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WKN: A40WGA | ISIN: GB00BQVXM815 | Ticker-Symbol: 5HU0
Frankfurt
29.05.26 | 08:01
7,900 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,7008,20011:08
ACCESS Newswire
29.05.2026 11:02 Uhr
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Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Grant of Options and Extension of Warrant Term

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE UK VERSION OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO 596/2014 WHICH IS PART OF ENGLISH LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. ON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Grant of Options and Extension of Warrant Term

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical group focused on developing treatments for cancers and viral diseases, announces the grant of share options and a variation to the exercise period for certain investor warrants.

Grant of Share Options

The Board of Directors has agreed to grant options over a total of 1,200,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("Board Share Options") to the Company's Non-Executive Directors Peter Redmond, Alexis Sandler, Sir Marc Feldmann (Chairman) and Executive Director Vladislav Sandler (CEO).

The details of the Board Share Options granted are set out below:

Name

Position

Number of Share Options Granted

Exercise Price (pounds)

Expiry Date

Peter Redmond

Non-executive Director

300,000

8.0

29 May 2031

Sir Marc Feldmann

Non-executive Chairman

300,000

8.0

29 May 2031

Vladislav Sandler

CEO

300,000

8.0

29 May 2031

Alexis Sandler

Non-executive Director

300,000

8.0

29 May 2031

Koen Van Besien

Medical Director

60,000

8.0

29 May 2031

Further, options have been granted to employees over a total of 60,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("Employee Share Options"). The Employee Share Options will have an exercise price of £8 and expire on 29 May 2031.

The Board and Employee Share Options will vest immediately.

Following the grant of the Board and Employee Share Options there are, in aggregate, 1,410,479 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company under option held by directors, employees and members of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Company, representing 20.7% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

Extension to warrant exercise period

The Company has extended the term of 69,048 warrants granted to a group of investors to 7 September 2026 (the "Warrants"). The Warrants were originally granted to the investors on 8 March 2025 with a term of fifteen months.

The Board has concluded that the term of the Warrants should be extended to be aligned with the terms of other existing warrants. All other terms of the Warrants remain unchanged including the exercise price.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation No 596/2014 (as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) until the release of this announcement. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc is Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

AlbR Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City.

The Company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as platform technologies that it uses as engines for novel product development.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/hemogenyx-pharmaceuticals-plc-announces-grant-of-options-and-extensio-1171760

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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