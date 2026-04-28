

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoJ is widely expected to leave its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 0.75 percent.



Japan also will see March data for unemployment; the jobless rate is expected to see no change at 2.6 percent, while the jobs-to-applicant ratio is expected to dip to 1.18 from 1.19 in February.



Hong Kong will see March figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In February, imports were up 29.9 percent on year and exports rose an annual 24.7 percent for a trade deficit of HKD64.2 billion.



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