANK," said Jude Melville, chairman, president, and CEO of Business First. "Quantitatively, we continued generating consistent profitability, increased our capital ratios and strengthened our liquidity positioning. Qualitatively, we added a large number of strong teammates through consummation of the Progressive Bank acquisition, the addition of a number of seasoned, respected bankers in Houston, and our partnership with Covecta, with whom we are working on building out Agentic AI capabilities. I'm also proud of our team's self-managed subordinated-debt issuance through our network of community bank partners. All these deepening partnerships bode well for the continued building of shareholder value over the course of 2026."

On Thursday, April 23, 2026, Business First's board of directors declared a quarterly preferred dividend in the amount of $18.75 per share, which is the full quarterly dividend of 1.875% based on the per annum rate of 7.50%. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly common dividend based upon financial performance for the first quarter in the amount of $0.15 per share of common stock. The preferred and common dividends will be paid on May 29, 2026, or as soon thereafter as practicable, to the shareholders of record as of May 15, 2026.

Quarterly Highlights

Consistent Core Performance . Return to common shareholders on average assets, on an annualized basis, was 1.01% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, or 1.10% on a non-GAAP basis, compared to 1.04% or 1.16% on a non-GAAP basis for the linked quarter.

. Return to common shareholders on average assets, on an annualized basis, was 1.01% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, or 1.10% on a non-GAAP basis, compared to 1.04% or 1.16% on a non-GAAP basis for the linked quarter. Progressive Acquisition . On January 1, 2026, Business First closed its previously announced acquisition of Progressive and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Progressive Bank. Progressive had approximately $773.8 million of total assets, $589.7 million of net loans, and $684.9 million of deposits as of December 31, 2025. Business First does not anticipate material synergies to be reflected in its earnings until after conversion in the third quarter. b1BANK added nine banking centers in North Louisiana as a result of the Progressive acquisition.

. On January 1, 2026, Business First closed its previously announced acquisition of Progressive and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Progressive Bank. Progressive had approximately $773.8 million of total assets, $589.7 million of net loans, and $684.9 million of deposits as of December 31, 2025. Business First does not anticipate material synergies to be reflected in its earnings until after conversion in the third quarter. b1BANK added nine banking centers in North Louisiana as a result of the Progressive acquisition. Meaningful Production Additions . On January 15, 2026, Business First announced the hiring of a new regional president to the Houston, Texas market and head of private banking. This individual joined b1BANK from Veritex Community Bank, where he served as senior vice president and Houston market president. Prior to his tenure at Veritex, he had been with Comerica Bank for nearly 20 years in leadership roles across private banking, middle market, and wealth management. By quarter-end, we successfully added four producers and three production support staff to the new Houston team.

. On January 15, 2026, Business First announced the hiring of a new regional president to the Houston, Texas market and head of private banking. This individual joined b1BANK from Veritex Community Bank, where he served as senior vice president and Houston market president. Prior to his tenure at Veritex, he had been with Comerica Bank for nearly 20 years in leadership roles across private banking, middle market, and wealth management. By quarter-end, we successfully added four producers and three production support staff to the new Houston team. New Technology Partnership. On February 17, 2026, b1BANK and Covecta announced a strategic partnership to deploy agentic AI across the bank's day to day workflows. The collaboration focuses on streamlining and automating repeatable, policy-driven activities across core deposit and loan operational processes, reducing manual effort and operational friction so that teams can devote more time towards higher value-adding work including analysis, exception handling and customer engagement.

On February 17, 2026, b1BANK and Covecta announced a strategic partnership to deploy agentic AI across the bank's day to day workflows. The collaboration focuses on streamlining and automating repeatable, policy-driven activities across core deposit and loan operational processes, reducing manual effort and operational friction so that teams can devote more time towards higher value-adding work including analysis, exception handling and customer engagement. Improving Shareholder Value. During the first quarter, as part of a previously announced stock repurchase program, Business First repurchased 99,105 shares, with a market value of $2.7 million, at a weighted average price of $27.75 per share. Common equity to total assets increased from 10.04% to 10.32%. Tangible common equity to tangible assets increased from 8.53% to 8.65%, 1.37% or 5.57% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. Book value per common share increased to $28.18 at March 31, 2026, compared to $27.95 at Dec. 31, 2025. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share decreased from $23.36 at the linked quarter to $23.18 at March 31, 2026, -0.76% or -3.08% annualized.

During the first quarter, as part of a previously announced stock repurchase program, Business First repurchased 99,105 shares, with a market value of $2.7 million, at a weighted average price of $27.75 per share. Common equity to total assets increased from 10.04% to 10.32%. Tangible common equity to tangible assets increased from 8.53% to 8.65%, 1.37% or 5.57% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. Book value per common share increased to $28.18 at March 31, 2026, compared to $27.95 at Dec. 31, 2025. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share decreased from $23.36 at the linked quarter to $23.18 at March 31, 2026, -0.76% or -3.08% annualized. Notable Subsequent Events. On April 2, 2026, Business First issued $85.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.50% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2036. The subordinated notes were issued to certain qualified institutional and accredited investors in a private placement transaction that was exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This capital raise represented Business First's third fully self-managed private placement, and was executed entirely with in-house capabilities. Partial use of proceeds were allocated to redeeming Business First's $66.9 million subordinated debt outstanding as of March 31, 2026.

Statement of Financial Condition

Loans

Loans held for investment increased $494.8 million or 7.99%, 32.42% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. Excluding acquired loan balances from Progressive, loans declined $102.7 million or 1.54%, 6.15% annualized. Excluding acquired Progressive loans, organic commercial and commercial real estate loan portfolios decreased $58.6 million and $23.0 million, respectively, compared to the linked quarter. Texas-based loans represented approximately 35% of the overall loan portfolio as of March 31, 2026, based on unpaid principal balance.

Credit Quality

The ratio of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment increased 29 basis points (bps) to 1.53% at March 31, 2026, while the ratio of nonperforming assets compared to total assets increased 29 bps to 1.38% compared to the linked quarter.

Past due loans greater than 30 days declined by 22 bps to $28.1 million, or 0.42%, down from $39.5 million, or 0.64% compared to the linked quarter. The increases in the nonperforming loans and assets ratios over the linked quarter were largely attributable to previously identified commercial real estate and commercial business relationships that the Company expects to resolve during second and third quarters of this year. Net charge-offs to average quarterly total loans declined to just 1 bps for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, down from 11 bps from the linked quarter.

Securities

The securities portfolio increased $56.6 million or 5.72%, from the linked quarter. This increase was impacted by Progressive securities, partially offset by $5.9 million in negative pre-tax fair value adjustments. Excluding the $45.8 million acquired Progressive securities as of January 1, 2026, and excluding the negative swing in fair value adjustments, available-for-sale securities increased $16.6 million from the prior quarter on a net basis. The securities portfolio, based on estimated fair value, represented 11.74% of total assets as of March 31, 2026.

Deposits

Deposits increased $766.4 million or 11.44%, 46.40% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. Excluding acquired deposit balances from Progressive of $684.9 million, organic deposit growth was $81.5 million or 1.1%, or 4.4% annualized. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $659.0 million or 12.61%, and noninterest-bearing deposits increased $191.2 million or 14.38% from the linked quarter.

During the first quarter, interest-bearing deposits increased $513.3 million or 9.55% and noninterest bearing deposits increased $253.0 million or 19.14%. The increase in interest-bearing deposits was largely impacted by approximately $325 million in commercial money market accounts and $185 million in personal money market.

Borrowings

Borrowings decreased $166.8 million or -30.26%, from the linked quarter due primarily to decreases in short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances.

Shareholders' Equity

Shareholders' equity increased $94.3 million or 10.51% compared to the linked quarter. Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) decreased from ($33.3) million to ($37.9) million or 13.89%, during the quarter due to after-tax fair value adjustments in the securities portfolio. Book value per common share increased to $28.18 at March 31, 2026, compared to $27.95 at December 31, 2025. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share decreased from $23.36 at the linked quarter to $23.18 at March 31, 2026, -0.76% or -3.08% annualized.

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, net interest income totaled $75.2 million, compared to $70.9 million from the linked quarter. Loan yields decreased 27 bps to 6.61% compared to 6.88% from the linked quarter and interest-bearing asset yields decreased 22 bps to 5.95% compared to 6.17% from the linked quarter. Net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.65% and 2.91% compared to 3.71% and 2.92% for the linked quarter. The overall cost of funds, which included noninterest-bearing deposits, decreased 19 bps from 2.64% to 2.45% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Non-GAAP net interest income (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.1 million) totaled $74.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $69.4 million (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.4 million) for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.1 million) were 3.60% and 2.85%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 3.64% and 2.84% (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.4 million) for the linked quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, Business First recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.3 million, compared to $3.1 million from the linked quarter. The current quarter's provision was largely impacted by an increase in outstanding lending commitments, including from Progressive, and required provision totaling $0.9 million. The remaining provision expense was related to net charge-offs and incremental provision on non-performing credits of $0.9 and $0.4 million, respectively. At March 31, 2026, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment ratio was 1.03%, compared to 0.94% for the linked quarter. The increase in the reserve ratio was largely attributable to the acquired Progressive loan portfolio and the Company's early adoption of ASU 2025-08, which requires the gross presentation of acquired loan loss estimates.

Other Income

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, other income increased $1.8 million or 14.88%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase was largely attributable to growth of $0.6 million in gain on sales of loans.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, other expenses increased $5.1 million or 9.65% compared to the linked quarter. The increase was largely attributable to a $2.6 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $1.3 million in occupancy and equipment,

$0.8 million in other expenses and $0.5 million in data processing fees.

Return on Assets and Common Equity

Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.01% and 9.77% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 1.04% and 10.18%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.10% and 10.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 1.16% and 11.40%, for the linked quarter.

Conference Call and Webcast

Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results on Monday, April 27, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 4364723, or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call. The live webcast can be found at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6n7xau4t. On the day of the presentation, the corresponding slide presentation will be available to view on the b1BANK website at https://www.b1bank.com/shareholder-info.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $8.9 billion in assets, $5.7 billion in assets under management through b1BANK's affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (not including $1.0 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and Texas providing commercial and personal banking products and services. b1BANK is a 2024 Mastercard "Innovation Award" winner and multiyear winner of American Banker Magazine's "Best Banks to Work For." Visit b1BANK.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as "core" or "tangible") intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. "Core" measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management's opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First's performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP "core" measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, acquisition-related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.). "Tangible" measures adjust common equity by subtracting goodwill, core deposit intangibles, and customer intangibles, net of accumulated amortization. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of Business First's core business. These non-GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "might," "will," "would," "could," or "intend." We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those factors specified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

Additional Information

For additional information about Business First, you may obtain Business First's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) free of charge by using the SEC's EDGAR service on the SEC's website at www.SEC.gov or by contacting the SEC for further information at 1-800-SEC-0330. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Business First by directing a request to: Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

No Offer or Solicitation

This release does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of Business First. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Investor Relation Contact:

Gregory Robertson

337.721.2701

Gregory.Robertson@b1bank.com

Matt Sealy

225.388.6116

Matt.Sealy@b1bank.com



Business First Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2025 Balance Sheet Ratios Loans (HFI) to Deposits 89.54 - 92.40 - 92.61 - Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio 11.13 - 10.92 - 10.61 - Loans Receivable Held for Investment (HFI) Commercial - 1,943,412 - 1,921,833 - 1,862,176 Real Estate: Commercial 2,841,626 2,611,279 2,472,121 Construction 685,817 639,069 633,698 Residential 1,141,220 944,065 934,357 Total Real Estate 4,668,663 4,194,413 4,040,176 Consumer and Other 72,188 73,244 78,567 Total Loans (Held for Investment) - 6,684,263 - 6,189,490 - 5,980,919 Allowance for Loan Losses Balance, Beginning of Period - 53,959 - 57,062 - 54,840 Progressive - PCD ALLL 9,264 - - Charge-offs - Quarterly (1,104 - (7,153 - (1,648 - Recoveries - Quarterly 181 309 671 Provision for Loan Losses - Quarterly 1,355 3,741 3,000 Balance, End of Period - 63,655 - 53,959 - 56,863 Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI) 0.95 - 0.87 - 0.95 - Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans (HFI) (1) 1.03 - 0.94 - 1.01 - Net Charge-offs to Average Quarterly Total Loans 0.01 - 0.11 - 0.02 - Remaining Loan Purchase Discount - 15,818 - 7,489 - 11,322 Nonperforming Assets Nonperforming Loans: Nonaccrual Loans - 100,803 - 74,471 - 35,915 Loans Past Due 90 Days or More 1,404 2,215 5,635 Total Nonperforming Loans 102,207 76,686 41,550 Other Nonperforming Assets: Other Real Estate Owned 20,898 13,013 1,282 Other Nonperforming Assets - - - Total Other Nonperforming Assets 20,898 13,013 1,282 Total Nonperforming Assets - 123,105 - 89,699 - 42,832 Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI) 1.53 - 1.24 - 0.69 - Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 1.38 - 1.09 - 0.55 - (1) Allowance for Credit Losses includes the Allowance for Loan Loss and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments.

Business First Bancshares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 2025 Per Share Data Basic Earnings per Common Share - 0.68 - 0.71 - 0.65 Diluted Earnings per Common Share 0.68 0.71 0.65 Dividends per Common Share 0.15 0.15 0.14 Book Value per Common Share 28.18 27.95 25.51 Average Common Shares Outstanding 32,579,934 29,493,016 29,329,668 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 32,785,554 29,669,253 29,545,921 End of Period Common Shares Outstanding 32,624,887 29,510,668 29,572,297 Annualized Performance Ratios Return to Common Shareholders on Average Assets (1) 1.01 - 1.04 - 1.00 - Return to Common Shareholders on Average Common Equity (1) 9.77 - 10.18 - 10.48 - Net Interest Margin (1) 3.65 - 3.71 - 3.68 - Net Interest Spread (1) 2.91 - 2.92 - 2.91 - Efficiency Ratio (2) 64.45 - 63.10 - 63.85 - Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets - 8,893,419 - 8,016,094 - 7,750,982 Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Common Equity 922,037 818,617 742,930 Other Expenses Salaries and Employee Benefits - 33,039 - 30,426 - 29,497 Occupancy and Equipment Expense 8,122 6,809 7,356 Advertising and Promotions 1,508 1,595 1,291 Communications 652 619 591 Ad Valorem Shares Tax 978 870 1,125 Data Processing Fees 3,712 3,227 3,236 Directors' Fees 260 224 279 Insurance 411 421 404 Legal and Professional Fees 1,085 1,436 1,013 Office Supplies and Printing 313 337 311 Regulatory Assessments 984 1,005 1,257 Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses 1,377 1,257 250 Other 5,030 4,186 3,968 Total Other Expenses - 57,471 - 52,412 - 50,578 Other Income Service Charges on Deposit Accounts - 3,142 - 2,646 - 2,860 Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities 80 35 (1 - Gain on Sales of Loans 1,341 777 1,256 Debit Card and ATM Fee Income 2,306 1,970 1,858 Cash Value of Life Insurance Income 831 783 808 Fees and Brokerage Commission 2,261 2,172 2,148 Pass-Through Income from Other Investments 135 267 751 Gain on Extinguishment of Debt - - 630 Swap Fee Income 1,537 1,805 739 Other 2,417 1,775 2,177 Total Other Income - 14,050 - 12,230 - 13,226 (1) Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an actual day count convention. (2) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.

Business First Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2025 Assets Cash and Due From Banks - 589,804 - 411,175 - 312,887 Federal Funds Sold 88,257 172,393 117,422 Securities Purchased Under Agreements to Resell 30,743 25,587 50,589 Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values 1,045,817 989,229 920,573 Mortgage Loans Held for Sale 480 1,094 - Loans and Lease Receivable 6,684,263 6,189,490 5,980,919 Allowance for Loan Losses (63,655 - (53,959 - (56,863 - Net Loans and Lease Receivable 6,620,608 6,135,531 5,924,056 Premises and Equipment, Net 88,421 73,982 81,582 Accrued Interest Receivable 38,176 38,494 33,741 Other Equity Securities 40,047 49,342 40,947 Other Real Estate Owned 20,898 13,013 1,282 Cash Value of Life Insurance 132,682 120,292 117,950 Deferred Taxes, Net 22,959 20,477 25,289 Goodwill 133,564 121,146 121,691 Core Deposit and Customer Intangibles 29,409 14,497 16,538 Other Assets 24,943 28,488 20,181 Total Assets - 8,906,808 - 8,214,740 - 7,784,728 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-Bearing - 1,575,086 - 1,322,074 - 1,308,312 Interest-Bearing 5,889,863 5,376,516 5,149,869 Total Deposits 7,464,949 6,698,590 6,458,181 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 21,594 22,622 19,046 Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings 260,792 431,200 317,352 Subordinated Debt 92,472 92,530 92,702 Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 9,666 5,000 5,000 Accrued Interest Payable 3,692 4,166 5,356 Other Liabilities 62,467 63,749 60,779 Total Liabilities 7,915,632 7,317,857 6,958,416 Shareholders' Equity Preferred Stock 71,930 71,930 71,930 Common Stock 32,625 29,511 29,572 Additional Paid-In Capital 580,640 502,155 501,609 Retained Earnings 343,890 326,574 276,045 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (37,909 - (33,287 - (52,844 - Total Shareholders' Equity 991,176 896,883 826,312 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity - 8,906,808 - 8,214,740 - 7,784,728

Business First Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2026

2025

2025 Interest Income: Interest and Fees on Loans - 109,146 - 105,515 - 102,992 Interest and Dividends on Securities 8,462 7,942 7,265 Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks 4,886 4,323 3,436 Total Interest Income 122,494 117,780 113,693 Interest Expense: Interest on Deposits 42,758 41,580 42,439 Interest on Borrowings 4,541 5,338 5,271 Total Interest Expense 47,299 46,918 47,710 Net Interest Income 75,195 70,862 65,983 Provision for Credit Losses 2,278 3,098 2,812 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 72,917 67,764 63,171 Other Income: Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 3,142 2,646 2,860 Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities 80 35 (1 - Gain on Sales of Loans 1,341 777 1,256 Other Income 9,487 8,772 9,111 Total Other Income 14,050 12,230 13,226 Other Expenses: Salaries and Employee Benefits 33,039 30,426 29,497 Occupancy and Equipment Expense 8,122 6,809 7,356 Merger and Conversion-Related Expense 1,377 1,257 250 Other Expenses 14,933 13,920 13,475 Total Other Expenses 57,471 52,412 50,578 Income Before Income Taxes 29,496 27,582 25,819 Provision for Income Taxes 5,932 5,223 5,276 Net Income 23,564 22,359 20,543 Preferred Stock Dividends 1,350 1,350 1,350 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders - 22,214 - 21,009 - 19,193

Business First Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 Average Average Average Outstanding Interest Earned / Average Outstanding Interest Earned / Average Outstanding Interest Earned / Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Total Loans - 6,698,261 - 109,146 6.61 - - 6,087,213 - 105,515 6.88 - - 5,972,120 - 102,992 6.99 - Securities 1,065,447 8,462 3.22 - 1,008,870 7,942 3.12 - 924,693 6,614 2.90 - Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell 26,657 302 4.59 - 25,579 310 4.81 - 50,836 651 5.19 - Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks 558,468 4,584 3.33 - 448,030 4,013 3.55 - 315,750 3,436 4.41 - Total Interest-Earning Assets 8,348,833 122,494 5.95 - 7,569,692 117,780 6.17 - 7,263,399 113,693 6.35 - Allowance for Loan Losses (60,553 - (57,450 - (54,711 - Noninterest-Earning Assets 605,139 503,852 542,294 Total Assets - 8,893,419 - 122,494 - 8,016,094 - 117,780 - 7,750,982 - 113,693 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-Bearing Deposits - 5,884,257 - 42,758 2.95 - - 5,225,304 - 41,580 3.16 - - 5,141,498 - 42,439 3.35 - Subordinated Debt 92,163 1,209 5.32 - 92,564 1,220 5.23 - 97,251 1,262 5.26 - Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 11,671 165 5.73 - 5,000 96 7.58 - 5,000 99 8.03 - Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 297,588 3,038 4.14 - 369,410 3,837 4.12 - 362,092 3,796 4.25 - Other Borrowings 20,030 129 2.61 - 28,197 185 2.60 - 18,321 114 2.52 - Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 6,305,709 47,299 3.04 - 5,720,475 46,918 3.25 - 5,624,162 47,710 3.44 - Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-Bearing Deposits - 1,521,252 - 1,330,023 - 1,244,793 Other Liabilities 72,491 75,049 67,167 Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 1,593,743 1,405,072 1,311,960 Shareholders' Equity: Common Shareholders' Equity 922,037 818,617 742,930 Preferred Equity 71,930 71,930 71,930 Total Shareholders' Equity 993,967 890,547 814,860 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity - 8,893,419 - 8,016,094 - 7,750,982 Net Interest Spread 2.91 - 2.92 - 2.91 - Net Interest Income - 75,195 - 70,862 - 65,983 Net Interest Margin 3.65 - 3.71 - 3.68 - Overall Cost of Funds 2.45 - 2.64 - 2.82 - NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and an actual day count convention.



Business First Bancshares, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 2025 Interest Income: Interest income - 122,494 - 117,780 - 113,693 Core interest income 122,494 117,780 113,693 Interest Expense: Interest expense 47,299 46,918 47,710 Core interest expense 47,299 46,918 47,710 Provision for Credit Losses:(b) Provision for credit losses 2,278 3,098 2,812 Core provision expense 2,278 3,098 2,812 Other Income: Other income 14,050 12,230 13,226 (Gain) loss on former bank premises and equipment (28 - 995 (155 - (Gain) loss on sale of securities (80 - (35 - 1 Gain on extinguishment of debt - - (630 - Core other income 13,942 13,190 12,442 Other Expense: Other expense 57,471 52,412 50,578 Acquisition-related expenses (2) (2,227 - (1,406 - (679 - Core conversion expenses - (796 - (216 - Core other expense 55,244 50,210 49,683 Pre-Tax Income:(a) Pre-tax income 29,496 27,582 25,819 (Gain) loss on former bank premises and equipment (28 - 995 (155 - (Gain) loss on sale of securities (80 - (35 - 1 Gain on extinguishment of debt - - (630 - Acquisition-related expenses (2) 2,227 1,406 679 Core conversion expenses - 796 216 Core pre-tax income 31,615 30,744 25,930 Provision for Income Taxes:(1) Provision for income taxes 5,932 5,223 5,276 Tax on (gain) loss on former bank premises and equipment (6 - 210 (33 - Tax on (gain) loss on sale of securities (17 - (8 - - Tax on gain on extinguishment of debt - - (133 - Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2) 319 281 143 Tax on core conversion expenses - 168 46 Core provision for income taxes 6,228 5,874 5,299 Preferred Dividends: Preferred dividends 1,350 1,350 1,350 Core preferred dividends 1,350 1,350 1,350 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders: Net income available to common shareholders 22,214 21,009 19,193 (Gain) loss on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax (22 - 785 (122 - (Gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax (63 - (27 - 1 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax - - (497 - Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 1,908 1,125 536 Core conversion expenses, net of tax - 628 170 Core net income available to common shareholders - 24,037 - 23,520 - 19,281 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings available to common shareholders (a+b) (3) - 31,774 - 30,680 - 28,631 (Gain) loss on former bank premises and equipment (28 - 995 (155 - (Gain) loss on sale of securities (80 - (35 - 1 Gain on extinguishment of debt - - (630 - Acquisition-related expenses (2) 2,227 1,406 679 Core conversion expenses - 796 216 Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings - 33,893 - 33,842 - 28,742 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 32,785,554 29,669,253 29,545,921 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share: Diluted earnings per common share - 0.68 - 0.71 - 0.65 (Gain) loss on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax - 0.02 - (Gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax - - - Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax - - (0.02 - Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 0.05 0.04 0.02 Core conversion expenses, net of tax - 0.02 - Core diluted earnings per common share - 0.73 - 0.79 - 0.65 Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per common share - 0.97 - 1.03 - 0.97 (Gain) loss on former bank premises and equipment - 0.03 (0.01 - (Gain) loss on sale of securities - - - Gain on extinguishment of debt - - (0.02 - Acquisition-related expenses (2) 0.06 0.05 0.02 Core conversion expenses - 0.03 0.01 Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per common share - 1.03 - 1.14 - 0.97 (1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21.129% for 2026 and 2025. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates. (2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits. (3) Before preferred dividends.

Business First Bancshares, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 2025 Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity: Total shareholders' equity - 991,176 - 896,883 - 826,312 Preferred stock (71,930 - (71,930 - (71,930 - Total common shareholders' equity 919,246 824,953 754,382 Goodwill (133,564 - (121,146 - (121,691 - Core deposit and customer intangible (29,409 - (14,497 - (16,538 - Total tangible common equity - 756,273 - 689,310 - 616,153 Total Assets: Total assets - 8,906,808 - 8,214,740 - 7,784,728 Goodwill (133,564 - (121,146 - (121,691 - Core deposit and customer intangible (29,409 - (14,497 - (16,538 - Total tangible assets - 8,743,835 - 8,079,097 - 7,646,499 Common shares outstanding 32,624,887 29,510,668 29,572,297 Book value per common share - 28.18 - 27.95 - 25.51 Tangible book value per common share - 23.18 - 23.36 - 20.84 Common equity to total assets 10.32 - 10.04 - 9.69 - Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.65 - 8.53 - 8.06 -

Business First Bancshares, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 2025 Total Quarterly Average Assets - 8,893,419 - 8,016,094 - 7,750,982 Total Quarterly Average Common Equity - 922,037 - 818,617 - 742,930 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders: Net income available to common shareholders - 22,214 - 21,009 - 19,193 (Gain) loss on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax (22 - 785 (122 - (Gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax (63 - (27 - 1 Gain on sale of branch, net of tax - - - Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax - - (497 - Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax 1,908 1,125 536 Core conversion expenses, net of tax - 628 170 Core net income available to common shareholders - 24,037 - 23,520 - 19,281 Return to common shareholders on average assets (annualized) (2) 1.01 - 1.04 - 1.00 - Core return on average assets (annualized) (2) 1.10 - 1.16 - 1.01 - Return to common shareholders on average common equity (annualized) (2) 9.77 - 10.18 - 10.48 - Core return on average common equity (annualized) (2) 10.57 - 11.40 - 10.53 - Interest Income: Interest income - 122,494 - 117,780 - 113,693 Core interest income 122,494 117,780 113,693 Interest Expense: Interest expense 47,299 46,918 47,710 Core interest expense 47,299 46,918 47,710 Other Income: Other income 14,050 12,230 13,226 (Gain) loss on former bank premises and equipment (28 - 995 (155 - (Gain) loss on sale of securities (80 - (35 - 1 Gain on sale of branch - - - Gain on extinguishment of debt - - (630 - Core other income 13,942 13,190 12,442 Other Expense: Other expense 57,471 52,412 50,578 Acquisition-related expenses (2,227 - (1,406 - (679 - Core conversion expenses - (796 - (216 - Core other expense - 55,244 - 50,210 - 49,683 Efficiency Ratio: Other expense (a) - 57,471 - 52,412 - 50,578 Core other expense (c) - 55,244 - 50,210 - 49,683 Net interest and other income (1) (b) - 89,165 - 83,057 - 79,210 Core net interest and other income (1) (d) - 89,137 - 84,052 - 78,425 Efficiency ratio (a/b) 64.45 - 63.10 - 63.85 - Core efficiency ratio (c/d) 61.98 - 59.74 - 63.35 - Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets - 8,348,833 - 7,569,692 - 7,263,399 Net Interest Income: Net interest income - 75,195 - 70,862 - 65,983 Loan discount accretion (1,138 - (1,418 - (793 - Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion - 74,057 - 69,444 - 65,190 Net interest margin (2) 3.65 - 3.71 - 3.68 - Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2) 3.60 - 3.64 - 3.64 - Net interest spread (2) 2.91 - 2.92 - 2.91 - Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion (2) 2.85 - 2.84 - 2.86 - (1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities. (2) Calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.

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