Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
23/04/2026
FR0014000MR3
40 000
61.8744
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
23/04/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
61.9124
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
24/04/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
62.4335
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
24/04/2026
FR0014000MR3
35 000
62.3608
XPAR
TOTAL
90 000
62.0988
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260427550178/en/
Contacts:
Eurofins Scientific SE