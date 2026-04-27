Chery Group: Seizing New Opportunities in the Boxy SUV Segment, Targeting a 7.5 Million-Unit Growth Market, iCAUR Advances Its Global Expansion Strategy

BEIJING, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to industry forecasts, the global boxy vehicle segment is expected to reach 7.5 million units by 2030, creating a major growth opportunity for the automotive industry. As consumer preferences evolve, expectations are shifting from basic functionality to more personalized aesthetic expression. Users no longer want vehicles that blend in, but ones that reflect their individuality. iCAUR aims to define this new segment.





Performance across global markets reflects strong recognition of iCAUR's products. Over the past year, iCAUR has achieved rapid growth, with its lineup now covering more than 40 countries. The iCAUR V23 has ranked No.1 in the new energy boxy SUV segment in Southeast Asia for two consecutive months. In Thailand, cumulative sales have exceeded 4,000 units, placing it among the top five EVs by registrations. At the Indonesia International Motor Show, the V23 won three awards: Best APM Outdoor Activity, Favourite New Car Launch, and Favorite Newcomer Car Brand.





In February, the iCAUR V27 made its global launch in the Middle East. It has gained strong recognition from users in markets such as the UAE and Bahrain. The model also received "Brand of the Week" and "Best Brand" awards from Yalla Motor, helping quickly build awareness in the region.





Cross-market recognition reflects the consistency between iCAUR's brand positioning and product philosophy. The brand is dedicated to creating a new generation of classic new energy boxy vehicles with a global vision. Rather than chasing excessive specifications, iCAUR focuses on real-world user experience, avoids overly complex design, prioritizes safety, and emphasizes engineering reliability. Guided by a simple approach that values design and builds trust through technology, iCAUR continues to develop products designed to last.





Looking ahead, iCAUR has set a clear roadmap toward 2030. The brand plans to establish 2,000 service outlets across key markets and achieve annual sales of over 1 million units. It will launch the iCARE service brand, building a comprehensive new energy service ecosystem through six modules. At the same time, it will introduce the i-LIFE ecosystem brand, integrating official customization with user co-creation to better adapt to individual needs.

At the upcoming 2026 Beijing Auto Show and the iCAUR International Business Summit, iCAUR will present its global strategy and roadmap. The brand will also showcase modified V23 and V27 models, along with next-generation AIMOGA robots, demonstrating scenario expansion capabilities and personalization potential while offering more diverse mobility solutions for global users.

Contact Person: Zeng Zhaoqing

Email: cengzhaoqing@mychery.com

Website: www.icaurglobal.com

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