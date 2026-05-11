Rain Enhancement Technologies: One Additional Inch of Rainfall from Ground-Based Rain Enhancement Worth $44 Million Annually to 37 Texas Counties, Texas A&M Analysis Finds

Rain Enhancement Technologies' Ionization Systems Could Generate $360 Million in 10-Year Value, According to Study

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN), a leading provider of ionization precipitation generation technology, today announced the release of an independent Texas A&M economic analysis finding that one additional inch of rainfall generates $44.2 million in annual agricultural benefit across 37 Texas counties. Over a 10-year period, that benefit translates to $360.5 million in discounted economic value, measured against a total ground-based ionization system investment of $63.75 million. The analysis was conducted by Dr. Jason L. Johnson, Associate Professor and Extension Economist at Texas A&M University's AgriLife Extension Service.

Nine of the 37 counties studied achieve 10-year Benefit-Cost Ratios exceeding 10-to-1 under the conservative one-inch scenario, with Fisher County reaching 18.74-to-1, the highest in the study. A 10 percent increase in annual precipitation generates $98.9 million in annual agricultural benefit, with 22 of 37 counties recovering their full investment within one year under that scenario. The analysis is the most rigorous economic framework ever applied to ground-based ionization weather modification technology, using a 10-year discounted net present value methodology consistent with the Office of Management and Budget's Circular A-94, the same standard used to evaluate major federal infrastructure investments.

The full study, "A Benefit-Cost Analysis of a Potential Weather Modification Project that Produces One Additional Inch of Precipitation in Texas Rain Enhancement Project Counties," is available here.

"For the first time, water resource managers and agricultural stakeholders in Texas have a rigorous, independent economic framework that tells them exactly what an investment in ionization weather modification is worth to their specific region," said Randy Seidl, Chief Executive Officer of Rain Enhancement Technologies. "Dr. Johnson's analysis isn't a projection built on assumptions it's a bottom-up calculation using current USDA data, today's commodity prices, and the same discounted net present value methodology used to evaluate major infrastructure investments. When nine counties show a 10-year return exceeding 10-to-1, that's not a marketing claim. That's a capital allocation decision."

The economic findings come as the Company reports three consecutive months of measurable snowpack enhancement from its operational installation in the La Sal Mountains of Utah, results detailed in a separate announcement. The convergence of real-world performance data and peer-reviewed economic analysis provides water resource managers with both the scientific evidence and the financial framework needed to evaluate ionization precipitation enhancement as a viable water infrastructure investment.

The Johnson study applies benefit-cost analysis specifically to the WETA model, a ground-based ionization weather enhancement system requiring a single upfront capital investment with no recurring operational costs, continuous 24-hour autonomous operation, and a 15-year operational lifespan. This is structurally different from traditional aircraft-based cloud seeding programs, which carry annual operating costs and depend on weather windows and multi-county collaboration. The WETA model allows individual counties to invest independently and capture their own returns, or to collaborate strategically across county lines. Each WETA unit covers up to 230,400 acres, and the analysis notes that benefit estimates are directly scalable. A half-inch of additional precipitation produces proportionally lower benefits, while additional inches above one produce proportionally higher returns.

"My 2014 analysis established the economic framework for weather modification in Texas using the data and methodology appropriate for aircraft-based cloud seeding programs," said Dr. Jason L. Johnson, Associate Professor and Extension Economist at Texas A&M University. "This update required building an entirely new framework for a fundamentally different investment model; one upfront cost, no recurring operational expenses, and 15 years of autonomous operation. The results speak for themselves, but what I find most compelling is that every assumption I made was conservative. The real-world returns, if precipitation targets are achieved, will meet or exceed what this analysis documents."

The study's conservative assumptions include limiting crop analysis to corn, wheat, sorghum, and cotton while excluding hay, vegetables, pecans, and other high-value commodities and calculating net present value over 10 years despite the technology's 15-year operational lifespan. Non-agricultural benefits, including municipal water supply, reservoir replenishment, recreational value, and fire suppression, are not counted. The study uses 2021-2024 Olympic average commodity prices and 2023-2025 USDA acreage data, representing a substantial methodological upgrade from the decade-old figures used in earlier analyses.

The release of this analysis comes at a critical moment for Texas water management. A record-dry winter in 2025-2026, followed by early-season warming that accelerated snowmelt across the state's mountain watersheds, has left regional water reserves significantly below normal. Municipalities and agricultural producers across Texas are confronting difficult decisions about water supply infrastructure, making the economic case for precipitation enhancement particularly timely.

About Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc.

Rain Enhancement Technologies was founded to provide the world with reliable access to water, one of life's most important resources. To achieve this mission, RET develops, manufactures, and commercializes ionization precipitation generation technology that enhances rainfall and snowpack to address water scarcity challenges. The Company is also developing applications for fog mitigation to expand its weather modification capabilities. RET's chemical-free, solar-powered technology seeks to transform water resource management for businesses, society, and the planet. To learn more, go to www.investor.rainenhancement.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The disclosure herein includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (1) statements regarding expected benefits of the Company's WETA technology in Texas and other regions; (2) references with respect to anticipated precipitation increases and agricultural returns; (3) references to the scalability of the Johnson methodology to other geographic regions; (4) the projected economic benefits of ground-based ionization weather modification; and (5) current and future potential commercial and customer relationships. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of RET's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of RET. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on April 16, 2025, as amended from time to time. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties above are not exhaustive, and there may be additional risks that Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc. ("RETI") and RET do not presently know or that RETI and RET currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect RETI and RET's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. RETI and RET anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause RETI and RET's assessments to change. However, while RETI and RET Holdco may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, RETI and RET specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing RETI and RET's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Neal Stein

Technology PR Solutions

321-473-7407

nealjstein@techprsolutions.com

Linda Maynard

Rain Enhancement Technologies

(617) 869-4832

linda@rainenhancement.com

SOURCE: Rain Enhancement Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/one-additional-inch-of-rainfall-from-ground-based-rain-enhancement-wort-1165728