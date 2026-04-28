

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The closure of Claire's standalone stores in the UK and Ireland marks a significant decline for a brand that was once a staple on the high street.



All 154 locations have shut down, leaving over 1,300 employees without jobs after the company filed for administration again.



Claire's, which has been known for its teen-targeted jewelry and ear-piercing services, has struggled to adapt to the rapidly changing shopping habits of consumers and the fierce competition out there. Online retailers like Shein and Temu have slashed prices, drawing in younger shoppers who prefer buying based on social media trends rather than hitting the stores.



On top of that, traditional competitors such as Primark and Superdrug have ramped up their low-cost accessory options, putting even more pressure on Claire's market position.



But it's not just the competition that's been a problem. Analysts have pointed out that there's been a shift away from Claire's signature 'cutesy' look towards more minimalist and curated styles that today's teens seem to prefer.



Also, younger shoppers are spending their money differently now, prioritizing experiences like dining out and social activities over accessories.



Operational issues have only compounded the struggle. Modella Capital, the owner, mentioned weak trading during Christmas and rising costs like higher staffing expenses as major factors leading up to the administration. However, while the standalone stores have closed, around 350 concession outlets will still continue to operate, according to the administrator, Kroll.



These challenges aren't just a UK and Ireland issue either. Claire's U.S. operations have been facing financial troubles too, having filed for bankruptcy again in 2025, after restructuring back in 2018, which sheds light on some deeper and ongoing problems with the brand's global business model.



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