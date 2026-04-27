

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended slightly down after a lackluster session on Monday as investors largely refrained making significant moves, while assessing the developments on the geopolitical front and awaiting monetary policy announcements from several central banks, including the Federal Reserve.



The Bank of England, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan are also scheduled to announce their interest rate decisions this week.



The benchmark SMI ended with a marginal loss of 4.47 points or 0.03% at 13,165.23, after moving in a tight range between 13,116.23 and 13,200.44.



UBS Group and Lonza Group both ended stronger by about 1.85%. Amrize moved up 1.3%, while Alcon advanced nearly 1%.



Galderma Group, Geberit, Sika and Richemont posted modest gains.



VAT Group drifted down 2.94%. Swisscom settled 1.79% down and Partners Group closed down by 1.4%. Zurich Insurance, Schindler Ps, Helvetia Baloise Holding and Swiss Re lost 1%-1.28%. Nestle and Sandoz Group also ended on a weak note.



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