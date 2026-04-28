Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Institutional Fundraise

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE UK VERSION OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO 596/2014 WHICH IS PART OF ENGLISH LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. ON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Hemogenyx Secures £3,000,000 to accelerate its Phase 1 Clinical Trials and initiate early commercialization of HG-CT-1

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO) is pleased to announce that it has raised £3,000,000 from a small group of institutional investors to support the acceleration of its clinical development programmes. The fundraising was completed through a direct subscription for 374,532 new ordinary shares in the Company at a market bid price at closing of trading on April 27 of £8.01 per share.

The net proceeds from the fundraising will be used primarily to accelerate the Phase I clinical trials of the Company's proprietary Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapy, HG-CT-1. This therapy is being developed for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia ("R/R AML") in adults and is now also being extended into paediatric patients.

Early Commercialisation Initiative

In September 2025, the Company announced that it had begun exploring the potential for early commercialisation of HG-CT-1 through the hospital exemption pathway under Estonia's Medicinal Products Act. The Company is pleased to report that the necessary hardware and infrastructure for the manufacturing of HG-CT-1 in Estonia have now been established.

Hemogenyx, in collaboration with its Estonian partner Cellin Technologies OÜ, intends to commence the technology transfer process required for local manufacturing of HG-CT-1 imminently.

The successful completion of this fundraising provides the Company with additional financial resources to advance its clinical programmes and progress its early commercialisation strategy for HG-CT-1. Further updates will be provided in due course.

An application is being made to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, and admission of the Placing Shares to trading is expected on or around May 6, 2026 ("Admission"). The Placing Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares.

Total Voting Rights

For the purpose of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, following Admission the enlarged issued share capital of the Company will comprise 6,799,961 ordinary shares. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Dr Vladislav Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented:

"This fundraising marks an important step forward for Hemogenyx as we continue to advance HG-CT-1 through clinical development and move closer to potential early commercialisation. We are pleased to have secured the support of institutional investors who share our vision of bringing innovative, life-saving therapies to patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukaemia, including children.

The establishment of manufacturing infrastructure in Estonia and our planned technology transfer with Cellin Technologies represent key milestones in our strategy to accelerate patient access through the hospital exemption pathway. We believe this dual approach of progressing clinical trials while preparing for early commercialisation uniquely positions the Company to create value and address significant unmet medical needs."

UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation No 596/2014 (as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) until the release of this announcement. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc is Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc https://hemogenyx.com Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder headquarters@hemogenyx.com Peter Redmond, Director peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl AlbR Capital Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE:HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City .

The Company is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as platform technologies that it uses as engines for novel product development.

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SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/hemogenyx-pharmaceuticals-plc-announces-institutional-fundraise-1161818