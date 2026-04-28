

FORNEBU (dpa-AFX) - TELENOR ASA (TELN) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled NOK8.206 billion, or NOK6 per share. This compares with NOK2.194 billion, or NOK1.60 per share, last year.



Excluding items, TELENOR ASA reported adjusted earnings of NOK3.043 billion or NOK2.22 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.4% to NOK18.197 billion from NOK18.457 billion last year.



TELENOR ASA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: NOK8.206 Bln. vs. NOK2.194 Bln. last year. -EPS: NOK6 vs. NOK1.60 last year. -Revenue: NOK18.197 Bln vs. NOK18.457 Bln last year.



This surge in net income reflects a gain of NOK 12.199 billion from the sale of shares in True Corporation.



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