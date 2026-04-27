Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2026

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBH) (the "Company" or "Avidbank Holdings"), the holding company for Avidbank, a California state-chartered bank (the "Bank"), announced net income for the first quarter of 2026 of $9.0 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.9 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025 and net income of $5.4 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Return on average assets was 1.46% compared to 1.12% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 0.96% in the first quarter of 2025.

Net interest margin expanded to 4.38% in the first quarter of 2026, compared to 4.13% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 3.52% in the first quarter of 2025.

The efficiency ratio was 50.35% compared to 51.72% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 62.57% in the first quarter of 2025.

Book value per share was $26.33 at March 31, 2026, an increase of $0.67 from December 31, 2025, and an increase of $1.48 from March 31, 2025.

Repurchased 25,000 shares of our common stock for $693 thousand and an average price of $27.69 per share as part of our share repurchase program.

Period-end loans, net of deferred fees, increased $24.4 million, or 5% annualized, from December 31, 2025 and $331.7 million, or 18%, from March 31, 2025.

Average deposits increased $15.2 million, or 3% annualized, from the fourth quarter of 2025 and $265.1 million, or 14%, from the first quarter of 2025. Period-end deposits increased $13.2 million, or 2% annualized, from December 31, 2025 and $269.8 million, or 14%, from March 31, 2025.

Non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.63% as of March 31, 2026 compared to 0.95% at December 31, 2025 and increased compared to 0.06% at March 31, 2025.

Net charge-offs to average loans totaled 0.52% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to 0.30% in the fourth quarter of 2025 due to the charge-off of two commercial and industrial loans.

Mark Mordell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are pleased to see that the work we did in 2025 with our successful IPO and the restructuring of our balance sheet, along with the dedicated work of our employees, is being demonstrated by our improved profitability metrics."

Mordell added, "We believe the strong profitability in the first quarter reflects the strength of our business model and the continued execution of our overall strategy. This is a direct result of the dedication and teamwork of our employees, whose commitment to serving our clients and managing the balance sheet thoughtfully continues to drive meaningful value for our shareholders."

Mordell concluded, "During the quarter, overall asset quality improved with the resolution of three non-performing loans, including the charge-off of two commercial and industrial loans and the payoff of one construction loan. We remain focused on proactive credit management and remain confident in the credit quality of our overall loan portfolio."

Results of Operations

Net interest income totaled $26.5 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $1.5 million, or 24% annualized, from the fourth quarter of 2025, and an increase of $7.1 million, or 37%, from the first quarter of 2025. Net interest margin was 4.38% in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 25 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, and an 86 basis point increase compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest income compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to higher average loan balances and lower cost of deposits, while the increase compared to the first quarter of 2025 was driven by higher average loan balances and lower average short-term borrowings. The increase in net interest margin compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by higher average loan balances and lower cost of deposits as well as improvement in interest income due to the receipt of a special FHLB dividend totaling $241 thousand and higher loan fees in the first quarter of 2026. The special FHLB dividend contributed 4 basis points to net interest margin. The increase in net interest margin compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by lower cost of deposits and lower rates on short-term borrowings.

The yield on loans in the first quarter of 2026 was 6.68%, unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 28 basis points from the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in loan yields from the prior year quarter was driven by reductions in the prime rate. The yield on securities increased in the first quarter of 2026 to 4.64% compared to 4.61% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 2.40% in the first quarter of 2025 due to the balance sheet restructuring in 2025.

The yield on interest-earning assets increased 13 basis points during the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 and increased 16 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2025. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by an increase in average loan balances and higher average balances of debt securities, partially offset by a decrease in interest-bearing deposits. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to higher average loan balances and higher yields on the average balances of our debt securities portfolio.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits in the first quarter of 2026 was 2.98%, a decrease of 20 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 53 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2025. The cost of deposits in the first quarter of 2026 was 2.24%, a decrease of 15 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 52 basis points from the first quarter of 2025, primarily driven by the reduction in the Prime rate. Overall funding costs declined 19 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2025 and 63 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2025.

The provision for credit losses was $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $0 in the first quarter of 2025. The provision was lower in the first quarter of 2026 primarily due to lower loan growth compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 and higher compared to the first quarter of 2025 due to higher loan balances in the first quarter of 2026.

Non-interest income was $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2025. The first quarter of 2026 included decreases in warrant and success fee income and other investments income, partially offset by an increase of $109 thousand in foreign exchange income.

Non-interest expense totaled $14.1 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $13.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $12.8 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to higher credit-related legal and professional fees. There were 154 full-time equivalent employees on March 31, 2026, compared to 151 on December 31, 2025, and 143 on March 31, 2025.

The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2026 was 27.5% compared to 31.1% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 29.2% in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease compared to the fourth quarter and the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to discrete tax benefits related to the vesting of equity awards.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $2.58 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared to $2.57 billion as of December 31, 2025, and $2.32 billion at March 31, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents were $149.0 million on March 31, 2026, compared to $154.6 million on December 31, 2025, and $125.0 million on March 31, 2025.

Loans, net of deferred fees, on March 31, 2026, totaled $2.17 billion, an increase of $24.4 million, or 5% annualized, from December 31, 2025, and an increase of $331.7 million, or 18%, from March 31, 2025. The increase in loans during the first quarter of 2026 included an increase of $26.4 million in non-owner-occupied real estate loans, partially offset by a decrease of $8.8 million in commercial and industrial loans.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $20.9 million on March 31, 2026, a decrease of $1.3 million from December 31, 2025, and an increase of $2.2 million compared to March 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses - loans and unfunded commitments to total loans was 1.07% on March 31, 2026, compared to 1.15% on December 31, 2025 and 1.14% as of March 31, 2025. Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.75% at March 31, 2026, down 39 basis points compared to December 31, 2025 and up 68 basis points from March 31, 2025. The decrease in the first quarter of 2026 was primarily due to the payoff of a $3.1 million well-collateralized construction loan that was non-performing and the charge-off of two commercial and industrial loans totaling $3.2 million.

The available-for-sale securities portfolio totaled $210.6 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $218.2 million at December 31, 2025, and $296.6 million as of March 31, 2025. The net unrealized loss for the available-for-sale portfolio totaled $1.8 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $328 thousand at December 31, 2025 and $65.6 million as of March 31, 2025.

Deposits were $2.2 billion on March 31, 2026, an increase of $13.2 million, or 2% annualized, from December 31, 2025, and an increase of $269.8 million, or 14% from March 31, 2025. The change in deposits during the first quarter of 2026 included a $38.5 million increase in non-reciprocal brokered deposits and an increase of $20.1 million in non-interest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by decreases of $33.1 million in interest-bearing checking deposits and $13.1 million in money market and savings deposits. Quarterly average deposits for the first quarter of 2026 were $2.15 billion, an increase of $15.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2025, and an increase of $265.1 million from the first quarter of 2025. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $7.4 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 and $128.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Short-term borrowings outstanding at March 31, 2026 were $55.0 million, compared to $60.0 million at December 31, 2025, and $155.0 million at March 31, 2025.

Book value per share was $26.33 on March 31, 2026, an increase of $0.67 compared to December 31, 2025, and an increase of $1.48 compared to March 31, 2025. Total shareholders' equity was $288.4 million on March 31, 2026, an increase of $7.5 million compared to December 31, 2025, and an increase of $91.8 million from March 31, 2025. During the first quarter of 2026, we repurchased 25,000 shares of our common stock for $693 thousand and an average price of $27.69 per share as part of our share repurchase program.

Other Information

The Company will host a conference call on April 28, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) / 8:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) to discuss the earnings results for the first quarter of 2026. Investors may call in by dialing (800) 715-9871 within the US and +1(646) 307-1963 for all other locations (Conference ID: 1715743). Participants may also pre-register for the conference by navigating https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/983702195.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the link on the Company's website at www.avidbank.com under About Us, Investor Relations. An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of April 28, 2026, through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. The recording will be available for one year from the day of posting. Information which may be discussed on the conference call is provided in an earnings supplement presentation available on the Company's website and furnished with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

About Avidbank Holdings

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBH), headquartered in San Jose, California, offers innovative financial solutions and services. We specialize in commercial & industrial lending, venture lending, structured finance, asset-based lending, sponsor finance, fund finance, and real estate construction and commercial real estate lending. Avidbank provides a different approach to banking. We do what we say.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes financial information prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). This press release also includes non-GAAP financial information, which should be considered supplemental to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that these measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted efficiency ratio and taxable equivalent net interest income are reasonable measures to understand the Company's core operating performance and are important to many investors who are interested in understanding our profitability prospects from our core operations.

However, we acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those we use for the non-GAAP financial measures we disclose but may calculate them differently. You should understand how we and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. For a description of the non-GAAP financial information included herein and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, see the "Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation" table.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our possible or assumed financial condition, results of operations, including descriptions of our business plans, strategy and expectations, capital and financing needs and liquidity and regulatory and competitive outlook. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology and expressions. The results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results, events, or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the forward-looking information and statements are based largely on our expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond our control. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond our control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertain market conditions and economic trends nationally, regionally and particularly in the Bay Area and California; economic conditions affecting the venture capital and private equity industries, including any decline in overall portfolio company investment, merger and acquisition activity and other liquidity events affecting venture and private equity fund and their portfolio companies; risks related to the concentration of our business in California, and specifically within the Bay Area, including risks associated with any downturn in the real estate sector; incurrence of losses in connection with the repositioning of our available-for-sale securities portfolio utilizing the proceeds from our recently completed public offering; the effects of a prolonged government shutdown; the occurrence of significant natural disasters, including fires and earthquakes, geopolitical events, and acts of war or terrorism; our ability to conduct our business could be disrupted by natural or man-made disasters, including the effects of pandemic viruses; changes in market interest rates that affect the pricing of our loans and deposits and our net interest income; risks related to our strategic focus on lending to small to medium-sized businesses; the sufficiency of the assumptions and estimates we make in establishing reserves for potential loan losses and the value of loan collateral and securities; our ability to attract and retain executive officers and key employees and their client and community relationships; adverse changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and, as a result, increased loan delinquency rates, deterioration in asset quality and losses in our loan portfolio; the costs of effects and results of legal and regulatory developments, including legal proceedings and lawsuits we are or may become subject to; the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the effect of and our ability to comply with, any regulations or regulatory orders or actions we are or may become subject to; our level of non-performing assets and the costs associated with resolving problem loans; our ability to maintain adequate liquidity and to raise necessary capital to fund our growth strategy and operations or to meet increased minimum regulatory capital levels; the effects of increased competition from a wide variety of local, regional, national and other providers of financial services; technological changes and developments; negative trends in our market capitalization and adverse changes in the price of our common stock; risks associated with unauthorized access, cyber-crime and other threats to data security; the effects of any strategic transactions we may make or evaluate, and the costs associated with any potential or actual strategic transaction; our ability to comply with various governmental and regulatory requirements applicable to financial institutions, including supervisory actions by federal and state banking agencies; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, accounting, securities and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators, and economic stimulus programs; governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including the policies of the Federal Reserve and policies related to tariffs; our ability to implement, maintain and improve effective internal controls; our use of the net proceeds from our recent public offering; and our success at managing any of the risks involved any of the foregoing items. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors" therein and available at the SEC's Internet site www.sec.gov. The foregoing factors should not be considered exhaustive. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict their occurrence or how they will affect us. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information. Therefore, we caution you not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking information and statements. We disclaim any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.

Contact:

Patrick Oakes

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

408-200-7390

IR@avidbank.com

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.

Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 INCOME HIGHLIGHTS Net income / (loss) $ 9,021 $ 6,949 $ (37,735 ) $ 5,797 $ 5,436 Net income - adjusted (2) 9,021 6,949 6,707 5,797 5,436 PER SHARE DATA Basic earnings / (loss) per share $ 0.85 $ 0.66 $ (4.12 ) $ 0.77 $ 0.73 Diluted earnings / (loss) per share 0.84 0.65 (4.12 ) 0.75 0.71 Diluted earnings per share - adjusted (2) 0.84 0.65 0.72 0.75 0.71 Book value per share 26.33 25.66 25.00 25.80 24.85 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Return on average assets (1) 1.46 % 1.12 % (6.35 )% 1.00 % 0.96 % Return on average assets - adjusted (1)(2) 1.46 % 1.12 % 1.13 % 1.00 % 0.96 % Return on average equity (1) 12.74 % 9.90 % (63.19 )% 11.59 % 11.49 % Return on average equity - adjusted (1) (2) 12.74 % 9.90 % 11.23 % 11.59 % 11.49 % Net interest margin (1) 4.38 % 4.13 % 3.90 % 3.60 % 3.52 % Efficiency ratio 50.35 % 51.72 % (35.28 )% 57.77 % 62.57 % Efficiency ratio - adjusted (2) 50.35 % 51.72 % 55.72 % 57.77 % 62.57 % Average loans to average deposits 99.98 % 94.78 % 94.14 % 95.69 % 98.55 % CAPITAL Tier 1 leverage ratio (3) 11.39 % 11.23 % 11.14 % 10.53 % 10.39 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (3) 11.39 % 11.05 % 11.68 % 11.02 % 11.10 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (3) 11.39 % 11.05 % 11.68 % 11.02 % 11.10 % Total risk-based capital ratio (3) 12.85 % 12.57 % 13.48 % 12.76 % 12.86 % Common equity ratio 11.18 % 10.93 % 11.56 % 8.55 % 8.48 % SHARES OUTSTANDING Number of common shares outstanding 10,955,167 10,947,967 10,925,102 7,923,946 7,912,184 Average common shares outstanding - basic 10,600,902 10,579,753 9,168,707 7,534,264 7,488,051 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 10,773,884 10,754,488 9,168,707 7,686,385 7,682,884 Average common shares outstanding - diluted - adjusted (2) 10,773,884 10,754,488 9,353,444 7,686,385 7,682,884 ASSET QUALITY Total allowance for credit losses-loans and unfunded commitments to total loans 1.07 % 1.15 % 1.19 % 1.15 % 1.14 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.63 % 0.95 % 0.12 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.75 % 1.14 % 0.14 % 0.07 % 0.07 % Net charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.52 % 0.30 % (0.01 )% 0.00 % (0.01 )% AVERAGE BALANCES Loans, net of deferred fees $ 2,150,688 $ 2,024,325 $ 1,924,537 $ 1,887,263 $ 1,858,716 Debt securities available-for-sale 216,507 196,462 181,154 293,640 296,422 Total assets 2,504,616 2,459,110 2,357,158 2,322,264 2,289,935 Deposits 2,151,059 2,135,876 2,044,228 1,972,215 1,885,993 Shareholders' equity 287,191 278,382 236,903 200,608 191,891 PERIOD-END BALANCES Loans, net of deferred fees $ 2,172,846 $ 2,148,439 $ 1,958,585 $ 1,911,718 $ 1,841,187 Debt securities available-for-sale 210,583 218,160 173,588 292,808 296,617 Total assets 2,579,554 2,569,643 2,362,454 2,392,129 2,319,922 Deposits 2,199,319 2,186,073 2,049,158 2,002,781 1,929,488 Shareholders' equity 288,438 280,979 273,113 204,419 196,619

(1) Annualized for the periods presented.

(2) A non-GAAP performance measure. We provide detailed reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation" table.

(3) Ratios presented are for Avidbank Holdings, Inc. and are estimated for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

March 31, Dec, 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 Assets Cash and due from financial institutions $ 10,569 $ 7,942 $ 12,006 $ 2,800 $ 18,866 Due from Federal Reserve Bank and interest- bearing deposits in other financial institutions 138,473 146,627 165,313 127,123 106,135 Total cash and cash equivalents 149,042 154,569 177,319 129,923 125,001 Debt securities available-for-sale 210,583 218,160 173,588 292,808 296,617 Loans, net of deferred fees 2,172,846 2,148,439 1,958,585 1,911,718 1,841,187 Allowance for credit losses on loans (20,938 ) (22,261 ) (21,025 ) (19,624 ) (18,722 ) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses on loans 2,151,908 2,126,178 1,937,560 1,892,094 1,822,465 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance policies 13,151 13,045 12,953 12,857 12,764 Premises and equipment, net 1,340 1,526 1,739 1,927 2,118 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 53,530 56,165 59,295 62,520 60,957 Total assets $ 2,579,554 $ 2,569,643 $ 2,362,454 $ 2,392,129 $ 2,319,922 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 577,101 $ 556,972 $ 471,770 $ 443,540 $ 419,823 Interest-bearing checking 1,036,178 1,069,272 1,069,344 1,087,621 965,467 Money market and savings 519,059 532,149 465,198 399,849 399,010 Time 28,521 27,680 42,846 46,770 58,273 Non-reciprocal brokered (1) 38,460 - - 25,001 86,915 Total deposits 2,199,319 2,186,073 2,049,158 2,002,781 1,929,488 Short-term borrowings 55,000 60,000 - 145,000 155,000 Subordinated debentures, net 22,000 22,000 22,000 22,000 22,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,797 20,591 18,183 17,929 16,815 Total liabilities 2,291,116 2,288,664 2,089,341 2,187,710 2,123,303 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 169,474 169,990 169,342 107,608 106,839 Retained earnings 120,171 111,150 104,201 141,936 136,139 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (1,207 ) (161 ) (430 ) (45,125 ) (46,359 ) Total shareholders' equity 288,438 280,979 273,113 204,419 196,619 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,579,554 $ 2,569,643 $ 2,362,454 $ 2,392,129 $ 2,319,922

(1) FDIC regulations impose a general cap on reciprocal deposits that may be exempt from brokered deposits classification equal to 20% of the Bank's total liabilities. As of March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30 2025, June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, an additional $447.6 million, $475.4 million, $522.5 million, $495.4 million and $447.8 million of our deposits were considered brokered deposits by the FDIC due to being in excess of the general cap, respectively.

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 Interest and fees on loans $ 35,429 $ 34,093 $ 33,880 $ 32,967 $ 31,885 Interest on debt securities 2,467 2,274 1,157 1,703 1,749 Federal Home Loan Bank dividends 426 185 184 181 185 Other interest income 716 1,775 2,033 793 706 Total interest income 39,038 38,327 37,254 35,644 34,525 Interest on deposits 11,899 12,887 13,776 13,669 12,827 Interest on short-term borrowings 240 6 385 1,242 1,911 Interest on subordinated debentures 399 421 443 443 435 Total interest expense 12,538 13,314 14,604 15,354 15,173 Net interest income 26,500 25,013 22,650 20,290 19,352 Provision for credit losses 1,445 2,838 1,355 925 - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 25,055 22,175 21,295 19,365 19,352 Service charges and fees 821 797 779 840 762 Foreign exchange income 363 254 267 196 220 Bank-owned life insurance income 106 93 96 93 90 Warrant and success fee income 3 375 - 273 - Other investment income (22 ) 146 315 (23 ) 47 Net loss on sale of debt securities - - (62,391 ) - - Other income 196 102 82 159 52 Total non-interest income 1,467 1,767 (60,852 ) 1,538 1,171 Salaries and employee benefits 9,555 9,574 9,766 8,978 9,097 Legal and professional fees 1,188 890 591 715 511 Data processing 799 770 792 759 615 Occupancy and equipment 790 730 723 759 996 Regulatory assessments 566 521 445 420 544 Other operating expenses 1,184 1,366 1,162 978 1,079 Total non-interest expense 14,082 13,851 13,479 12,609 12,842 Income / (loss) before income taxes 12,440 10,091 (53,036 ) 8,294 7,681 Provision / (benefit) for income taxes 3,419 3,142 (15,301 ) 2,497 2,245 Net income / (loss) $ 9,021 $ 6,949 $ (37,735 ) $ 5,797 $ 5,436 Basic earnings / (loss) per common share $ 0.85 $ 0.66 $ (4.12 ) $ 0.77 $ 0.73 Diluted earnings / (loss) per common share 0.84 0.65 (4.12 ) 0.75 0.71 Weighted average shares - basic 10,600,902 10,579,753 9,168,707 7,534,264 7,488,051 Weighted average shares - diluted 10,773,884 10,754,488 9,168,707 7,686,385 7,682,884

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.

Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 Interest Yields Interest Yields Average Income/ or Average Income/ or (In thousands) Balance Expense Rates (6) Balance Expense Rates (6) Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of deferred fees (1) $ 2,150,688 $ 35,429 6.68 % $ 2,024,325 $ 34,093 6.68 % Interest-bearing deposits 78,859 716 3.68 % 175,590 1,775 4.01 % Debt securities Taxable debt securities 213,820 2,437 4.62 % 193,816 2,244 4.59 % Non-taxable debt securities (2) 2,687 38 5.74 % 2,646 38 5.70 % Total debt securities 216,507 2,475 4.64 % 196,462 2,282 4.61 % FHLB stock (5) 8,409 426 20.55 % 8,409 185 8.73 % Total interest-earning assets 2,454,463 39,046 6.45 % 2,404,786 38,335 6.32 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from financial institutions 13,058 13,506 All other assets (3) 37,095 40,818 Total assets $ 2,504,616 $ 2,459,110 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,067,528 $ 8,260 3.14 % $ 1,088,413 $ 9,186 3.35 % Money market and savings 517,342 3,389 2.66 % 489,587 3,449 2.79 % Time deposits 27,589 207 3.04 % 31,266 252 3.20 % Non-reciprocal brokered deposits 4,567 43 3.82 % - - 0.00 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,617,026 11,899 2.98 % 1,609,266 12,887 3.18 % Short-term borrowings 25,500 240 3.82 % 652 6 3.65 % Subordinated debentures, net 21,997 399 7.36 % 22,000 421 7.59 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,664,523 12,538 3.05 % 1,631,918 13,314 3.24 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 534,033 526,610 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 18,869 22,200 Shareholders' equity 287,191 278,382 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,504,616 $ 2,459,110 Net interest spread 3.40 % 3.08 % Net interest income and margin (4) $ 26,508 4.38 % $ 25,021 4.13 % Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin 4.38 % 4.13 % Cost of deposits $ 2,151,059 $ 11,899 2.24 % $ 2,135,876 $ 12,887 2.39 %

(1) Non-performing loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes net amortization of deferred fees / (costs) of $252 thousand and $353 thousand, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.

(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.

(3) Including average allowance for credit losses on loans of $21.9 million and $21.8 million, respectively.

(4) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(5) Includes a special FHLB dividend totaling $241 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Yield is annualized for the periods presented.

(6) Annualized for the periods presented.

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.

Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 Interest Yields Interest Yields Average Income/ or Average Income/ or (In thousands) Balance Expense Rates (6) Balance Expense Rates (6) Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of deferred fees (1) $ 2,150,688 $ 35,429 6.68 % $ 1,858,716 $ 31,885 6.96 % Interest-bearing deposits 78,859 716 3.68 % 64,376 706 4.45 % Debt securities Taxable debt securities 213,820 2,437 4.62 % 293,736 1,718 2.37 % Non-taxable debt securities (2) 2,687 38 5.74 % 2,686 39 5.89 % Total debt securities 216,507 2,475 4.64 % 296,422 1,757 2.40 % FHLB stock (5) 8,409 426 20.55 % 8,409 185 8.92 % Total interest-earning assets 2,454,463 39,046 6.45 % 2,227,923 34,533 6.29 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from financial institutions 13,058 12,851 All other assets (3) 37,095 49,161 Total assets $ 2,504,616 $ 2,289,935 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,067,528 $ 8,260 3.14 % $ 956,994 $ 8,530 3.61 % Money market and savings 517,342 3,389 2.66 % 385,434 2,871 3.02 % Time deposits 27,589 207 3.04 % 60,282 558 3.75 % Non-reciprocal brokered deposits 4,567 43 3.82 % 77,537 868 4.54 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,617,026 11,899 2.98 % 1,480,247 12,827 3.51 % Short-term borrowings 25,500 240 3.82 % 170,111 1,911 4.56 % Subordinated debentures, net 21,997 399 7.36 % 22,000 435 8.02 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,664,523 12,538 3.05 % 1,672,358 15,173 3.68 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 534,033 405,746 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 18,869 19,940 Shareholders' equity 287,191 191,891 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,504,616 $ 2,289,935 Net interest spread 3.40 % 2.61 % Net interest income and margin (4) $ 26,508 4.38 % $ 19,360 3.52 % Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin 4.38 % 3.52 % Cost of deposits $ 2,151,059 $ 11,899 2.24 % $ 1,885,993 $ 12,827 2.76 %

(1) Non-performing loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes net amortization of deferred fees / (costs) of $252 thousand and $496 thousand, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.

(3) Including average allowance for credit losses on loans of $21.9 million and $18.8 million, respectively.

(4) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(5) Includes a special FHLB dividend totaling $241 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Yield is annualized for the periods presented.

(6) Annualized for the periods presented.

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.

Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)

March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans Balance, beginning of period $ 22,261 $ 21,025 $ 19,624 $ 18,722 $ 18,679 Provision for credit losses on loans 1,433 2,759 1,364 891 - Charge-offs (3,171 ) (1,523 ) - - - Recoveries 415 - 37 11 43 Balance, end of period $ 20,938 $ 22,261 $ 21,025 $ 19,624 $ 18,722 Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments Balance, beginning of period $ 2,351 $ 2,272 $ 2,281 $ 2,247 $ 2,247 Provision for unfunded commitments 12 79 (9 ) 34 - Balance, end of period $ 2,363 $ 2,351 $ 2,272 $ 2,281 $ 2,247 Total allowance for credit losses - loans and unfunded commitments $ 23,301 $ 24,612 $ 23,297 $ 21,905 $ 20,969 Provision for credit losses Provision for credit losses on loans $ 1,433 $ 2,759 $ 1,364 $ 891 $ - Provision for unfunded commitments 12 79 (9 ) 34 - Total provision for credit losses $ 1,445 $ 2,838 $ 1,355 $ 925 $ - Non-Performing Assets Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis $ 16,323 $ 24,502 $ 2,761 $ 1,352 $ 1,360 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing - - - - - Non-performing loans 16,323 24,502 2,761 1,352 1,360 Other real estate owned - - - - - Non-performing assets $ 16,323 $ 24,502 $ 2,761 $ 1,352 $ 1,360 Non-Performing Loans by Type Commercial and industrial $ - $ 5,088 $ 2,761 $ 1,352 $ 1,360 Construction and land 16,323 19,414 - - - Total non-performing loans $ 16,323 $ 24,502 $ 2,761 $ 1,352 $ 1,360 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.96 % 1.04 % 1.07 % 1.03 % 1.02 % Total allowance for credit losses-loans and unfunded commitments to total loans 1.07 % 1.15 % 1.19 % 1.15 % 1.14 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 128.27 % 90.85 % 761.50 % 1451.48 % 1376.62 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.63 % 0.95 % 0.12 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.75 % 1.14 % 0.14 % 0.07 % 0.07 % Net charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.52 % 0.30 % (0.01 )% 0.00 % (0.01 )% Criticized loans to total loans 1.57 % 0.50 % 1.48 % 1.87 % 1.43 % Classified loans to total loans 0.92 % 1.22 % 0.44 % 0.38 % 0.20 %

(1) Annualized for the periods presented.

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.

Loans and Deposits (Unaudited)

Current Year March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Quarter Over Year (In thousands) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 Change Change Loans Commercial and industrial loans $ 1,040,684 $ 1,049,530 $ 871,524 $ 855,049 $ 803,920 $ (8,846 ) $ 236,764 Commercial real estate Multi-family 268,057 265,105 249,802 241,399 227,003 2,952 41,054 Owner-Occupied 164,191 165,130 176,171 168,393 142,764 (939 ) 21,427 Non-Owner-Occupied 450,503 424,107 412,623 407,955 405,788 26,396 44,715 Construction and land 200,272 196,243 209,750 204,973 226,641 4,029 (26,369 ) Residential 48,726 45,669 36,399 31,560 32,985 3,057 15,741 Total real estate loans 1,131,749 1,096,254 1,084,745 1,054,280 1,035,181 35,495 96,568 Consumer loans 413 2,655 2,316 2,389 2,086 (2,242 ) (1,673 ) Total loans, net of deferred fees $ 2,172,846 $ 2,148,439 $ 1,958,585 $ 1,911,718 $ 1,841,187 $ 24,407 $ 331,659 Deposits Non-interest-bearing demand $ 577,101 $ 556,972 $ 471,770 $ 443,540 $ 419,823 $ 20,129 $ 157,278 Interest-bearing checking 1,036,178 1,069,272 1,069,344 1,087,621 965,467 (33,094 ) 70,711 Money market and savings 519,059 532,149 465,198 399,849 399,010 (13,090 ) 120,049 Time 28,521 27,680 42,846 46,770 58,273 841 (29,752 ) Non-reciprocal brokered (1) 38,460 - - 25,001 86,915 38,460 (48,455 ) Total deposits $ 2,199,319 $ 2,186,073 $ 2,049,158 $ 2,002,781 $ 1,929,488 $ 13,246 $ 269,831 Average Deposits Non-interest-bearing demand $ 534,033 $ 526,610 $ 482,849 $ 425,154 $ 405,746 $ 7,423 $ 128,287 Interest-bearing checking 1,067,528 1,088,413 1,074,064 1,038,372 956,994 (20,885 ) 110,534 Money market and savings 517,342 489,587 433,135 398,438 385,434 27,755 131,908 Time 27,589 31,266 43,897 47,398 60,282 (3,677 ) (32,693 ) Non-reciprocal brokered 4,567 - 10,283 62,853 77,537 4,567 (72,970 ) Total deposits $ 2,151,059 $ 2,135,876 $ 2,044,228 $ 1,972,215 $ 1,885,993 $ 15,183 $ 265,066

(1) FDIC regulations impose a general cap on reciprocal deposits that may be exempt from brokered deposits classification equal to 20% of the Bank's total liabilities. As of March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, an additional $447.6 million, $475.4 million, $522.5 million, $495.4 million and $447.8 million of our deposits were considered brokered deposits by the FDIC due to being in excess of the general cap, respectively.

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.

Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Management believes that adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted efficiency ratio and taxable equivalent net interest income are reasonable measures to understand the Company's core operating performance and are important to many investors who are interested in understanding our profitability prospects from our core operations. In addition, management reviews yields on certain asset categories and the net interest margin of the Company on a fully taxable equivalent basis. The non-GAAP taxable equivalent net interest income adjustment facilitates performance comparisons between taxable and tax-free assets by increasing the tax-free income by an amount equivalent to the Federal income taxes that would have been paid if this income were taxable at the Company's 21% Federal statutory rate.

March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 Non-GAAP adjusted net income reconciliation Net income / (loss) - GAAP $ 9,021 $ 6,949 $ (37,735 ) $ 5,797 $ 5,436 Loss on sale of securities - - 62,391 - - Tax impact of loss on sale of securities - - (17,949 ) - - Net income - adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 9,021 $ 6,949 $ 6,707 $ 5,797 $ 5,436 Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share reconciliation Diluted earnings / (loss) per share - GAAP $ 0.84 $ 0.65 $ (4.12 ) $ 0.75 $ 0.71 Loss on sale of securities, net of income tax - - 4.84 - - Diluted earnings per share - adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 0.84 $ 0.65 $ 0.72 $ 0.75 $ 0.71 Average common shares - diluted - adjusted 10,773,884 10,754,488 9,353,444 7,686,385 7,682,884 Non-GAAP adjusted return on average assets reconciliation Net income / (loss) - GAAP $ 9,021 $ 6,949 $ (37,735 ) $ 5,797 $ 5,436 Average total assets 2,504,616 2,459,110 2,357,158 2,322,264 2,289,935 Return on average assets - GAAP (1) 1.46 % 1.12 % (6.35 )% 1.00 % 0.96 % Net income - adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 9,021 $ 6,949 $ 6,707 $ 5,797 $ 5,436 Average total assets 2,504,616 2,459,110 2,357,158 2,322,264 2,289,935 Return on average assets - adjusted (non-GAAP) (1) 1.46 % 1.12 % 1.13 % 1.00 % 0.96 % Non-GAAP adjusted return on average equity reconciliation Net income / (loss) - GAAP $ 9,021 $ 6,949 $ (37,735 ) $ 5,797 $ 5,436 Average total equity 287,191 278,382 236,903 200,608 191,891 Return on average equity - GAAP (1) 12.74 % 9.90 % (63.19 )% 11.59 % 11.49 % Net income - adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 9,021 $ 6,949 $ 6,707 $ 5,797 $ 5,436 Average total equity 287,191 278,382 236,903 200,608 191,891 Return on average equity - adjusted (non-GAAP) (1) 12.74 % 9.90 % 11.23 % 11.59 % 11.49 % Non-GAAP adjusted efficiency ratio reconciliation Non-interest expense $ 14,082 $ 13,851 $ 13,479 $ 12,609 $ 12,842 Net interest income 26,500 25,013 22,650 20,290 19,352 Non-interest income 1,467 1,767 (60,852 ) 1,538 1,171 Efficiency ratio - GAAP 50.35 % 51.72 % (35.28 )% 57.77 % 62.57 % Non-interest expense $ 14,082 $ 13,851 $ 13,479 $ 12,609 $ 12,842 Net interest income 26,500 25,013 22,650 20,290 19,352 Non-interest income 1,467 1,767 (60,852 ) 1,538 1,171 Loss on sale of securities - - 62,391 - - Non-interest income - adjusted 1,467 1,767 1,539 1,538 1,171 Efficiency ratio - adjusted (non-GAAP) 50.35 % 51.72 % 55.72 % 57.77 % 62.57 % Non-GAAP taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation Net interest income - GAAP $ 26,500 $ 25,013 $ 22,650 $ 20,290 $ 19,352 Taxable equivalent adjustment 8 8 8 8 8 Net interest income - taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 26,508 $ 25,021 $ 22,658 $ 20,298 $ 19,360

(1) Annualized for the periods presented.

SOURCE: Avidbank Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/avidbank-holdings-inc.-announces-financial-results-for-the-first-qua-1160984