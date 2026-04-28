Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der AI-Boom braucht günstigen Strom - Diese Aktie hat ihn
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H91U | ISIN: SG2D18969584 | Ticker-Symbol: BI0
Tradegate
23.04.26 | 10:32
0,884 Euro
-4,85 % -0,045
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
MAPLETREE PAN ASIA COMMERCIAL TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAPLETREE PAN ASIA COMMERCIAL TRUST 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8590,95107:51
0,8590,94707:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MAPLETREE PAN ASIA COMMERCIAL TRUST
MAPLETREE PAN ASIA COMMERCIAL TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAPLETREE PAN ASIA COMMERCIAL TRUST0,884-4,85 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.