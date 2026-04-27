

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Weak sentiment prevails in cryptocurrency market amidst anxiety ahead of the looming interest rate decision by Federal Reserve to be announced on Wednesday. Overall crypto market capitalization has decreased close to half a percent in the past 24 hours.



The CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders shows the likelihood of the Federal Reserve holding rates at 100 percent. Likewise, expectations of rates remaining at the current level of 3.50-3.75 percent remains high at 95.2 percent for the Fed decision scheduled for June 17, 2026.



The 24-hour liquidation statistics from Coinglass does not reveal wide divergence between long and short positions. Crypto liquidations - forced closure of a trader's leveraged position by an exchange or lending protocol for insufficient funds (margin or collateral) to cover potential losses - in the past 24 hours stood at $299 million, comprising long positions of $136 million and short positions of $163 million.



Amidst the weak market sentiment, overall crypto market capitalization has dropped 0.47 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.59 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has however jumped 37 percent to $132 billion. Around 16 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas 33 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 0.08 percent higher at $78,117.82. The current price is around 38 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has gained 3.5 percent in the past week, curtailing year-to-date losses to 10.7 percent.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $14 million on Friday, declining from $223 million on Thursday and $336 million on Wednesday. Market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF topped with net inflows of $23 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 12th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. Meta Platforms (META) is ranked 11th whereas Tesla (TSLA) is ranked 13th.



Ethereum (ETH) however dropped 0.94 percent overnight as it traded at $2,324.55. The leading alternate coin is trading 53 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $23 million on Friday versus net outflows of $76 million on Thursday. iShares Staked Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHB) topped with net inflows of $32 million.



Meanwhile, Ethereum is currently ranked 62nd in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Bitcoin's crypto market dominance has jumped to 60.11 percent. At the same time, Ethereum's share of the of the crypto market has declined to 10.76 percent.



4th ranked XRP (XRP) dropped 1.6 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.40, around 63 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



5th ranked BNB (BNB) shed 0.83 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $626.87. BNB is trading 54 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) decreased 0.99 percent overnight to $85.52. SOL's current price is around 71 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall added 0.82 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3262. The trading price is 26 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) edged down 0.08 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0988. DOGE is trading 87 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) rallied 3.8 percent in the past 24 hours. HYPE is trading at $42.78, around 28 percent below the all-time high of $59.39 recorded on September 18, 2025.



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