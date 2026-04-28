Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LTC)("Lotus Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated March 13, 2026 were elected as directors of Lotus Creek at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, April 27, 2026. In addition, all other matters considered at the Meeting were approved by Lotus Creek's shareholders.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Lotus Creek:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent









Greg Bay 8,379,868 98.95% 89,139 1.05% Don T. Gray 8,419,807 99.42% 49,200 0.58% Kevin Johnson 8,370,175 98.83% 98,832 1.17% Scott Robinson 8,428,793 99.53% 40,214 0.47% Kathy Turgeon 8,368,559 98.81% 100,448 1.19% Wilson Wang 8,415,530 99.37% 53,477 0.63% Bindu Wyma 8,376,820 98.91% 92,187 1.09%

Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as the auditors of Lotus Creek with 96.22% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of their appointment.

The resolution to ratify Lotus Creek's existing share option plan was also approved with 98.33% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

CORPORATE PRESENTATION

Lotus Creek is also pleased to announce a new corporate presentation has been posted to the Company's website and can be accessed via the following link:

LOTUS CREEK AGM PRESENTATION

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294521

Source: Lotus Creek Exploration Inc.