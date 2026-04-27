Aimwell Partners: AimwellBio Launches Verified Intelligence Layer for Healthcare as AI Hallucination Risk Reaches Clinical Settings

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTC:AIMN) expands its healthcare intelligence platform to address one of the fastest-growing risks in modern medicine - clinical decisions influenced by unverified or AI-generated information.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTC:AIMN) today announced the expansion of AimwellBio, a verified healthcare intelligence platform designed to address a rapidly emerging risk in modern medicine: clinical decisions influenced by unverified or AI-generated outputs.

As generative AI adoption accelerates across hospitals, clinics, and health systems, providers are gaining speed - but not always reliability. Without structured verification layers, AI-generated outputs can introduce inaccuracies into clinical workflows, creating potential downstream risk to patient care, operational consistency, and institutional liability.

AimwellBio, powered by Aimwell Cortex, is designed to function as a verified intelligence layer, delivering continuously updated, source-validated clinical insights in real time.

From Information Overload to Verified Intelligence

Modern healthcare is not constrained by lack of data - it is constrained by trust and validation.

Clinicians today operate across fragmented systems:

Static publications that lag current practice

Disconnected databases

AI-generated summaries requiring manual verification

Time-intensive research workflows competing with patient care

Independent industry analyses have consistently shown that clinicians spend a meaningful portion of their day on information retrieval and validation tasks rather than direct patient care.

AimwellBio is designed to eliminate that inefficiency.

A Verified Intelligence Layer - Not Another Reference Tool

AimwellBio is built as infrastructure, not a content library.

The platform continuously monitors global clinical, regulatory, and treatment developments and delivers:

Continuously updated, source-verified clinical insights

Confidence-scored intelligence based on reliability and relevance

Real-time alerts on critical clinical and regulatory changes

Proprietary verification and filtering protocols designed to reduce exposure to unverified or inaccurate outputs

If information cannot be verified, it is not delivered.

Infrastructure for Clinical Decision Confidence

AimwellBio is designed to support healthcare organizations in:

Reducing time spent on research and validation

Improving consistency across clinical decision-making

Reducing exposure to outdated or unverified information

Supporting faster, more informed treatment decisions

The platform's Federated Health Intelligence Network (FHIN) supports validation at scale by integrating distributed clinical input and continuous data verification processes.

Executive Commentary

"The biggest risk in modern healthcare is no longer a lack of information - it is reliance on information that has not been verified," said John Morgan, CEO of Aimwell Partners Inc.

"Clinicians should not have to choose between speed and accuracy. AimwellBio is designed to remove that trade-off by delivering verified, real-time intelligence directly into the workflow."

About AimwellBio

AimwellBio is a healthcare intelligence platform focused on delivering verified, real-time insights across clinical, regulatory, and treatment landscapes. The platform integrates continuous monitoring, validation protocols, and proprietary filtering systems designed to support decision-making across healthcare organizations.

About Aimwell Partners Inc.

Aimwell Partners Inc. (OTC:AIMN) develops and deploys advanced technology platforms across healthcare and adjacent sectors. The company's initiatives are focused on improving access to verified information, enhancing operational efficiency, and supporting better outcomes through data-driven innovation.

Media Contact

John Morgan

CEO, Aimwell Partners Inc.

corporate@aimwellbio.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding the expected performance, capabilities, adoption, and potential benefits of the AimwellBio platform. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may affect results include, but are not limited to, market adoption, regulatory developments, technological performance, competitive factors, and the company's ability to execute its strategy. Aimwell Partners Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Public Company Disclosure

Aimwell Partners Inc. is a publicly traded company. Investors are encouraged to review all filings and disclosures available through OTC Markets and applicable regulatory authorities.

SOURCE: Aimwell Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/aimwellbio-launches-verified-intelligence-layer-for-healthcare-a-1161260