

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines (UAL) issued a statement from CEO Scott Kirby regarding potential merger between United Airlines and American Airlines. He said American's public comments make it clear that a merger like this is off the table for the foreseeable future.



'I approached American about exploring a combination. I was confident that this combination, which would have been about adding and not subtracting, creating a truly great airline that customers love, could get regulatory approval. I was hoping to pitch that story to American, but they declined to engage and instead responded by publicly closing the door,' Scott Kirby said.



In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, United Airlines shares are down 0.27 percent to $92.75.



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