St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment and services to the energy/resource sector), emphasizes technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Green House Gas (GHG) and other harmful emissions for small local and Tier One resource clients, is pleased to announce its Q1 2026 results.



Three months

March 31,

2026

Three months

March 31,

2025

Revenue $12,003,053

$10,328,085

Gross margin $6,094,753 51% $5,175,343 50% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $5,427,289 45% $4,415,855 43% Adjusted EBITDA(1) per share - Basic $0.07

$0.06

Adjusted EBITDA(1) per share - Diluted $0.07

$0.05

Income before tax $3,148,560

$3,721,671

Net income and comprehensive income $2,408,724

$2,977,898

Earnings per share - Basic $0.03

$0.04

Earnings per share - Diluted $0.03

$0.04



(1) Identified and defined under "Non-IFRS Measures".

Activity levels continued to increase in the first quarter of 2026, supported by sustained strong growth in the Alberta market. Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was $12,003,053 compared to $10,328,085 in the prior period, an increase of $1,674,968 or 16%. Gross margin for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was $6,094,753 compared to $5,175,343 in the prior period, an increase of $919,410 or 18%. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was $5,427,289 compared to $4,415,855 in the prior period, an increase of $1,011,434 or 23%.

During the quarter, Enterprise repurchased and cancelled 717,300 of its outstanding common shares at an average purchase price of $1.22 per share. Management feels the share price is not reflective of the true value of the Company and will continue to support its share price when reasonable to do so. As such, On April 2, 2026, the Company renewed its normal course issuer bid.

During the quarter a combined total of 1,932,500 warrants and broker warrants were exercised resulting in net proceeds of $1,838,402 with 1,500 warrants expiring on March 11, 2026, unexercised. Originally issued on March 12, 2024, exercising of 5,003,801 warrants, broker warrants and broker options combined for net proceeds to the company of $4,720,942 over the lifetime of the issuance.

On May 1, 2026, The Company purchased property consisting of land and buildings in Whitecourt, Alberta for $3,150,000. The property was acquired using cash proceeds from the sale of its Acheson Alberta properties and operational cashflow. The new Whitecourt location will be used as the base for Evolution Power Project's Alberta operations, allowing the company to better serve the expanding power generation activity in the Province.

The prior period results were positively impacted by a $1,125,000 gain associated with a negotiated settlement discount on the closing of the Company's previous debt facility. This gain did not impact gross margin or adjusted EBITDA but did increase income before tax and earnings per share by $0.01.

Enterprise Group, President and Director, Desmond O'Kell, comments, "The Company's business development strategies continue to generate new client opportunities, with customers successfully adopting its turbine power generation technology to support improved reliability, lower fuel costs, operational cost savings, and enhanced operating efficiency. Based on growing engagement from both existing and new customers, along with increasing repeat activity, the Company expects this momentum to continue as adoption of its power solutions expands across multiple applications and industries."

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc. is a consolidator of services-including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Greenhouse Gas and other harmful emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada. More information is available on the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. The Company's Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca) describe the risks, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company uses International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). EBITDA is not a measure that has any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore referred to as a non-IFRS measure. This news release contains references to EBITDA. This non-IFRS measure used by the Company may not be comparable to a similar measure used by other companies. Management believes that in addition to net income, adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's principal business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed or how the results are taxed. EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, taxes and stock based compensation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297427

Source: Enterprise Group Inc.