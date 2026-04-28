This release corrects and replaces the press release issued by F4 Uranium Corp. on Apr 27, 2026 - 4:10PM UTC, correcting the Tradegate ticker from X42 to B25.

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - F4 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FFU) (OTCQB: FFUFF) ("F4" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have now been listed for trading on the Tradegate Exchange ("Tradegate") in Germany (B25). This expanded access on Tradegate will allow European investors to trade in the shares of F4 Uranium directly within EU market hours as well as during extended trading hours across all major European time zones, improving convenience and exposure for the Company's shares internationally.

The Tradegate listing complements F4's existing listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange (FFU), the OTC in the United States (FFUFF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (B25). Tradegate's focus on international issuers broadens market access for investors seeking to align with F4's uranium exploration programs in Canada's Athabasca Basin, best known as the world's leading source of high-grade uranium and currently supplies about 20% of the world's uranium.

About F4 Uranium Corp:

F4 Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan Company is led by a management and exploration team with a legacy of discovery successes. The project portfolio includes 17 wholly owned properties totaling roughly 157,000 ha, many of which are near uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R, Nexgen Energy's Arrow and IsoEnergy's Hurricane projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Ray Ashley"

Raymond Ashley, CEO

F4 Uranium Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294493

Source: F4 Uranium Corp.