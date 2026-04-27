

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anhedonia, the inability to feel pleasure, affects nearly 90% of people with major depression. It is linked to longer and more severe illness, makes recovery harder, and increases the risk of suicidal behavior. It is also seen in conditions like anxiety disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, substance use disorders, and schizophrenia. However, most standard treatments do not directly address it.



A new study published in JAMA Network Open by researchers from Southern Methodist University and the University of California, Los Angeles suggests a different approach, focusing on building positive emotions instead of just reducing negative ones.



The therapy, called Positive Affect Treatment (PAT), is a 15-session program designed to help people regain feelings of joy, purpose, motivation, and reward.



In a study of 98 adults with severe anhedonia, depression, and anxiety, PAT worked better than a traditional therapy that focuses on negative emotions. Patients who received PAT showed greater overall improvement, and the benefits were still seen one month later. They also had fewer symptoms of depression and anxiety.



Researchers found that PAT works by improving how the brain processes rewards (positive experiences) and threats (negative experiences). To measure progress, researchers used different methods to track how patients responded to rewards, such as looking forward to them, enjoying them, and learning from them, as well as how they reacted to threats.



The study also showed that improving how people experience rewards is key to reducing major risks in depression and anxiety, including relapse and suicidal thoughts.



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