

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTSKF) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY98.348 billion, or JPY186.31 per share. This compares with JPY84.997 billion, or JPY158.57 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to JPY630.342 billion from JPY582.840 billion last year.



Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY98.348 Bln. vs. JPY84.997 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY186.31 vs. JPY158.57 last year. -Revenue: JPY630.342 Bln vs. JPY582.840 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: JPY 243.07 Next quarter revenue guidance: JPY 1.218 T



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News