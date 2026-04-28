

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEF.PK) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR585 million, or EUR3.21 per share. This compares with EUR525 million, or EUR2.86 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.3% to EUR1.821 billion from EUR1.636 billion last year.



Deutsche Boerse AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR585 Mln. vs. EUR525 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR3.21 vs. EUR2.86 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.821 Bln vs. EUR1.636 Bln last year.



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