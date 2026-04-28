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WKN: A2PUXF | ISIN: US89677Q1076 | Ticker-Symbol: CLV
Tradegate
27.04.26 | 13:22
44,600 Euro
-2,19 % -1,000
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIP.COM GROUP LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRIP.COM GROUP LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,60046,40027.04.
45,20045,60027.04.
PR Newswire
28.04.2026 05:36 Uhr
169 Leser
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Trip.com Wins the iF DESIGN AWARD 2026 for Outstanding Inclusive Design

SINGAPORE, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com is proud to announce that its Trip for Everyone project has been awarded the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2026.

The iF DESIGN AWARD is recognised as one of the world's most renowned design honours. Run by the independent iF Design Foundation in Germany, the award has served as a global benchmark for outstanding design excellence and impact for over 70 years.

The sought-after design accolade was awarded to Trip.com in the Branding & Communication Design discipline as part of iF DESIGN AWARD's Apps/ Software category, recognising its innovative design and outstanding design feature of Trip for Everyone.

With a strategic shift toward Universal Design, Trip.com is providing a digital app solution that enhances the planning and booking experience for travellers with diverse physical and situational needs.

From visually impaired travellers to elderly users, Trip.com's Trip for Everyone allows customers to plan trips and explore the world equally and autonomously. To turn this vision into reality, Trip.com upgraded its visual system with dynamic font scaling and higher colour contrast, optimised the experience for full-screen readers and keyboard navigation, and built AI-powered travel tools, such as an itinerary planner, live guide, and menu translator. Its product has helped over one million users, and 83% of users reported improved clarity.

This year's iF DESIGN AWARD saw over 10,000 submissions from 68 countries. Winning signals Trip.com as an industry leader and Trip for Everyone as among the most outstanding designs in its field - an impressive achievement that underlines the highly competitive nature and significance of winning this award.

Further information about the Trip for Everyone can be found on the official ifdesign.com website under "Winners & iF Ranking": Trip.com: Trip for Everyone

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 35 local currencies. Offering an extensive hotel and flight network of more than 1.5 million hotels and flights from over 640 airlines, along with over 300,000 attraction and tour products, Trip.com covers 3,400 airports in 220 countries and regions. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service helps to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit Trip.com.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been a globally recognized benchmark of design excellence. The iF Design brand is internationally established as a symbol of outstanding design achievement, with the iF DESIGN AWARD regarded as one of the most important design honors in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, branding & communication, service design, architecture and interior architecture, user experience (UX), user interface (UI) and concepts. All award-winning entries are presented on ifdesign.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2966315/image2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2966313/image3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2966316/image4.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1802535/trip_com_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tripcom-wins-the-if-design-award-2026-for-outstanding-inclusive-design-302755092.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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