Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) ("Sego" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the 3 hole 2,000 m drill program is now underway on the Miner Mountain Project, located north of Princeton, British Columbia.

The drilling started north of the Cuba Zone to cross the Quintana 2009 Titan 24 inverted chargeability anomaly. A percussion drill program in 2013 intersected disseminated pyrite, sericite-chlorite-carbonates alteration assemblages and returned minor Cu values. The broad flat area is covered in glacial till and the hole will be inclined 50°at azimuth 020°.





Proposed Drill Holes

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Two holes are planned in the Southern Gold Zone area. A deep inclined hole north of the Southern Gold Zone where Cu-Au mineralization and sporadic soil Cu-Au at surface might represent porphyry Cu-Au mineralization reflected by a 200 to 300 meter deep inverted chargeability anomaly from Quantec Geoscience, Titan 24 Survey in 2009. Additional IP lines are planned to define the 2009 survey and extend the survey to the south and west of the inverted chargeability anomaly at the edge of the 2009 survey.

A shallow hole is planned east of the Southern Gold Zone to test below Cu-Au mineralization noted at surface and several % disseminated pyrite over 14 meters was intersected at the end of the 64-meter hole AX core (~1.2") drilled by "Climax Copper Co." in 1963 but not analysed for Cu or Au.

Drill results of a recent drill program in the Southern Gold Zone returned up to 100 m of 0.626 gpt Au (News Release, April 13, 2026). Sego plans to submit the entire Southern Gold Zone drill database to SRK Canada to identify a maiden inferred resource calculation.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates, and blank samples are systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol. The Company will also be sending check assays to another laboratory as part of the quality assurance and quality control protocol.

About the Project:

Sego is 100% owner of the Miner Mountain project, an alkalic copper-gold porphyry exploration project near Princeton, British Columbia. The Miner Mountain Project combines alkalic porphyry copper-gold mineralization in the Cuba and other zones and the unusual gold mineralization in the Southern Gold Zone which may be distal to an alkalic copper-gold porphyry. The property is 2,056 hectares in size and is located 15 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain Mine operated by Copper Mountain Mining Corporation and HudBay Minerals Inc. Sego has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band on whose Traditional Territory the Miner Mountain project is situated. Sego has received an Award of Excellence for its reclamation work at Miner Mountain.

This news release was reviewed and approved by Tor Bruland, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by NI 43-101, and is an Independent Consulting Geologist commissioned by Sego Resources Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statement of historical facts that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects re forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

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Source: Sego Resources Inc.