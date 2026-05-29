Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Grant of Options and Extension of Warrant Term

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE UK VERSION OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO 596/2014 WHICH IS PART OF ENGLISH LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. ON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Grant of Options and Extension of Warrant Term

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical group focused on developing treatments for cancers and viral diseases, announces the grant of share options and a variation to the exercise period for certain investor warrants.

Grant of Share Options

The Board of Directors has agreed to grant options over a total of 1,200,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("Board Share Options") to the Company's Non-Executive Directors Peter Redmond, Alexis Sandler, Sir Marc Feldmann (Chairman) and Executive Director Vladislav Sandler (CEO).

The details of the Board Share Options granted are set out below:

Name Position Number of Share Options Granted Exercise Price (pounds) Expiry Date Peter Redmond Non-executive Director 300,000 8.0 29 May 2031 Sir Marc Feldmann Non-executive Chairman 300,000 8.0 29 May 2031 Vladislav Sandler CEO 300,000 8.0 29 May 2031 Alexis Sandler Non-executive Director 300,000 8.0 29 May 2031 Koen Van Besien Medical Director 60,000 8.0 29 May 2031

Further, options have been granted to employees over a total of 60,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("Employee Share Options"). The Employee Share Options will have an exercise price of £8 and expire on 29 May 2031.

The Board and Employee Share Options will vest immediately.

Following the grant of the Board and Employee Share Options there are, in aggregate, 1,410,479 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company under option held by directors, employees and members of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Company, representing 20.7% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

Extension to warrant exercise period

The Company has extended the term of 69,048 warrants granted to a group of investors to 7 September 2026 (the "Warrants"). The Warrants were originally granted to the investors on 8 March 2025 with a term of fifteen months.

The Board has concluded that the term of the Warrants should be extended to be aligned with the terms of other existing warrants. All other terms of the Warrants remain unchanged including the exercise price.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation No 596/2014 (as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) until the release of this announcement. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc is Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc https://hemogenyx.com Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder headquarters@hemogenyx.com Peter Redmond, Director peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl AlbR Capital Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City.

The Company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as platform technologies that it uses as engines for novel product development.

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SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/hemogenyx-pharmaceuticals-plc-announces-grant-of-options-and-extensio-1171760