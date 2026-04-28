

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Samsung SDI Co. (006400.KS) posted a first quarter net loss to owners of the parent of 28 billion Korean won compared to a loss of 221 billion won, prior year. Operating loss narrowed to 156 billion won compared to a loss of 434 billion won.



First quarter revenue increased to 3.58 trillion Korean won from 3.18 trillion won, prior year. Batteries revenue increased year-over-year due to rebound in demand for utility ESS, AI datacenter UPS BBU, and power tool markets.



Shares of Samsung SDI are trading at 6,77,000 Korean won, up 6.61%.



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