Through an agreement with Overview Energy, Meta is seeking to bypass terrestrial grid constraints by beaming near-infared light from space to terrestrial solar plants to power high-density AI workloads. USA Meta is pivoting to orbital infrastructure to solve its power procurement challenges, signing a first-of-its-kind agreement with Overview Energy to deliver space-based solar power to its data centers. The agreement gives Meta early access to capacity from Overview's space solar energy system of up to 1 GW. The system collects solar energy in space and beams it to existing solar facilities ...

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