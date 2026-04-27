St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) ("Enterprise" or the "Company"), a consolidator of specialized equipment and services to the energy, resource, and industrial sectors, is pleased to announce a significant operational milestone through its power division, Evolution Power Projects ("EPP"), with the successful deployment of Canada's first drilling operation powered by multiple synchronized natural gas/fuel gas turbine generators.

This marks the first known Canadian operator to mobilize and synchronize natural gas turbine generators to deliver primary power for an active drilling operation, including direct support of the drilling rig itself. The system is currently powering an 80-day, four-well pad drilling program, delivering approximately 1 MW of reliable, mobile, and continuous power.

With the exception of the rig's hydraulic system, all onsite operations are powered by the operator's own fuel gas through EPP's microgrid infrastructure. This includes the drilling rig, lighting, multiple mobile building structures, centrifuge systems, and other miscellaneous surface equipment.

The project has now progressed beyond the halfway point with zero shutdowns or downtime, demonstrating the reliability, efficiency, and scalability of Enterprise's turbine-powered microgrid solution. All performance metrics and equipment are monitored remotely, providing centralized visibility and control over both gas consumption and power usage.

The operational and economic benefits are substantial. The system is displacing approximately 7,000 litres of diesel fuel per day, generating expected savings of more than $200,000 by the completion of the drilling pad. In addition, the significant reduction in diesel consumption materially lowers emissions and associated carbon tax exposure.

Further benefits include approximately 50% less noise compared to traditional diesel reciprocating engine generators, improving conditions for both nearby residents and onsite personnel. The solution also eliminates diesel trucking, refueling labor, routine generator maintenance, fuel spillage risk, diesel theft, and on-site fuel handling requirements.

"This project is a major validation of our natural gas turbine power platform and demonstrates the practical, economic, and environmental advantages of replacing diesel generation at remote industrial sites," said Desmond O'Kell, President of Enterprise. "Industrial operators seek greater control over cost, emissions, and uptime, our ability to deliver scalable, self-generated power solutions continues to position Enterprise at the forefront of this transition."

Enterprise continues to expand its turbine-powered microgrid offerings across drilling, completions, production, mining, construction, utilities, and data center applications, with a growing number of Tier One customers adopting natural gas power solutions to displace traditional diesel power generation.

Evolution Power Projects continues to expand its presence across Western Canada by delivering mobile and semi-permanent natural gas power solutions tailored to industrial operational requirements. EPP's Concept-to-Completion approach provides clients with system design, deployment, commissioning, and ongoing support, enabling reliable power delivery while supporting emissions reduction and long-term sustainability objectives.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services, including specialized natural gas power generation equipment to the energy/resource and industrial sectors. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2, Greenhouse Gas (GHG) and other harmful emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada. More information is available on the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedarplus.ca. For questions or additional information, please contact:

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking statements in this news release including, without limitation, the anticipated use of proceeds and opportunities available to the Company. Actual future results may differ materially. The Company's Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca) describe the risks, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294350

Source: Enterprise Group Inc.