

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $335.66 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $273.57 million, or $1.00 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Cadence Design Systems reported adjusted earnings of $535.52 million or $1.96 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 18.5% to $1.47 billion from $1.24 billion last year.



Cadence Design Systems earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $335.66 Mln. vs. $273.57 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.23 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue: $1.47 Bln vs. $1.24 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.02 To $ 2.08 Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.85 To $ 7.95 Full year revenue guidance: $ 6.125 B To $ 6.225 B



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