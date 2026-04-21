Dassault Systèmes and OMRON combine their respective expertise in virtual twins and industrial automation technologies to transform industrial production

Information technology and operational technology converge to replace fragmented industrial systems with AI-driven, software-defined manufacturing

Manufacturers can validate production systems virtually before deploying and during operations, reducing errors, costs and risks

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) and OMRON (TSE:6645), a global leader in industrial automation technologies, today announced their partnership to bridge the gap between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT). This collaboration enables manufacturers and machine builders to design, simulate, and deploy smarter, more flexible, and higher-performing production systems through a unified approach that merges virtual and real environments.

Today's factories often face a critical issue: product design, automation, and production systems operate in silos. This fragmentation leads to longer commissioning times, higher error risks, and limited flexibility. OMRON and Dassault Systèmes are breaking down these barriers by creating a seamless link between 3D design and simulation in the virtual world, and robots, sensors and production lines in the physical world.

The collaboration combines Dassault Systèmes' 3D UNIV+RSES with OMRON's Sysmac industrial automation platform, enabling manufacturers to design, simulate, validate and deploy production systems within a continuous virtual environment. At the core of the partnership is the Virtual Twin of Production Systems, which allows companies to test a new production line, validate robot behavior, or optimize logistics flows-prior to building anything physically.

Thanks to this IT/OT convergence, manufacturers benefit from a digital continuum before deployment and during operations. Production lines are designed, simulated, and validated in a virtual environment augmented by Virtual Companions. Performance, safety, maintenance and other scenarios are tested to correct errors before real-world deployment. Once the physical line is installed, real-time data from sensors, controllers, and robots is fed back into the virtual twin. This enables comparison between real and simulated behavior, fine-tuning, and predictive maintenance to reduce costs and risks.

"Manufacturing is entering a new era. With OMRON, we are building living production systems, AI-driven, self-improving, and software-defined, where the virtual and physical worlds are fused into one continuous loop of learning. Our industry world models transform complexity into intelligence, making factories not just automated, but autonomous. This is how we reinvent industrial systems, from reactive to predictive, from rigid to adaptive and define the next frontier of manufacturing,"said Pascal Daloz, CEO, Dassault Systèmes.

"Our partnership with Dassault Systèmes strengthens our ability to integrate the OT and IT worlds and provide customers with a holistic solution from simulated to fully implemented, intelligent production," said Motohiro Yamanishi, Company President of the Industrial Automation Company (IAB), OMRON Corporation.

The two companies will showcase their collaboration at Hannover Messe 2026 from April 20-24 in hall 14, booth H74, demonstrating how virtual twin experiences and advanced automation can be combined to design, validate and operate production systems more efficiently.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. Through the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, AI-powered, science-based virtual twins help 390,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com

About OMRON Corporation

OMRON Corporation is a leading automation company with its core competencies in Sensing Control Think technology. OMRON is engaged in a wide range of businesses including industrial automation, healthcare, social systems, device module solutions.

Established in 1933, OMRON has about 28,000 employees worldwide, working to provide products and services in more than 130 countries, contributing to the creation of a better society. For more information, please visit http://industrial.omron.eu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260420696779/en/

Contacts:

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate France Arnaud MALHERBE arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com +33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

North America Natasha LEVANTI natasha.levanti@3ds.com +1 (508) 449 8097

EMEA Virginie BLINDENBERG virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com +33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

China Grace MU grace.mu@3ds.com +86 10 6536 2288

Japan Wen YANG wen.yang@3ds.com +81 3 4321 6549

Korea Jeemin JEONG jeemin.jeong@3ds.com +82 2 3271 6653

India Priyanka PANDEY priyanka.pandey@3ds.com +91 9886302179

AP South Hazel FOO hazel.foo@3ds.com +65 8333 3484



OMRON Corporation Press Contacts

EMEA Nathalie NGO nathalie.ngo@omron.com +31(0) 629436751

OMRON Corporation Brand Communications Department +81-75-344-7175