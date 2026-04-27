Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced the appointment of Robin Piispanen as Global Head of Logitech G, the company's gaming business, effective May 4, 2026. Piispanen's appointment follows the planned retirement of Ujesh Desai, who has served as the division's global leader since 2014.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260427311564/en/

Robin Piispanen, Logitech G

Piispanen, who began his career as a professional gamer, brings nearly two decades of experience at Logitech. He served as Gaming leader for the Nordics region, head of Global Gaming Business Planning Operations, and, most recently, as General Manager of Logitech G Simulation Pro. He has been instrumental in driving innovations such as TRUEFORCE with DirectDrive and the PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE mouse, and in building community engagement programs like G Challenge and Playdays.

"We are deeply grateful to Ujesh for building Logitech G into a global gaming powerhouse," said Hanneke Faber, Logitech chief executive officer. "Robin is uniquely qualified to lead Logitech G's next chapter, bringing proven leadership and a deep understanding of what gamers need."

"Thank you to Ujesh and Hanneke for giving me the incredible opportunity to lead a brand I truly love and believe in," said Piispanen. "As a former pro player, I know first-hand the profound impact our products and experiences have. I look forward to building on Ujesh's unique achievements and working with our world-class team to continue pushing the boundaries of gaming innovation."

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260427311564/en/

Contacts:

Editorial Contact(s):

Bruno Rodriguez, Global Head of Corporate Communications, brodriguez1@logitech.com

Derek Perez, Global Head of Gaming Communications, dperez1@logitech.com