Tenneco Systems Protection Receives Multiple Supplier Excellence Awards from Airbus SE

BRUSSELS, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenneco Systems Protection, the world's foremost supplier of protective sleeving and shielding solutions for the aerospace, defense, automotive, railway, energy, industrial, and transport markets, has received multiple awards for supplier excellence from Airbus. For the third consecutive year, Systems Protection was honored as the Supplier of the Year, and it also received the Airbus Engineering Award.

Systems Protection supplies Airbus with an array of innovative products offering effective thermal, mechanical, electro-magnetic, and environmental protection in aircraft wings, fuselages, pylons, doors, jet engines, galleys, seats, and other applications. These solutions are manufactured in the Systems Protection plant in Crépy-en-Valois, France.

"We take great pride in these prestigious awards, as they recognize the superior value of the products, technical expertise, collaboration, and unique culture of innovation we bring to this enduring partnership," said Cassie Malloy, Vice President and General Manager, Tenneco Systems Protection. "These achievements further motivate our team members to maintain their intense focus on supporting the continued growth and prosperity of one of the world's premier manufacturers."

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, USA, Systems Protection operates sales, manufacturing, and innovation centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company, serving original equipment manufacturers and tier suppliers, utilizes an array of advanced materials, constructions, processes, and design features to create solutions that meet the most stringent requirements for performance, survivability, and installation.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through its DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, Powertrain and Champion Ignition business groups, Tenneco drives advancements in global mobility by providing technology solutions across multiple sectors. Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

CONTACT:

Simonetta Esposito

Global Communications

Tenneco

Sesposito@driv.com

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