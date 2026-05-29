Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2026) - Sego Resources Inc.(TSXV: SGZ) ("Sego" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce a critical minerals flow through financing.

The gross proceeds of the financing will be used for exploration at the Miner Mountain project, located near Princeton, BC..

The Miner Mountain project is an Alkalic Porphyry Copper-Gold exploration project which encompasses near-surface disseminated gold mineralization and porphyry copper-gold targets.

Private Placement

The offering will consist of up to 19,400,000 flow-through common shares at $0.05 per share for gross proceeds of up to $ 970,000. There will be no warrants attached to the offering.

Insiders of the Company will participate in the private placement. A commission of 7% cash and 7% warrants exercisable at $0.05 for one year will be paid on a portion of the private placement .

This offering will be subject to the completion of formal documentation, receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the TSX Venture Exchange and other customary conditions. All of the securities sold pursuant to the offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing.

None of the securities issued in the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act").

There is no material change about the issuer that has not been generally disclosed.

About the Project

Sego is 100% owner of the Miner Mountain Project, an alkalic copper-gold porphyry and gold exploration project located near Princeton, British Columbia. The property is 2,056 hectares in size and is 15 km north of the Copper Mountain Mine operated by Hudbay Minerals Inc. Sego has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band on whose Traditional Territory the Miner Mountain Project is situated. Sego has received an Award of Excellence for its reclamation work on the Miner Mountain Project.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statement of historical facts that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects re forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

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Source: Sego Resources Inc.