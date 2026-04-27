Perseus Operating Group ("Perseus") of Constellation Software Inc. ("Constellation") announced today that it has completed the purchase of Starkwood Media Group ("Starkwood"), a leading provider of website design and digital solutions for car, van, motorbike and leisure vehicle dealers across the United Kingdom.

The acquisition adds complementary digital capabilities to the Constellation Dealer portfolio, strengthening the breadth of solutions available to dealers. Starkwood's expertise in bespoke website design, stock management, and digital marketing integrations positions the combined business to offer dealers a more complete and connected technology experience.

"We are pleased to welcome Starkwood Media Group and their customers to the Constellation Dealer Group," said Sean Raynor, President of Constellation Dealer Group. "Their digital capabilities are a natural complement to our broader portfolio, and we see a real opportunity to grow together and bring even more value to the dealers they serve."

About Starkwood Media Group

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Farnborough, UK, Starkwood has been delivering website design and digital solutions to dealers for over 25 years. The company specialises in bespoke and template websites for car, van, motorbike, motorhome and commercial vehicle dealers, as well as stock management, email marketing, finance integrations, and vehicle advertising services.

About Perseus

Perseus is an operating group of Constellation Software Inc. Perseus acquires and invests in software businesses that are committed to providing long-term solutions and life-long partnerships to customers. For more information about Perseus, visit: https://www.csiperseus.com/

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation Software's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. Further information about Constellation may be obtained from its website at www.csisoftware.com.

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Contacts:

For More Information:

Nikki Jefferson

Senior Director, Marketing

nikki.jefferson@csiperseus.com