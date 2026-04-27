OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd.
OMRON Healthcare has supported May Measurement Month since the campaign's inception, contributing to screening activities in around 120 countries and regions through the donation of approximately 33,000 blood pressure monitors to date. This year will see the company provide a further 3,000 devices, including models capable of screening for AFib, a common but underrecognized arrhythmia that often goes undiagnosed despite being a major risk factor for stroke and heart failure. The May-July campaign will raise awareness through screening events and educational activities worldwide, including blood pressure measurement sessions and guidance on dietary and other lifestyle changes for the management of hypertension.
Professor Neil R. Poulter, Chief Investigator and Chair of Trustees of May Measurement Month, commented, "Hypertension (high blood pressure) is the leading risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, including stroke, heart attacks, heart failure, and the potentially life-threatening arrhythmia atrial fibrillation. Furthermore, it is increasingly clear that regular home blood pressure monitoring improves hypertension management, which in turn reduces these major adverse cardiovascular events and the risk of atrial fibrillation. By donating blood pressure monitors that are also capable of detecting probable atrial fibrillation, this initiative can enhance early detection and treatment of hypertension and atrial fibrillation, ultimately helping to save more lives around the world from cardiovascular diseases."
"Since the launch of our first home blood pressure monitor in 1973, we have worked alongside healthcare professionals to promote the importance of blood pressure monitoring and improve access to home measurement," said Ayumu Okada, President and CEO of OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. "The goals of May Measurement Month align closely with our own Going for ZERO vision, which aims to eliminate cerebro-cardiovascular events worldwide, and we will continue to collaborate with May Measurement Month to improve global cardiovascular health outcomes through the further expansion of this important initiative."
For more information about May Measurement Month, please visit:
https://maymeasure.org
About OMRON Healthcare
Committed to advancing health and empowering people worldwide to live life to the fullest, OMRON Healthcare is a global leader in the field of clinically proven, innovative medical equipment for home health monitoring and treatment. Aiming to realize its vision, "Going for ZERO, Preventive Care for the Health of Society," the company develops products for cardiovascular condition management, respiratory care, and pain therapy. Building on this, it has introduced a new digital health ecosystem that bridges patients and healthcare professionals, helping to reduce cerebro-cardiovascular events, the worsening of respiratory diseases, and limitations caused by chronic pain.
With over 400 million units sold globally, OMRON provides the world's most recommended blood pressure monitors by healthcare professionals. Throughout its history, OMRON Healthcare has striven to improve lives and contribute to a better society by developing innovations that help people prevent, treat, and manage their medical conditions, providing products and services in over 130 countries.
For more information, please visit:
Website: https://healthcare.omron.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/omron-healthcare-co-ltd-/
Media Enquiries
This press release is disseminated by Kyodo PR on behalf of OMRON Healthcare. For more information or for interview opportunities, please contact:
OMRON Healthcare Press Desk: omronhealthcare-pr@kyodo-pr.co.jp
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
2316060 27-Apr-2026