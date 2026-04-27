ROI Training Wins 2026 Google Cloud Global Training Partner of the Year Award

ROI Training announced that it has received the 2026 Google CloudGlobal Training Partner of the Year Award.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / ROI Training is being recognized for the company's achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers and partners successfully accelerate their digital transformation through training.

This achievement marks the seventh time ROI Training has been recognized as Google Cloud Global Partner of the Year for Training(2026, 2025, 2024, 2023, 2021, 2018, and 2017). In 2019 and 2020, ROI Training was awarded Google Cloud Regional Training Partner of the Year for both North America and EMEA.

Having trained over 850,000 people on Google Cloud technologies across six continents and in over 40 countries, ROI Training's impressive team of subject matter expert trainers has been instrumental in driving extraordinary transformation with the world's leading businesses and agencies. The hands-on, intensive nature of the Google Cloud curriculum, paired with ROI's ability to deliver use case-driven, instructor-led training, provides the perfect environment to build, test, and deploy new solutions.

Today, ROI Training offers the deepest cloud curriculum in the market, covering Generative AI, Cloud Infrastructure, Application Modernization, Data Engineering and Analytics, API Management,Security, Machine Learning, and Cloud for Business Leaders. ROI's global trainer team brings deep expertise in delivering vertical and use case-driven training solutions, including Financial Services,Healthcare, Retail, and Public Sector.

ROI Training has also earned Google Cloud Specializations for training in the areas of Generative AI, Data Analytics, Infrastructure,and Security. ROI's team of esteemed trainers has earned 290+Professional Cloud Certifications.

In 2025, ROI partnered with Google Cloud to deliver three "Launchpad for Women" training programs, with one being the largest virtual instructor-led certification training event in Google Cloud history. Truly a game-changing program that is transforming the diversity of the cloud-skilled workforce. In total, these events generated 12,500+ registrations, 9,500+ learners, and 2,000+ Cloud Digital Leader and Generative AI Leader (GAIL) certifications achieved! In addition, the "Launchpad for Women" program has been recognized twice with the Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Gold Award.

ROI Training has always believed we must give back to those who have sacrificed so much for us, our veterans. With this in mind, "Launchpad for Veterans" was created and delivered in November 2025. In its inaugural delivery, we saw 5.400+ registrations, 3,500+ attendees, and over 400+ veterans earning their Google Cloud Generative AI Leader (GAIL) certification with an intent to deliver more "Launchpad for Veterans" training programs in the near future.

"Earning our 11th Google Cloud Training Partner of the Year Award is a profound honor," said Dave Carey, CEO of ROI Training. "As AI, cloud, and security become the primary engines of global business, the urgency for specialized upskilling has never been greater. This recognition is a testament to our team's relentless commitment to customer success and our thriving, long-standing partnership with Google Cloud. We are thrilled to continue shaping the future of technical workforce development."

"Google Cloud's Global Training Partner of the Year award celebrates an unwavering commitment to developing world-class technical expertise at a global scale," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. "We are happy to once again celebrate ROI Training Incorporated's proven ability to drive customer training success across their organizations."

About ROI Training

Established in 2002, ROI Training, Inc. is an industry-recognized leader in designing, developing, and delivering customized Technology and Management training programs. ROI has trained over 850,000 people globally in cloud technologies and best practices. ROI's world-class instructors and mentors work closely with clients to deliver the skills and best practices required in a fast-paced,global enterprise. Our comprehensive curriculum includes Cloud, AI,Web and Application Development, Agile Development, Security, Java, Python, and Technology Project Management. Information about ROI Training can be found at https://www.roitraining.com.

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SOURCE: ROI Training

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/roi-training-wins-2026-google-cloud-global-training-partner-of-th-1158271