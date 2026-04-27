

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Mixed sentiment prevails as world markets digest the stalled U.S.-Iran peace talks, the looming central bank decisions as well as the corporate earnings releases on the horizon.



The CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders shows the likelihood of a status quo by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday at 100 percent. It was 99 percent a day ago.



Wall Street Futures are trading below the flatline. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly positive note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The 6-currency Dollar Index which measures the U.S. Dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies has declined more than a quarter percent. Sovereign bond yields hardened across regions amidst anxiety ahead of interest rate decisions by major central banks.



Both the crude oil benchmarks are trading with overnight gains of around a percent. Gold has shed more than a quarter percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading way below the flatline.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 49,163.00, down 0.14% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,155.80, down 0.13% Germany's DAX at 24,293.85, up 0.63% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,364.22, down 0.14% France's CAC 40 at 8,186.17, up 0.35% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,909.45, up 0.49% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 60,537.36, up 1.38% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,766.40, down 0.23% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,086.34, up 0.16% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,925.65, down 0.20% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,615.03, up 2.15%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1749, up 0.23% GBP/USD at 1.3567, up 0.25% USD/JPY at 159.14, down 0.15% AUD/USD at 0.7192, up 0.57% USD/CAD at 1.3599, down 0.50% Dollar Index at 98.27, down 0.27%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.318%, up 0.21% Germany at 3.0083%, up 0.01% France at 3.662%, up 0.19% U.K. at 4.9320%, up 0.41% Japan at 2.474%, up 1.69%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $100.23, up 1.11%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $95.19, up 0.84%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $4,724.06, down 0.36%. Silver Futures (May) at $75.80, down 0.80%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $77,820.66, down 0.26% Ethereum at $2,319.66, down 0.58% XRP at $1.41, down 1.08% BNB at $627.04, down 0.71% Solana at $85.17, down 1.27%



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