Rain Enhancement Technologies Introduces Industry-First Guaranteed 10% Precipitation Enhancement

Company Sets New Performance Standard for Weather Modification, Backed by Peer-Reviewed Science and Year-Round Validated Results

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) ("RET" or the "Company"), a leading provider of ionization rainfall generation technology, today announced that it will guarantee a minimum 10% precipitation enhancement for all clients deploying its Weather Enhancement Technology Array (WETA) platform. This marks an industry first in weather modification, establishing a concrete, measurable performance floor that no other provider has offered.

Access to reliable water is one of the most urgent challenges facing the world today. Nearly two-thirds of the global population experiences water shortages for at least one month annually, and demand is projected to outpace supply by 40% by 2030. For water managers, agricultural operators, municipalities, and natural resource planners, the ability to count on measurable precipitation enhancement, not just the possibility of it, fundamentally changes what is achievable.

Weather modification has historically been difficult to validate, leaving clients uncertain about the return on their investment. RET's guarantee directly addresses that gap. When clients invest in WETA technology, they now have a defined, contractually backed minimum outcome. RET has consistently targeted 10 to 20% precipitation enhancement across its deployments, and this guarantee reflects the Company's confidence in its technology's proven, repeatable performance across a wide range of climates and seasons.

"We have been setting client expectations at 10 to 20% enhancement, and we decided it was time to stand behind that with a formal guarantee," said Randy Seidl, CEO of Rain Enhancement Technologies. "Other approaches in the industry think they are achieving 10% enhancement, but they have a hard time proving it. We can prove it, and now we guarantee it. Our clients deserve the certainty that comes from working with a technology that delivers measurable results."

The foundation of that confidence is a body of peer-reviewed science built over more than a decade. A six-year randomized trial of the ionization science underlying WETA conducted in the arid Hajar Mountains of Oman from 2013 to 2018 demonstrated an average rainfall increase of 15 to 18% across 488 rain days, results published and validated by the Royal Statistical Society. RET's most recent deployment further demonstrates the technology's effectiveness across diverse climates and conditions. The La Sal Mountain WETA installation in Utah achieved over 20% precipitation enhancement during the 2025-2026 winter season, a notably dry year. Three independent statistical methods confirmed approximately one inch of snow water equivalent increase and 2.5 to 3 inches of additional snow depth across the season, with statistical confidence exceeding 80% even within a limited operational period.

A key advantage of the WETA platform is its ability to operate year-round, whenever there is any chance of precipitation, not already highly probable. Each deployment is supported by a network of instruments providing continuous statistical evaluation during operation, giving clients transparent, ongoing data on system performance.

"Our statistical validation framework is what sets us apart," said Scott Morris, VP of Engineering at Rain Enhancement Technologies. "Every WETA deployment is designed from the outset to generate the data needed to evaluate its own performance. We instrument each site, network those instruments, and maintain ongoing analysis throughout the operational period. This gives our clients not just results, but a continuous, rigorous demonstration of efficacy -- something other weather modification approaches don't offer."

"Having spent more than four decades working in weather modification at the state and national level, I have seen many technologies come and go," said George W. Bomar, Technical Advisor to Rain Enhancement Technologies and former Texas State Meteorologist with 46 years of experience in weather modification. "What distinguishes RET's approach is the statistical rigor behind its results. For clients investing in precipitation enhancement whether in agriculture, water supply, or natural resource management, a guaranteed minimum outcome changes the equation entirely. And based on what I have seen, 10% is a floor to this technology's potential, not a ceiling. Most water managers and planners I know would happily embrace less."

Performance guarantee is conditional on acceptable historical data availability and go-forward measurements.

About Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc.

Rain Enhancement Technologies was founded to provide the world with reliable access to water, one of life's most important resources. To achieve this mission, RET aims to develop, manufacture, and commercialize ionization rainfall generation technology. This weather modification technology seeks to provide the world with reliable access to water, and transform business, society, and the planet for the better. To learn more, go to www.investor.rainenhancement.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The disclosure herein includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (1) statements regarding expected installation of the Company's technology; (2) references with respect to the anticipated benefits of the Company's WETA platform and technology; (3) references to the market opportunity for rain enhancement technologies and products; (4) the projected technological developments of RET; and (5) current and future potential commercial and customer relationships. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of RET's management, and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of RET. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on April 16, 2025, as amended from time to time. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties above are not exhaustive, and there may be additional risks that Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc. ("RETI") and RET do not presently know or that RETI and RET currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward looking statements reflect RETI and RET's expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. RETI and RET anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause RETI and RET's assessments to change. However, while RETI and RET Holdco may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, RETI and RET specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing RETI and RET's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts

Neal Stein

Technology PR Solutions

321-473-7407

nealjstein@techprsolutions.com

Linda Maynard

Rain Enhancement Technologies

(617) 869-4832

linda@rainenhancement.com

SOURCE: Rain Enhancement Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/rain-enhancement-technologies-introduces-industry-first-guaranteed-10-p-1161262