In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) - up 41% at $8.32 Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (ORKA) - up 22% at $84.46 Veradermics, Incorporated (MANE) - up 21% at $82.24 High-Trend International Group (HTCO) - up 20% at $13.55 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) - up 20% at $9.66 Organon & Co. (OGN) - up 16% at $13.16 Elong Power Holding Limited (ELPW) - up 16% at $4.20 ReposiTrak, Inc. (TRAK) - up 15% at $9.33 Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) - up 15% at $6.05 QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) - up 12% at $167.76

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (CMPX) - down 23% at $3.85 Q32 Bio Inc. (QTTB) - down 17% at $5.15 MapLight Therapeutics, Inc. (MPLT) - down 8% at $27.00 Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd (HCAI) - down 6% at $7.92 MMTec, Inc. (MTC) - down 6% at $6.30 WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) - down 6% at $1.63 Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BNAI) - down 5% at $28.36 CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. (COSO) - down 5% at $23.95 Eikon Therapeutics, Inc. (EIKN) - down 5% at $9.08 The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) - down 5% at $2.55

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - At 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Monday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Monday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX